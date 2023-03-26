Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.74 +0.48 +0.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.42 +0.43 +0.57%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.57 -1.07 -1.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 2.126 -0.090 -4.06%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.587 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 2 days 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.587 -0.001 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 74.21 -1.06 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 3 days 76.12 -1.14 -1.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 71.46 -2.38 -3.22%
Graph down Basra Light 482 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 73.23 -2.55 -3.37%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Chart Girassol 3 days 74.31 -2.28 -2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 55.06 -0.45 -0.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 48.71 -0.94 -1.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 72.11 -0.94 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 70.36 -0.94 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 67.51 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 65.51 -0.94 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 74.46 -0.94 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 63.81 -0.94 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 60.25 -1.25 -2.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 74.13 +0.96 +1.31%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 62.49 -0.94 -1.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 26 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.62 -0.94 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 45 mins America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 35 mins Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 5 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 20 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Prices See Yet Another Weekly Decline

Elon Musk Responds To Worries Over Altitude Changes In Starlink Satellites

Elon Musk Responds To Worries Over Altitude Changes In Starlink Satellites

Elon Musk's next-gen Starlink internet…

Carbon Capture Technology And Its Growing Role in Decarbonisation

Carbon Capture Technology And Its Growing Role in Decarbonisation

Carbon capture and storage (CCS)…

EU Ban On Russian Fuel Leads To Diesel Glut In Asia 

EU Ban On Russian Fuel Leads To Diesel Glut In Asia 

The EU ban on Russian…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

By Alex Kimani - Mar 26, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Banking fears led to a major sell off in crude oil futures this month.
  • The heavy selling of crude oil and gasoline futures coincided with a move into precious metals.
  • silver and gold saw a net increase in long positions while all other classes of crude and crude products apart from heating oil and natural gas saw a net increase in short positions.
Join Our Community

The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has sent shockwaves through the entire financial sector and marked the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. Being the only publicly traded bank focused on Silicon Valley and startups for four decades, the swift collapse has particularly rattled the venture capital community and left climate tech startups in a crisis. 

But the energy markets have not been spared, with oil prices crashing to multi-year lows following the ensuing banking crisis. Oil prices crashed spectacularly, with WTI crude falling from $80.46 per barrel just 10 days prior to the $67 range, while Brent declined from $86.18 per barrel to the $73 range, levels they last touched in December 2021. Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered warned that the oil price crash had been exacerbated by hedging activity–specifically, due to gamma hedging effects, with banks selling oil to manage their side of options as prices fell through the strike prices of oil producers put options and volatility increases. The negative price effect has been exacerbated because the main cliff-face of producer puts currently occupies a narrow price range. 

And now the latest Commitment of Traders (CoT) report published by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has revealed where that oil money flowed to.

Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered have combined the CoT data with the equivalent Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) data and found that there was heavy selling of crude oil and gasoline, combined with a rapid move by funds into precious metals four days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank but six days before Brent hit a 14-month low of USD 70.12 per barrel. 

Indeed, silver and gold saw a net increase in long positions while all other classes of crude and crude products apart from heating oil and natural gas saw a net increase in short positions. Related: Will Brent Break Below $70 This Year?

During that period, money-manager net selling across the four main Brent and WTI

Contracts hit a staggering 128.1 million barrels (mb) in the week to 14 March. Meanwhile,

StanChart’s crude oil positioning index fell 41.6 w/w to -67.0, the largest single-week decline in six years, while its gasoline positioning index fell by 36.4 to -6.6, marking the first time it had turned negative in 20 months.

Not surprisingly, gold prices have jumped nearly 9% since March 10, and now sit at $1,995/Oz, not far from the all-time high while silver prices have rocketed over 16% to trade at $23.35/Oz.

Source: Standard Chartered Research

Banking Fears Linger

Previously, StanChart analysts had said that the unwinding of speculative length appears to be complete at this juncture, thus lowering selling pressure, but had warned that prices might retest the lows if the FOMC hikes its policy rate by more than the widely expected margin of 25bps. The markets have successfully scaled that wall of worry after the Fed’s hike on Wednesday came in-line with expectations. The Fed also indicated that the current rate hike cycle is nearing an end. StanChart expects last week’s gamma effects to reverse course with banks buying back positions thus reinforcing the short-term rebound. Beyond that, StanChart says oil prices will largely be dictated by OPEC’s and consuming countries’ strategic inventory policy shifts. The commodity experts are bullish that the path of least resistance for oil prices at this point is higher, not lower.

Yet oil prices, after a brief rebound, continue to face significant selling pressure, with both WTI and Brent crude down 2.5% on Friday’s intraday session. Apparently, banking fears are far from over and this situation could linger for a while. The market appears to be reacting to some other unfolding banking drama whereby shares of Germany’s Deutsche Bank have plunged 11% on Friday after its credit default swaps started pushing higher. Credit swaps are used for insuring the bank's debt against the risk of default, and rising rates means the market thinks the risk of DB defaulting is rising. DB’s woes have put the European banking sector in reverse gear, taking down with them shares of BarclaysBNP ParibasUBS and Societe Generale.

Underlying sentiment is still cautious and in this environment no one wants to go into the weekend risk-on,” Nordea chief analyst Jan von Gerich has told Reuters.

This comes despite European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reassuring EU leaders that the euro area banking sector was resilient due to strong liquidity positions, ample capital and post-2008 reforms. She also said the ECB toolkit was ready to provide liquidity to the financial system if the need arises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bigger question here is whether the recent spate of bank failures and crises, including the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and liquidity crisis at banking giant Credit Suisse, can be written off as “idiosyncratic” events or mark the unfolding of another global financial crisis. Right now the markets remain jittery and don’t appear to know what to make of the entire saga.

But as UBS Wealth chief investment officer Mark Haefele has said, the swift action by the FDIC to guarantee deposits and by the Fed to lend to banks that require funds will solve liquidity-related risks for U.S. banks and also for the U.S. branches of foreign banks.A week ago, we witnessed another rout for mid-cap regional banks stocks, before reports emerged that big banks would come to their aid. The SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSE:KRE) has crashed more than 25% since the SVB snafu, but appears to have stabilized lately.

That suggests that energy markets could also quickly recover after the dust settles. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can The U.S. Really Achieve 100% Clean Electricity By 2035?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023
Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War
The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale
Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement

Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement
U.S. Natural Gas Demand Exceeds Supply As LNG Exports Jump

U.S. Natural Gas Demand Exceeds Supply As LNG Exports Jump

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com