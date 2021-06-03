Are Regional Companies Ready To Dominate South Asian Oil Markets?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.85 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 71.31 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.068 +0.027 +0.89%
Graph down Heating Oil 21 mins SellBuy 2.102 -0.005 -0.26%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.201 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.94 +0.99 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.94 +0.99 +1.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%
Chart Mars US 14 mins 68.71 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.201 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 69.21 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 2 days 70.00 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 66.11 +0.67 +1.02%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 71.17 +0.99 +1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 69.71 +0.90 +1.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.74 +0.67 +0.96%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 53.47 -0.54 -1.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 54.58 +1.46 +2.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 67.83 +1.11 +1.66%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 69.23 +1.11 +1.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 64.08 +1.21 +1.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 61.68 +1.16 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 61.68 +1.16 +1.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 64.23 +1.41 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 67.03 +0.81 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 62.08 +0.86 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.94 +0.99 +1.42%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 65.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 69.63 +1.58 +2.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 62.76 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 66.71 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 66.71 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 65.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.92 +1.11 +1.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 4 hours International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 13 hours .
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Storage Capacity Hardly Increased Since Start Of Shale Boom

Iran Starts Shipping Oil Via Strategic Pipeline

Iran Starts Shipping Oil Via Strategic Pipeline

Iran has started sending crude…

Asian Refinery Margins Crash To Nearly $0

Asian Refinery Margins Crash To Nearly $0

Asian refiners are struggling with…

Canada’s Largest Pension Funds Stick To Lucrative Oil Sands Bets

Canada’s Largest Pension Funds Stick To Lucrative Oil Sands Bets

The combined value of oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are Regional Companies Ready To Dominate South Asian Oil Markets?

By Felicity Bradstock - Jun 03, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd. is set to take over Repsol’s operations in Malaysia and Vietnam as the Spanish company sells its exploration and production assets in a move away from Malaysia to focus on its core market.  Repsol announced it will be selling oil exploration and production assets in Malaysia as well as Block 46 CN in Vietnam to a Malaysian Hibiscus Petroleum-owned subsidiary. Kuala-Lumpur listed Hibiscus will acquire the whole equity interest in Fortuna International Petroleum Corp for $212.5 million.

Rumors have been circulating around Repsol’s departure from Malaysia since February this year. But Repsol still holds a significant stake in the Southeast Asian oil sector, with major assets in Vietnam and Indonesia. 

The shift appears to be in a bid for Repsol to focus its portfolio on a core set of countries and activities, following its recent withdrawal from Russia and the ceasing of its oil production in Spain. Repsol will continue to focus its efforts around upstream activities, reducing its presence from 25 to 14 core countries.

This will take Hibiscus from being a small Asian player to one of the majors in the region, beating Indonesia’s Medco Energi as a rival bidder for the assets.

Readul Islam, an Asia upstream specialist at Rystad Energy stated of the deal, “In the North Sea, there has been a pack of private equity-backed players willing to pick up stakes as the legacy players exit their positions. In this region, Hibiscus seems to be taking on that role pretty much single-handedly.”

Related: ''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

While vice president of analysis at Rystad, Prateek Pandey, said the sale to Hibiscus was “an excellent example of a regional independent stepping up to expand their portfolio as international heavyweights trim their exploration and production presence across Asia.”

The deal will see Hibiscus acquire a 35 percent interest in PM3 CAA PSC, 60 percent in 2012 Kinabalu Oil PSC, 60 percent in PM305 PSC, and 60 percent in PM314 PSC offshore eastern Peninsular Malaysia, as well as 70 percent in Block 46 CN in Vietnam.

However, the deal is pending regulatory approval in both countries, with the Vietnamese regulators proving a potential obstacle. Hibiscus also requires a waiver of partners’ pre-emption rights to complete the purchase. 

Malaysia’s oil and gas industry is slowly rebounding, following a fall in profits across the board in response to low oil demand and prices last year. State-owned oil company Petronas managed to double its first-quarter profits year-over-year, as oil prices climb while other costs have fallen. 

This follows the release of a 10-year industry plan, announced in April by the Malaysian government, aimed at prospering in a lower oil price environment. The national oil and gas services and equipment (OGSE) industry blueprint 2021-30 intends to enhance export potential, diversify the sector through renewable energy projects, and consolidate the industry.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s state oil company Petrolimex is aiming for an increase in earnings of 9 percent, around $5.86 billion, and a rise in revenue and pre-tax profit of 238 percent, approximately $156 million.

The Hibiscus-Repsol deal could be the first of many as we see regional players take on a larger role in the development of the Southeast Asian oil market.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Texas Gas Companies To Pay Steep Bill To Avoid Another Power Crisis

Next Post

U.S. Cities And States Clash Over Natural Gas
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion
New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally
Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown

Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown
The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution

The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution
Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer

Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com