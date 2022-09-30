Another Disappointing Week For U.S. Oil Rigs

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.83 -1.40 -1.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 87.96 -0.53 -0.60%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.30 +0.81 +0.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.817 -0.057 -0.83%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.472 -0.035 -1.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.64 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 79.43 -1.42 -1.76%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.472 -0.035 -1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.86 +3.56 +4.27%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.54 +2.92 +3.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.55 +0.67 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 305 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.77 +0.83 +0.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.64 +0.62 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.64 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.40 +0.55 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.54 -0.97 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 59.98 -0.92 -1.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 83.38 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 81.63 -0.92 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 78.78 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 76.78 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 85.73 -0.92 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.08 -0.92 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.50 -1.00 -1.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.09 +1.75 +2.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.86 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 39 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 92.66 +6.24 +7.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 8 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 49 mins ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 1 day Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 6 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 11 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Gas Stations in France Running On Empty As Strikes Enter Fourth Day

Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall

Despite the bullish news of…

Sweden Finds A Fourth Leak In Nord Stream Pipelines

Sweden Finds A Fourth Leak In Nord Stream Pipelines

Sweden’s Coast Guard has discovered…

How OPEC+ Could Send Oil Prices Soaring Again

How OPEC+ Could Send Oil Prices Soaring Again

WTI crude continues to trade…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Another Disappointing Week For U.S. Oil Rigs

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 30, 2022, 12:20 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The number of total active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 1 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count rose to 765 this week—237 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021.

Oil rigs in the United States rose by 2 this week, to 604. Gas rigs slipped 1, to 159. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2.

The rig count in the Permian Basin stayed the same at 344 this week. Rigs in the Eagle Ford also stayed the same, at 72. Oil and gas rigs in the Permian are 81 above where they were this time last year. While up year over year, active drilling in the Permian has remained near the current level since mid-May.

Primary Vision's Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells—a more frugal use of finances than drilling new wells—rose by 1 to 288 for the week ending September 23, compared to 287 a month ago and 257 a year ago.

Crude oil production in the United States fell to 12.0 million bpd for the week ending September 23, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates. U.S. production levels are up 300,000 bpd so far this year and up 1.4 million bpd versus a year ago.

At 12:27 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading down $0.55 per barrel (-0.68%) on the day at $80.68 per barrel—essentially flat on the week.

The Brent benchmark was trading down at $88.20 per barrel, down $0.28 (-0.33%) on the day, and but up .20 per barrel compared to this time last Friday. 

WTI was trading at $80.05 minutes after the data release.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Florida’s Logistical Disruptions Could Last For Weeks Following Hurricane Ian

Next Post

Researchers Take A Deep Dive Into Solar Cell Efficiency
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course
An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent
Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon
Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance

Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance
Razor-Thin Spare Capacity To Keep Oil Prices Elevated

Razor-Thin Spare Capacity To Keep Oil Prices Elevated



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com