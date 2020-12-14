Battery Recycling Booms As The EV Revolution Kicks Into High Gear

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 46.97 -0.02 -0.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 50.29 +0.32 +0.64%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.679 -0.003 -0.11%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 48.09 +0.42 +0.88%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 49.58 +0.71 +1.45%
Graph up Urals 27 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 48.59 -0.12 -0.25%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 48.59 -0.12 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 49.45 -0.17 -0.34%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 45.50 +0.08 +0.18%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.679 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 50.56 +0.17 +0.34%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 51.09 +0.46 +0.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 46.98 -0.66 -1.39%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 51.99 +0.20 +0.39%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 49.36 -0.60 -1.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 49.45 -0.17 -0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 49.45 -0.17 -0.34%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 50.84 -0.46 -0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 49.58 +0.71 +1.45%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 days 32.93 +0.39 +1.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 34.07 -0.21 -0.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 45.57 -0.21 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 46.97 -0.21 -0.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 40.87 -0.21 -0.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 39.57 -0.21 -0.53%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 39.57 -0.21 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 40.92 -0.21 -0.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 42.47 -0.21 -0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 39.62 -0.21 -0.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 48.59 -0.12 -0.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 43.50 +1.50 +3.57%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 37.25 +1.50 +4.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.33 +1.58 +3.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 40.94 +1.47 +3.72%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 44.89 +1.47 +3.39%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 44.89 +1.47 +3.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 43.50 +1.50 +3.57%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 36.75 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 51.36 +0.59 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 9 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 3 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 9 hours CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 1 hour Natural Gas Precaution
  • 7 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 hours Tesla Semi

Breaking News:

OPEC Lowers Oil Demand Forecast While Production Rises

Exxon Makes First Promising Offshore Discovery Off Suriname

Exxon Makes First Promising Offshore Discovery Off Suriname

ExxonMobil and its partner Petronas…

Upheaval In Big Oil’s Board Rooms

Upheaval In Big Oil’s Board Rooms

Are frustrated corporate executives right…

Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana’s Offshore Oil Basin Is Paying Off

Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana’s Offshore Oil Basin Is Paying Off

ExxonMobil’s latest oil discovery highlights…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Battery Recycling Booms As The EV Revolution Kicks Into High Gear

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 14, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) is often praised as the road to helping the world to reduce emissions. Yet, the advocates of the electric-car future often ignore some facts about the supply chain of the ongoing EV revolution. Key battery metals often come from unsustainable and ethically-compromised sources, while vehicle batteries often end up as waste somewhere at the end of their lifecycle.    As EVs sales have grown in recent years, so have the number of companies working to recycle the spent EV batteries to extract the valuable critical minerals and to introduce a kind of a circular supply chain in the EV manufacturing industry which boasts low-emission low-environmental impacts. 

From giants like Amazon to start-ups, companies are backing battery recycling and are in a race to find the most efficient and cost-effective way to extract as much valuable metal components from EV batteries as possible. 

EVs could become a valuable secondary source of key battery metals and potentially reduce the need for, for example, sourcing more and more cobalt from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which holds most of the world’s reserves but which is known for using child labor and unsustainable mining practices. 

The growing demand for clean energy and transport electrification will need as much as $1 trillion in investment in lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and aluminum by 2035, according to Wood Mackenzie. In other words, the world will need nearly twice as much investment in critical energy-transition minerals over the next 15 years as it has invested over the past 15 years.  Related: Iran Expects To Sell 2.3 Million Bpd In 2021

The growing sales of EVs in the coming years will not only need more key minerals, but it will also create tons of waste in the form of used EV batteries. 

Companies are already working to solve the recycling problem of the EV industry, aiming to create circular supply chains. But they face the challenges typical to a new industry—how to scale up and how to make profits. 

Start-ups and research labs are testing various methods to find out which type of recycling would recover the most materials at a somewhat reasonable cost. The challenge in recycling also lies in the fact that the current designs of EV battery packs are not created with easy disassembling and recycling in mind.  

Despite those challenges, recycling start-ups and ventures are making progress in technologies and are raising money to expand their activities. 

For example, Redwood Materials, set up by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel in 2017, can recover over 80 percent of the lithium and 95 percent to 98 percent of the cobalt, nickel, aluminum, and graphite content of an EV battery, a spokesperson told CNBC

Amazon is backing Nevada-based Redwood Materials as part of its $2-billion Climate Pledge Fund, which has also invested in Rivian. 

With Redwood Materials, Amazon is developing and commercializing a full process and suite of technologies for recycling end-of-life Lithium-ion batteries and e-waste into high-value metals and chemicals. Redwood Materials will also help Amazon to recycle EV batteries and other lithium batteries from other parts of Amazon’s businesses and reuse their components.   

Another battery recycling firm in the U.S., Li-Cycle, said earlier this month that its new facility in Rochester, New York, is now fully operational and has the capacity to process up to 5,000 tons of spent lithium-ion batteries per year, which brings Li-Cycle’s total recycling capacity to 10,000 tons/year at its two North American facilities. 

Related: The Top U.S. Shale Gas Basin Continues To Bleed Cash

In Europe, battery cell maker Northvolt, which has BMW and Volkswagen as customers, raised in September $600 million in equity to invest in capacity expansion, R&D, and a giga-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility next to the Northvolt Ett gigafactory in Sweden, which is expected to begin battery production in 2021. Northvolt aims for 50 percent of raw materials coming from recycled batteries by 2030. 

Regulation could also help the battery recycling industry.

The European Commission, for example, proposed last week new sustainable battery regulations to require that new batteries contain minimum levels of recycled content of cobalt, lead, lithium, and nickel, with those levels gradually increased in the coming decade. 

The battery recycling industry is set for exponential growth, as the number of end-of-life batteries will rise sevenfold between 2020 and 2030, IHS Markit said in an analysis earlier this month. 

“Battery recycling is a key enabling technology which will allow electric vehicles to maximize their sustainable credentials. In coming years recycled battery materials will enable EVs to be produced more sustainably, at a lower cost and reduced reliance on complex, international raw material supply chains,” said George Hilton, energy storage senior analyst, IHS Markit.     

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Upheaval In Big Oil’s Board Rooms

Next Post

Could Solar Power Save The Lone Star State?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook
Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build
Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?

Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?
How To Profit From The Death Of Car Ownership

How To Profit From The Death Of Car Ownership



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com