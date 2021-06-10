BNEF: Sales Of Zero-Emission Vehicles To Soar Through 2040

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.24 +0.28 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.48 +0.26 +0.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.146 +0.017 +0.54%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.143 +0.013 +0.62%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.213 +0.011 +0.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 72.06 +0.34 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 72.06 +0.34 +0.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.73 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.81 -0.40 -0.57%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 69.46 -0.19 -0.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.213 +0.011 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 71.06 +1.76 +2.54%
Graph up Murban 2 days 71.83 +1.55 +2.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.17 +0.50 +0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.21 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 70.88 +0.26 +0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.73 +0.75 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.73 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.97 +0.53 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.81 -0.40 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.39 -0.05 -0.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 56.31 -0.09 -0.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 68.96 -0.09 -0.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 70.36 -0.09 -0.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 65.26 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 62.86 -0.09 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 62.86 -0.09 -0.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 65.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 68.06 -0.09 -0.13%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 62.76 -0.09 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 72.06 +0.34 +0.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 71.55 -0.34 -0.47%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.91 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.86 -0.09 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.86 -0.09 -0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 60.25 +0.50 +0.84%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 75.89 +0.43 +0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 15 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Colonial pipeline hack
  • 5 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 20 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 1 day So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 2 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

EU To Create Social Fund To Help Households Through Energy Transition

Shell Looks To Accelerate Emission Cuts After Court Ruling

Shell Looks To Accelerate Emission Cuts After Court Ruling

Shell is looking at ways…

Natural Gas Is The Secret To Scaling Geothermal Energy

Natural Gas Is The Secret To Scaling Geothermal Energy

Natural gas-based geothermal energy generation…

China’s Oil Imports To Drop After Refinery Margins Near $0

China’s Oil Imports To Drop After Refinery Margins Near $0

China may import less crude…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

BNEF: Sales Of Zero-Emission Vehicles To Soar Through 2040

By MINING.com - Jun 10, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

In its latest annual Electric Vehicle Outlook, BloombergNEF (BNEF) forecasts global sales of zero-emission cars rising from 4% of the market in 2020 to 70% by 2040. This, based on the firm’s Economic Transition Scenario – which assumes no additional policy measures.

According to the research provider, the equivalent for buses sees their zero-emission sales rise to 83% by 2040. In fact, buses – together with two/three-wheelers, which are heavily used in developing countries – are on track to hit net-zero emissions by 2050, just on the basis of established trends in relative economics. 

Zero-emission light commercial vehicles, on the other hand, are expected to grow from 1% today to 60% of their market over the same time period, thus showing a positive trajectory, while medium and heavy commercial vehicles to just over 30%, from almost zero now. 

In this year’s report, BNEF also added a Net Zero Scenario for the road transport sector. The scenario shows that zero-emission passenger cars, for instance, would have to hit almost 60% of sales in their segment globally by 2030, not 34% as they do in the Economic Transition Scenario – that’s 55 million EVs sold in that year, as opposed to 32 million.

In the view of the experts at BNEF, since 2030 is just around the corner and many governments have committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, policy will be needed very soon to make investments for a higher rate of EV penetration. According to their research, this is particularly true for countries that do not already have tightening vehicle CO2 emissions or fuel economy standards.  Related: NNPC: Lack Of Investment Could Push Oil To $200

“Policymakers need to take urgent action in the heavy truck segment, which is far from being on course for net-zero,” Nikolas Soulopoulos, commercial transport team lead at BNEF, said in a media statement. “In addition to introducing tighter fuel economy or CO2 standards for trucks, governments may need to consider mandates for the decarbonization of fleets. They should also consider incentives to push freight into smaller trucks, which can electrify faster than larger ones.”

In economic terms, BNEF estimates that electric vehicles represent a $7 trillion global market opportunity between today and 2030, and $46 trillion between now and 2050, under the Economic Transition Scenario.

This also means that, by 2040, the charging network needs to grow to over 309 million chargers across all locations, under the same scenario. 

According to Bloomberg NEF, home chargers alone would have to reach 270 million, public chargers 24 million, workplace chargers 12 million and bus and truck chargers 4 million. Installing all of these would require over $589 billion of cumulative investment in the next two decades. 

What this means for battery metals

“Lithium-ion battery demand from EVs is set to rise sharply, from the current 269 gigawatt-hours in 2021 to 2.6 terawatt-hours per year by 2030 and 4.5TWh by 2035,” the report reads. “Demand under the Economic Transition Scenario for battery metals, such as lithium itself, cobalt, nickel and manganese, will also soar – the relative increases depending on the chemistries that are chosen. But supply of metals is projected to be adequate to meet that, although more investment will be needed, both in mining and refining.”

The firm points out that under the Net Zero Scenario, all the figures would have to be much larger. For chargers, $939 billion would be required in investment by 2040 to install 504 million units. For the electric vehicles themselves, the total market opportunity reaches $80 trillion cumulatively by 2050.

The NZS, however, would require large amounts of recycled battery metals because cumulative lithium demand would exceed currently known reserves by 2050. 

“With universal battery recycling, however, not only does primary lithium demand remain below known reserves, but there is also the prospect of a fully circular battery industry, with the supply of recycled lithium exceeding total annual demand by mid-century,” the report reads.

For Bloomberg, achieving the net-zero emissions scenario by 2050 requires an immediate increase in policy action and investments in public transit and active mobility.

In this sense, the market researcher’s analyses have shown that at the municipal level, tighter regulations for vehicles entering urban areas are likely to help make the economics of zero-emission vehicles more attractive, especially for commercial fleet operators.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China About To Become Top LNG Importer This Year

Next Post

OPEC Sees Strong Oil Demand Recovery This Autumn
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country
Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country

Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country
Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch

Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch
Saudi Arabia And Russia Warn Of Major Oil Supply Crunch

Saudi Arabia And Russia Warn Of Major Oil Supply Crunch
Investors Set Their Sights On $100 Oil

Investors Set Their Sights On $100 Oil



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com