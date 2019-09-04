Asia Gears Up For Energy Storage Boom

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.11 -0.15 -0.27%
Brent Crude 1 hour 60.70 +2.44 +4.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.445 +0.087 +3.69%
Mars US 2 hours 56.96 +2.32 +4.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 57.81 -0.95 -1.62%
Urals 18 hours 54.30 -0.90 -1.63%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.96 -2.69 -4.51%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.96 -2.69 -4.51%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.75 +2.21 +4.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.445 +0.087 +3.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 56.83 +0.51 +0.91%
Murban 18 hours 58.62 +0.43 +0.74%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 54.29 +2.85 +5.54%
Basra Light 18 hours 61.74 +1.98 +3.31%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 60.61 +2.64 +4.55%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Girassol 18 hours 62.63 +2.83 +4.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 57.81 -0.95 -1.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 hour 42.24 -0.96 -2.22%
Canadian Condensate 15 days 47.94 -1.16 -2.36%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 54.34 -1.16 -2.09%
Sweet Crude 1 hour 50.04 -0.31 -0.62%
Peace Sour 1 hour 47.69 -0.06 -0.13%
Peace Sour 1 hour 47.69 -0.06 -0.13%
Light Sour Blend 1 hour 49.39 -0.61 -1.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 55.44 -0.26 -0.47%
Central Alberta 1 hour 49.94 +0.09 +0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.96 -2.69 -4.51%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 52.75 +2.25 +4.46%
Giddings 18 hours 46.50 +2.25 +5.08%
ANS West Coast 1 min 60.93 -1.47 -2.36%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 50.21 +2.32 +4.84%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.16 +2.32 +4.48%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.16 +2.32 +4.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 52.75 +2.25 +4.46%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 -1.00 -2.21%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.07 -1.16 -1.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 7 minutes Selected Society: The 25 Wealthiest Dynasties On The Planet Control $1.4 trillion
  • 11 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 14 minutes Oil Prices Have Become Unpredictable
  • 4 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 26 mins Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 1 hour Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 22 hours Google Target Of New U.S. Antitrust Probe By State Attorneys General
  • 2 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 19 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 1 day Chamber of Commerce, Multinationals and Trump Haters pressure the President to close trade deal . . . They're talking to wrong person. Call Chinese Communist Sec General Xi to stop unfair trade practices.
  • 1 day Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 4 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 5 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 4 hours Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 4 hours U.S. Vice President Pence Calls For Vigilance About Russia

Breaking News:

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Alt Text

Oil Plunges As Trade War Rages

Oil prices tanked to multi-week…

Alt Text

Energy Industry Stumbles As Recession Looms

Oil prices fell on Tuesday…

Alt Text

European Gas Prices Plunge To 10-Year Low

Natural gas prices in Europe…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Asia Gears Up For Energy Storage Boom

By Irina Slav - Sep 04, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Korea Battery

Energy storage was once called by an industry insider the Holy Grail of renewables. Indeed, there has been ample proof that renewable power without storage is not as reliable as it needs to be for renewables to completely displace fossil fuels. Asia, thanks to China, is at the forefront of renewable energy. Now, according to a Navigant Research report, it is planning substantial investments in storage as well, and specifically in energy storage software products.

Countries in the Asia Pacific will spend close to US$11 billion on energy storage software over the next ten years, Navigant says, as companies seek to take advantage of all the benefits that technology--including automation, blockchain, and the Internet of Things, among others--could offer.

“Energy storage is flexible, can be deployed rapidly, has numerous applications, and can generate multiple value streams for utilities and their customers,” according to Navigant research analyst Ricardo F. Rodriguez. “ESS [energy storage software] software platforms augment these capabilities and are evolving across market segments, enhanced by underlying digital technologies, to provide complex solutions.”

A lot has been written—and is being written—about all the ways digital technology can help the energy industry to keep its costs lower and profits higher during the transition to an all-renewable future, whenever it comes. The cost element is more important here: energy storage is still quite expensive, which explains why it has been lagging behind generation capacity. Ironically, without storage, the generation capacity is a lot more unreliable than it should—and could—be.

China, naturally, is front and center when it comes to both generation and storage capacity. The country has the most installed renewable power capacity but it also has probably the highest rate of curtailment, that is, loss of output for lack of transmission capacity and, of course, storage. Related: World’s Largest EV Markets Faces Slowdown

According to Wood Mackenzie, China’s energy storage software capacity this year would be less than 500 MW. In five years, however, this could jump to 12.5 GW/32 GWh. The global total additions in ESS capacity this year, according to Navigant, would be more than 1.242 GW.

“In terms of applications for new utility-scale energy storage projects, solar plus storage has emerged as a major opportunity and driver of new growth,” says Navigant research analyst Alex Eller, as quoted by Forbes. “The rapidly falling costs for both technologies have made combined solar plus storage plants economically competitive against conventional fossil fuel plants in a growing number of markets, which allows a solar plant to be a predictable resource for grid operators.”

If anyone ever needed more proof that storage is the maker or breaker of renewables’ bright future, earlier this year IHS Markit estimated that energy storage capacity in the United States would this year double to 712 MW, and over the next five years it would hit 5 GW.

Everyone is adding energy storage capacity and digital tech is making this more affordable, spurring wider adoption, and thus facilitating the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. It appears storage is yet another segment of the energy industry where digital technologies are making a transformational difference.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Is This The Key To Wider Nuclear Adoption?

Next Post

European Gas Prices Plunge To 10-Year Low
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wall Street Gears Up For Onslaught Of Oil & Gas Bankruptcies

Wall Street Gears Up For Onslaught Of Oil & Gas Bankruptcies
OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

 The CIA’s Dark Prince Doesn’t Want War With Iran

The CIA’s Dark Prince Doesn’t Want War With Iran

 The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

 Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com