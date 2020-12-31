Analysts See Oil Prices Averaging Just Above $50 In 2021

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 45 mins 48.52 +0.12 +0.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 51.80 +0.17 +0.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 45 mins 2.539 +0.117 +4.83%
Graph up Mars US 23 hours 49.25 +0.40 +0.82%
Graph up Opec Basket 15 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 9 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 50.39 +0.44 +0.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 50.39 +0.44 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 50.59 -0.23 -0.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.88 +0.28 +0.60%
Chart Natural Gas 45 mins 2.539 +0.117 +4.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 hours 50.91 -0.07 -0.14%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 51.52 +0.24 +0.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 hours 48.31 -0.02 -0.04%
Graph up Basra Light 17 hours 52.98 +0.18 +0.34%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 hours 50.15 -0.36 -0.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 hours 50.59 -0.23 -0.45%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 50.59 -0.23 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 51.99 -0.27 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 15 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 39 days 33.07 +0.44 +1.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 33.15 +0.40 +1.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 47.40 +0.40 +0.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 48.80 +0.40 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 42.55 +0.40 +0.95%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 40.90 +0.40 +0.99%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 40.90 +0.40 +0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 42.50 +0.40 +0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 44.45 +0.40 +0.91%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 41.15 +0.40 +0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 50.39 +0.44 +0.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 38.50 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 51.75 +0.29 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 42.35 +0.40 +0.95%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 46.30 +0.40 +0.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 46.30 +0.40 +0.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 53.29 +0.40 +0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 29 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 6 mins EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Investment Pack with China
  • 8 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 1 day Trump Kicks COVID Bill Back To Congress; Demands $2,000 Stimulus, Shreds Lawmakers Over Mountain Of Pork
  • 1 day United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 days Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 10 hours CIA Death Squads
  • 14 hours Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 9 hours Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 3 days CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity

Breaking News:

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Can Bioengineered Plants Solve Our Carbon Problem?

Can Bioengineered Plants Solve Our Carbon Problem?

Bioengineers are looking for ways…

3 Ways to Play the $30 Trillion ESG Boom in 2021

3 Ways to Play the $30 Trillion ESG Boom in 2021

The $30 trillion ESG boom…

IHS Markit: Oil Demand Won't Fully Recover Until 2022

IHS Markit: Oil Demand Won't Fully Recover Until 2022

Global oil demand will likely…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Analysts See Oil Prices Averaging Just Above $50 In 2021

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 31, 2020, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Brent Crude prices are set to average $50.67 a barrel in 2021, slightly down from the price at which they traded early on the last trading day of 2020, the monthly Reuters poll of analysts and economists showed on Thursday.

The key downside risk for oil prices in 2021 will be the mutating strains of the coronavirus that threaten economic and oil demand recovery with lockdowns and travel restrictions, according to the 39 experts polled by Reuters.

In the December survey, the analysts raised their average expectations for Brent Crude prices for 2021 to $50.67 per barrel, up from the forecast of $49.35 a barrel in the November Reuters poll, but below the price at which Brent Crude traded at 7:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, $51.13.

The analysts also raised their forecast for the average price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), expecting the U.S. benchmark to average $47.45 a barrel in 2021, compared to $46.40 in the November poll. Early on Thursday, WTI Crude prices were down by 1 percent at $47.91.

The new COVID-19 strain—first identified in the UK—and the soaring cases across the UK, other parts of Europe, and the United States are likely to cap oil price gains in the early months of 2021, while positive news on the vaccine front is set to put upward pressure on prices. Until critical masses of economically active people get vaccinated, oil prices are likely to remain under pressure.  

Another factor to watch in 2021 will be the OPEC+ oil production policy and whether the cartel and its Russia-led allies will ease the cuts before demand can absorb the additional supply.

The market will get the first glimpse into the OPEC+ thinking as early as on the first trading day of 2021. The ministers of the group are meeting on January 4 to discuss production from February.

Despite renewed fears about oil demand due to the new coronavirus strain, Russia is reportedly still in favor of another 500,000 bpd increase in the alliance’s oil production from February.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oilfield Service Giants Are Expanding Beyond Oil Tech

Next Post

Robots Are Creating The Super Batteries Of The Future
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
China Grabs Control Of LNG Infrastructure In Move To Bolster Energy Security

China Grabs Control Of LNG Infrastructure In Move To Bolster Energy Security
Hydrogen: The Beginning Of A New Era In Energy

Hydrogen: The Beginning Of A New Era In Energy
The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply
Is The Green Hydrogen Hype Justified?

Is The Green Hydrogen Hype Justified?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com