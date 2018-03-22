An Innovative Solution To Solar's Biggest Problem

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.21 -0.96 -1.47%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.33 -0.74 -1.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.659 -0.008 -0.30%
Mars US 23 hours 63.97 +1.63 +2.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.39 +1.28 +2.00%
Urals 2 days 64.76 +0.50 +0.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.55 +1.73 +2.63%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.55 +1.73 +2.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.59 +2.02 +2.99%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.69 +1.42 +2.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.659 -0.008 -0.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 63.58 +0.85 +1.36%
Murban 2 days 67.18 +0.90 +1.36%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.41 +1.96 +3.19%
Basra Light 2 days 64.83 +1.72 +2.73%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.03 +2.12 +3.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.59 +2.02 +2.99%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.59 +2.02 +2.99%
Girassol 2 days 69.34 +2.02 +3.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.39 +1.28 +2.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.02 -0.38 -0.88%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.17 +2.63 +7.84%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.77 +1.48 +2.20%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.42 +1.63 +2.56%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.27 +1.63 +2.83%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.67 +1.63 +2.96%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.67 +1.63 +2.96%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.67 +1.63 +2.86%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.67 +1.63 +2.55%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.42 +1.63 +2.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.55 +1.73 +2.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.75 +2.00 +3.35%
Giddings 2 days 55.50 +2.00 +3.74%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.31 +1.34 +2.03%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.12 +1.77 +3.09%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.07 +1.77 +2.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.07 +1.77 +2.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.62 +1.77 +2.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.50 +1.75 +3.26%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.93 +1.77 +2.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 hours Getting out of oil .. now
  • 3 hours This Will Be the Answer From China On U.S. Tariffs
  • 6 hours Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again
  • 2 hours Snowden Reveals Bitcoin Transactions Being Tracked by NSA
  • 22 hours Too much or doable - $900 Billion Annual Investments Needed In Renewables By 2030
  • 6 hours Surprise! Aramco Scraps International Listing Plans
  • 19 hours Elon Musk’s $2.6 Billion Tesla Challenge
  • 8 hours The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica Scandal
  • 1 day U.S. Arrests Iranian Over Alleged $115 Million Sanctions Evasion Scheme Involving Venezuelan Housing Project
  • 11 hours U.S. Judge To Question Big Oil On Climate Change
  • 5 hours EU Proposes Online Turnover Tax For Big Tech Firms
  • 1 day CERAweek Meeting
  • 1 day Bad seven days for Martin Shkreli
  • 1 day Nuclear Bomb = Nuclear War: Saudi Arabia Will Develop Nuclear Bomb If Iran Does
  • 11 hours Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 23 hours Goldman Sachs Expects Tesla to Miss Model 3 Targets Again

Breaking News:

Study Says West Texas Ground Sinks Under Permian Oil Drilling

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise Despite Climbing Rig Count

The oil rig count rebounded…

Alt Text

Another Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency Launches

A New York-based investment company…

Alt Text

Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

Wildly diverging forecasts by oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

An Innovative Solution To Solar's Biggest Problem

By Irina Slav - Mar 22, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Solar

Australia is doubling down on its solar push, striving to make renewable power generation available to everyone, including renters. That’s right – there are companies specifically targeting solar power for people renting their house.

One would think that this should have been a no-brainer: solar power is getting increasingly cheap, so why wouldn’t property owners invest in it? Because they won’t benefit from the electricity bill savings is the answer. The renters would enjoy lower electricity bills but there is theoretically nothing in it for the landlord or the landlady. At least that was the case until someone found a way to lure them in with split incentives.

Here’s how these split incentives work, as described by Energy Matters. A company called SunTenants came up with the idea to reward both tenants and landlords for installing a solar system on the property by paying them both: the tenants for consuming the power, and the landlords for installing the system.

First, the landlord installs the solar system, which SunTenants monitors and shares the data with the tenants. Tenants buy the power produced by the installation at a rate of US$0.15 (A$0.20) per kWh at current prices and they also get a cut in SunTenant’s profits in exchange for a higher—but not much higher—rent. The landlord receives higher rent, US$7.70 (A$10) per month per kW of capacity, and also gets a cut of the company’s profits. If they decide to install a battery pack, they get a premium. Here’s a breakdown of how it works with a 5kW solar installation.

In other words, the tenants get lower electricity bills plus a sum from the supplier’s profits and the landlord improves the value of their property thanks to the solar installation and they also get a monthly reward for the investment. Related: Trump Bans Venezuela’s Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency

That’s all good and well but why does it matter? Well, it matters because it’s an export-ready example of how to get more people onto the renewable energy train and make some money in the process.

The fact is that a growing portion of the Australian population does not own their homes. According to the latest national census, in 2016, almost a third of Australians rent their home and, more importantly, they are paying higher rents, at an average of US$260 (A$335) a week. With higher rents any savings are welcome, especially for utilities, so there is a very nice niche for companies like SunTenants opening up.

Let’s compare this model with what is happening in the United States. The Census Bureau’s latest vacancies and homeownership report revealed that the numbers are pretty similar, with 31.4 percent of people renting instead of owning their homes.

Split incentives are not a new idea, and the issue of unhappy landlords resisting the adoption of solar power has been noted  more than once. SunTenants appears to have found a solution for this issue and it is simple enough: reward both sides. It was enabled by the plummeting costs of solar power that obviously makes such arrangements profitable enough for the provider to allow them to share these profits. Related: The World’s Largest Oil Traders Are Shifting Strategy

And that’s not all. There are now organizations and municipalities in Australia ready to offer property owners interest-free loans to install solar systems on their properties. It seems a lot of people are eager to get other people on board with solar, so the lineup of options is expanding: solar gardens are another example of a recent development in the sector, community solar farms yet another.

The biggest obstacle to the adoption of all these cheaper power solutions was landlords. Now it is being dealt with in a way that is sure to stimulate a lot more solar power adoption Down Under.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Death Of Traditional Power Grids
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret
The Oil Crisis That Can’t Be Stopped

The Oil Crisis That Can’t Be Stopped

 Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

 OPEC Doubles Down On Draining Oil Inventories

OPEC Doubles Down On Draining Oil Inventories

 Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com