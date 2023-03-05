Are Today’s Metal Price Forecasts More Reliable Than Ever?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 79.68 +1.52 +1.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 85.83 +1.08 +1.27%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.44 +1.06 +1.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 3.009 +0.244 +8.82%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.750 +0.050 +1.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.20 +0.63 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 2 days 78.98 +1.42 +1.83%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.750 +0.050 +1.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.39 +0.52 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.53 +0.87 +1.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 81.56 +0.65 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 460 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 86.01 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.97 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.20 +0.63 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.91 +1.68 +2.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 56.91 +0.47 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 80.31 +0.47 +0.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 78.56 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 75.71 +0.47 +0.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 73.71 +0.47 +0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 82.66 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 72.01 +0.47 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.75 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 80.90 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 70.69 +0.47 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 74.64 +0.47 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.64 +0.47 +0.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.75 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 84.22 +1.51 +1.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 6 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 6 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Sinochem Oil Workers Taken Hostage As Protests In Colombia Rage On

Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets

Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets

Oil prices have started the…

Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Hit Record High In 2022

Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Hit Record High In 2022

Energy-related carbon dioxide emissions hit…

Natural Gas Flaring Alternatives: Innovative Solutions For A Greener Future

Natural Gas Flaring Alternatives: Innovative Solutions For A Greener Future

Natural gas flaring is the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are Today’s Metal Price Forecasts More Reliable Than Ever?

By Ag Metal Miner - Mar 05, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • Non-actionable buying advice is often the biggest problem with most forecasts.
  • Studying the price action of exchange-traded metals remains the only relevant variable for making predictions.
  • Through technological advancements, buying organizations now have the means to accurately identify where prices will go.
Join Our Community

Not many years ago, I attended a large steel conference. A speaker there referenced his past years’ price predictions by saying, “I sure got that wrong.” To many, picking metal prices as a means of providing a price forecast may seem like a fool’s errand. But in reality, technology and techniques have evolved long past the point of mere “guesswork.” Instead, buying organizations now have the means to accurately identify where prices will go. In addition to this, they can determine specific actions to mitigate price risk, smooth earnings, and generate cost savings.   

Challenges Associated with Forecasting Metal Prices 

Historic price forecasting methods like econometric and fundamental analysis have a number of challenges associated with them. These include non-actionable buying guidance, fundamentals that don’t map to actual exchange-traded prices, and general inaccuracy. To get a better understanding of how these can affect buyers, let’s take each of these issues in turn.

Non-actionable buying advice is often the biggest problem with most forecasts. It can be hard to know what to do after receiving someone’s “best guess” about a price movement. For example, if someone predicted the price of aluminum at $2240/mt for Q2, what exactly should a buying organization do? Buy forward because the price appears lower than today’s price? Hold off because the price could still drop further? With a “best guess,” the action remains unclear.

Problem With Relying on the Underlying Prices Alone

The second issue – and the one most easily glossed over – involves measuring a metal’s “hype” against its actual underlying price. Take stories like this one, for example. “Copper prices fall despite signs of looming crucial metal shortage.” We see headlines like these all the time. From a “fundamentals” perspective – merely examining supply and demand – one might expect a sky-high copper price. However, copper continues to trade under $9000/mt. This is high, sure, but sky high? Hardly. In short: even when metals are in “short supply,” it will not necessarily equate to higher prices. Therefore, studying the price action of exchange-traded metals remains the only relevant variable for making predictions.

Related: UAE Has Internal Debate About Leaving OPEC

Finally, lacking accurate predictions can be an Achilles heel for any forecaster. As the old adage goes, “even a broken clock is right twice a day.” The same is true of forecasters who attempt to predict a price point for a specific period in time. This makes track records particularly precarious because invariably, the forecast will nearly always be wrong. Nobody wants to emulate the steel speaker in the opening paragraph. Therefore, a more practical means of forecasting involves understanding the underlying price trend, then guiding purchase strategies against it. 

What More Accurate Metal Prices Mean for You

Buying organizations have a choice in how they consume metal market price intelligence. For one, they can seek market intelligence from providers who have not shifted or altered their methodologies in the past twenty years. Alternatively, they can look for solutions that leverage methodologies that address the fundamental flaws of most forecasting services. After all, having powerful, actionable metal buying strategies can make all the difference when trying to manage margins effectively. And in this environment, it is also key to achieving cost savings.

What Should you do?

The last three years have presented plenty of challenges for buying organizations. However, forecasting and making solid buying decisions do not have to be on that list!

By Lisa Reisman via AG Metal Miner

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Ethical Dilemmas In The Transition To Renewable Energy
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split
Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies
Say Goodbye To Big Oil’s Big Buybacks

Say Goodbye To Big Oil’s Big Buybacks
Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets

Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets
Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value

Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com