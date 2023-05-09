Iran Ramps Up Trade With BRICS Nations

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 73.71 +0.55 +0.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.28 +0.27 +0.35%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.90 -1.89 -2.46%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 2.267 +0.029 +1.30%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.480 +0.018 +0.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.54 +2.27 +3.06%
Chart Mars US 17 mins 73.21 +0.20 +0.27%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.480 +0.018 +0.74%

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.25 +2.93 +4.05%
Graph up Murban 2 days 76.37 +2.96 +4.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 72.41 +2.51 +3.59%
Graph down Basra Light 526 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 74.77 +2.63 +3.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Girassol 5 days 76.89 +2.07 +2.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.54 +2.27 +3.06%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.00 +2.00 +3.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 51.91 +1.82 +3.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 75.31 +1.82 +2.48%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 73.56 +1.82 +2.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 70.71 +1.82 +2.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 67.41 +1.82 +2.77%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 67.41 +1.82 +2.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 68.71 +1.82 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 77.66 +1.82 +2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 67.01 +1.82 +2.79%

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 +2.00 +2.95%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.50 +2.00 +3.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 71.92 +1.58 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.69 +1.82 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.64 +1.82 +2.68%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.64 +1.82 +2.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +2.00 +2.95%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

All Charts
Iran Ramps Up Trade With BRICS Nations

By ZeroHedge - May 09, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Non-oil trade between Iran and several BRICS nations has increased last year.
  • China remains Iran’s main trade partner in the BRICS alliance, with $30.32 billion in trade.
  • India takes the second place, with a 47 percent hike in non-oil related trade
Non-oil trade between Iran and members of the BRICS alliance of emergent economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – reached $38.43 billion in fiscal year 2022-23, according to data released by the Islamic Republic’s Customs Administration. This represents a 14 percent increase from the previous fiscal year.

China remains Iran’s main trade partner in the BRICS alliance, with $30.32 billion in trade, an increase of 37 percent. India comes next with $4.99 billion, a 47 percent hike; Russia follows with $2.32 billion, Brazil with $466.55 million, and South Africa with $322.04 million.

The economic report comes just days after Tehran revealed that trade with African nations increased by 2.24 percent in fiscal year 2022-23, to reach $1.2 billion.

Despite a “maximum pressure” sanctions campaign from the west – and a push from Washington to seize more Iranian oil ships – the Islamic Republic has managed to overcome the unilateral restrictions and bolster industrial capacity.

In recent months, BRICS has also seen a surge of interest from Global South nations looking to ditch the US dollar and the hegemonic western financial system. Iran, alongside five Arab nations, have formally requested to join the alliance. BRICS foreign ministers will hold an annual summit in Cape Town during the first week of June to discuss the membership applications.

“We are getting applications to join every day,” South Africa’s ambassador to the bloc told Bloomberg last month. Bloomberg revealed BRICS is expected to surpass G7 states in economic growth expectations. By 2028, the G7 is expected to make up just 27.8 percent of the global economy, while BRICS will make up 35 percent.

In January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that BRICS is in talks to create a common currency.

Referring to the US-dominated financial system, Lavrov said that “serious, self-respecting countries are well aware of what is at stake, see the incompetence of the ‘masters’ of the current international monetary and financial system, and want to create their own mechanisms to ensure sustainable development, which will be protected from outside dictates.”

On April 13, Brazil’s President Ignacio Lula da Silva called on the member states of BRICS and countries that seek to become part of it to replace the dollar in foreign trade. “Every night, I ask myself why all countries have to base their trade on the dollar,” he said, adding the question, “Why can’t we do trade based on our own currencies.”

By The Cradle via Zerohedge.com

