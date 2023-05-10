America’s Largest Wind Farm Is Finally Moving Forward

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.65 -1.06 -1.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.51 -0.93 -1.20%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.84 -1.36 -1.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.188 -0.079 -3.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.495 +0.015 +0.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.52 -0.11 -0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.31 -0.23 -0.30%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 73.21 +0.20 +0.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.495 +0.015 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 74.99 -0.26 -0.35%
Graph down Murban 2 days 75.93 -0.44 -0.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 72.66 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph down Basra Light 527 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.99 +0.22 +0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 74.52 -0.11 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.52 -0.11 -0.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.06 +0.17 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.31 -0.23 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.85 +0.85 +1.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 52.46 +0.55 +1.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 75.86 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 74.11 +0.55 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 71.26 +0.55 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 67.96 +0.55 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 67.96 +0.55 +0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 69.26 +0.55 +0.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 78.21 +0.55 +0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 67.56 +0.55 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.25 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.21 +4.29 +5.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.24 +0.55 +0.84%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.19 +0.55 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.19 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.25 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 10 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 12 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

WTI Crude Sheds 2% As Global Demand Concerns Weigh

Supply Disruptions Fail To Break Bearish Sentiment

Supply Disruptions Fail To Break Bearish Sentiment

Oil prices appear to be…

Oil Prices Dip As Traders Brace For U.S. Inflation Data

Oil Prices Dip As Traders Brace For U.S. Inflation Data

Oil prices were down early…

An Oil Expert Explains U.S. Energy Independence To TikTok

An Oil Expert Explains U.S. Energy Independence To TikTok

Robert Rapier’s article on energy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

America’s Largest Wind Farm Is Finally Moving Forward

By Haley Zaremba - May 10, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The largest wind farm in the Western Hemisphere, which was initially proposed back in 2008, is now ready to begin construction and is expected to come online in 2026.
  • The SunZia project stretches across three counties in New Mexico and will be able to supply energy to consumers in New Mexico, Arizona, and California.
  • The major delays to the project are largely due to the permitting and approval process for power lines and grids that cross through more than one state.
Join Our Community

The largest wind project in the Western Hemisphere is finally ready to begin construction. After nearly two decades on the drawing board, the 3,500-megawatt (MW) wind farm will break ground on a sprawling territory across New Mexico’s counties of Torrance, Lincoln, and San Miguel. When completed, the wind farm will be able to supply energy to consumers in New Mexico, Arizona, and California. The project is expected to come online in 2026 – nearly 20 years after it was initially proposed.

The SunZia project’s California-based renewable energy developer Pattern Energy Group says that it will “power the needs of more than 3 million Americans.” And, according to reporting by Electrek, “it is expected to create over 2,000 new jobs, [and] has an expected economic impact of $20.5 billion.” Pattern has already invested upwards of $5 billion into the project.

The project is split into two main branches: the wind farm itself, and the considerable transportation infrastructure that will be needed to transport that energy to its end users. As with most other massive-scale renewable energy projects, finding available land tracts big enough to house such enormous constructions requires traveling pretty far from the urban centers that represent the lion's share of the demand for all of that energy. All told SunZia Transmission will be a 550-mile ± 525 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line capable of transporting 3,000 MW of clean energy, spanning between central New Mexico, where the wind power will be produced, and south-central Arizona, where much of it will be consumed. 

The reason that the project has taken so long has less to do with the SunZia Wind arm of the project, and more to do with the SunZia Transmission arm. The permitting and approval process for power lines and grids that cross through more than one state is notoriously difficult and inefficient. A recent New York Times op-ed referred to it as a “byzantine approval process that typically includes separate reviews by every municipality and state through which a power line will pass, as well as a host of federal agencies.”

In fact, the bloated timeline associated with SunZia is not an outlier. Instead, it is representative of a global problem with the current state of the renewable energy industry. A recent analysis from McKinsey identified difficult regulatory processes as one of three major challenges for the development of clean energy, along with finding sufficient and affordable land and an aging, over-congested, and unprepared power grid. 

Then, once the plans for such a project are finally approved, it is often hit with litigation, further delaying the process. This is often a symptom of land-use competition, as well as anti-renewable sentiment and NIMBYism in the rural areas where these projects are invariably developed. “Over the past year, solar projects in Ohio, Kentucky, and Nevada have all been delayed or sunk by irked local people,” the Guardian recently reported. There has also been backlash at the local and state government levels, with measures restricting renewable energy facilities passed in 31 states.

All things considered, SunZia finally breaking ground is a monumental accomplishment. But the fact that it is developing added power production capacity hand-in-hand with added power lines and grid connectivity is an even bigger accomplishment. Insufficient infrastructure is one of the greatest challenges facing decarbonization in the United States. Increasingly, when renewable energy projects are finally ready to come online, they find that there is not a reliable grid to plug into. SunZia shows promise as a good model going forward, but a 20-year timeline isn’t going to cut it. The project should then also be viewed as a warning: if the U.S. wants to meet its climate goals, it has to seriously rethink and streamline its regulatory policies. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The World Shouldn’t Just Abandon Coal Mines
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories

Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories
The $1 Million Math Problem Undermining Wind Energy 

The $1 Million Math Problem Undermining Wind Energy 
China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests

China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests
How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?

How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?
A Secret War Is Brewing In The South China Sea

A Secret War Is Brewing In The South China Sea

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com