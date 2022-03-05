Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 115.7 +8.01 +7.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 118.1 +7.65 +6.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 5.016 +0.294 +6.23%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day 3.776 +0.273 +7.79%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 3.544 +0.260 +7.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%
Chart Mars US 1 day 115.3 +8.01 +7.46%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 3.544 +0.260 +7.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.7 -7.73 -6.64%
Graph down Murban 2 days 111.0 -8.22 -6.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 110.3 +1.12 +1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 96 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 118.9 +0.76 +0.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 117.0 +1.14 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 100.1 +7.25 +7.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 93.57 -2.93 -3.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 109.8 -2.93 -2.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 108.1 -2.93 -2.64%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 105.2 -2.93 -2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 108.8 -2.93 -2.62%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 103.4 -2.93 -2.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 112.0 +8.00 +7.69%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 105.8 +8.00 +8.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 110.5 +5.42 +5.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 110.1 +8.01 +7.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 112.0 +8.00 +7.69%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 98.00 -2.75 -2.73%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 115.7 +6.69 +6.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 2 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 17 hours 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 3 mins "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 23 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 5 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 20 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 2 days America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Dumps Suncor for Video Games

Breaking News:

Russia Threatens Departing Companies With Prosecution

New Yorkers Lash Out At ConEdison Over Soaring Electricity Bills

New Yorkers Lash Out At ConEdison Over Soaring Electricity Bills

Local NY politicians are blaming…

Gold Is Walking A Tightrope As Equities Rise

Gold Is Walking A Tightrope As Equities Rise

Gold prices gained on the…

The Impossible Task Of Keeping Oil Prices Grounded

The Impossible Task Of Keeping Oil Prices Grounded

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 05, 2022, 6:00 PM CST
  • Western leaders have so far been reluctant to slap sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports.
  • Oil buyers and refiners are already in a sort of ‘self-sanctioning’ mode.
  • Analysts: Iranian barrels cannot replace the loss of Russian oil.
Join Our Community

The United States and the European Union have been reluctant to slap sanctions on Russia's oil and gas exports since Putin invaded Ukraine, as the Western allies are concerned about the repercussions on Europe's energy supply and skyrocketing oil and gasoline prices.  

Still, potential sanctions on Russian energy exports are not off the table. If the West bans Russian oil, international crude prices could skyrocket to $150 per barrel, analysts say. 

But even in the event of no sanctions on Russian oil, prices are set to remain very high and jump higher still because buyers and refiners are in a "self-sanctioning" mode, not daring to touch Russian crude and looking for alternative supplies. The possibility of an Iranian nuclear deal that would allow Iran to legitimately return to exporting its oil is a potential drag on oil prices, but barrels from the Islamic Republic cannot replace the loss of Russian oil, analysts say. 

"While some remain transfixed with the idea that an Iran agreement will provide much needed relief (from rising oil prices), we again caution that the deal is still not done and the sums entailed would simply be too small to backfill a major Russian disruption," RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft wrote in a note cited by Reuters on Thursday. 

There is already disruption in Russian oil exports as Moscow meets mounting challenges in selling its seaborne crude and oil products, with traders, refiners, banks, insurers, and tanker owners unwilling to touch anything coming out of Russia.  

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was met with a severe sanctions response from the U.S., the EU, and the UK. The Western allies kicked several Russian banks out of the international SWIFT system, and although direct sanctions on Russia's oil and gas are not (yet) implemented, trade in Russian commodities has become toxic for many global players

"Because of the banking sanctions we've estimated about 70% of Russian crude oil exports can't be touched. That's about 3.8 million bpd," Amrita Sen, Director of Research at Energy Aspects, told CNBC on Wednesday.

Russia's crude and refined product exports have dropped by one-third, or by 2.5 million bpd, this week, according to estimates from Energy Intelligence based on shipping data and interviews with traders. 

Oil market participants have started to realize that a lot of Russian oil could be off the market in the near future—even if the West doesn't impose direct sanctions on Russian oil—adding to the already tight market balances. 

The oil market seems to believe that sanctions on Russian oil are coming, John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital, told CNBC this week.  

"These are barrels that we cannot make up, so that's why this market is on tenterhooks," Kilduff said.  

Sanctions on oil from Russia—which exports around 5 million bpd of crude and 2.8 million bpd of refined products—would have a much bigger effect on market balances compared to the sanctions on Iran and Venezuela of the previous years, analysts say. 

Yet, even without direct sanctions, buyers have started to "self-sanction" themselves, as analysts say.   

Refiners have started to replace Russian crude. Some of the biggest U.S. importers of Russian crude oil have started suspending their purchases of the commodity, including Monroe Energy, the third-biggest U.S. buyer of Russian oil. 

Neste of Finland said on Tuesday, "Due to the current situation and the uncertainty in the market, Neste has mostly replaced Russian crude oil with other crudes, such as North Sea oil." Neste is preparing "for various options in procurement, production and logistics."

On Wednesday, Portugal's energy group Galp said that it was suspending all new purchases of petroleum products either sourced in Russia or from Russian companies. 

"Our decision is simple: Galp will not contribute to finance war," the company said. 

Meanwhile, in Russia, Surgutneftegaz hasn't been able to award spot cargoes in three consecutive tenders over the past week, as no one is bidding even at the huge discounts of the Urals grade to Dated Brent. 

Russian oil flows are already disrupted by the existing sanctions and even if direct sanctions on oil don't follow, the market will struggle to replace barrels already lost to "self-sanctioning," even if Iran returns to exporting crude soon.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia’s Financial Exile Could Have Profound Implications
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession

$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession
Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price

Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price
Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange

Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange
Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia

Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia
Oil Turns Lower On Rumors Of Imminent Iran Nuclear Deal

Oil Turns Lower On Rumors Of Imminent Iran Nuclear Deal



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com