Alberta Lays Out Plan To Recover From Oil Price Collapse

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.27 -0.43 -1.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 41.14 -0.57 -1.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.741 +0.032 +1.87%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 40.85 +1.11 +2.79%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 37.33 -0.66 -1.74%
Graph down Urals 2 days 41.45 -0.30 -0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.02 +1.29 +3.25%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.02 +1.29 +3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.26 +0.89 +2.20%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 34.51 +0.62 +1.83%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.741 +0.032 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 40.68 -1.41 -3.35%
Graph down Murban 2 days 40.75 -1.40 -3.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.88 +0.69 +1.72%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.05 +0.87 +1.97%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.09 +0.87 +2.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.26 +0.89 +2.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.26 +0.89 +2.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.63 +0.63 +1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.33 -0.66 -1.74%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 27.84 +0.78 +2.88%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 36.20 +1.21 +3.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 38.70 +1.21 +3.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 40.10 +1.21 +3.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 39.70 +1.21 +3.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 34.70 +1.21 +3.61%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 34.70 +1.21 +3.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 35.20 +1.21 +3.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 39.70 +1.21 +3.14%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 34.70 +1.21 +3.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.02 +1.29 +3.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.25 +1.25 +3.57%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.00 +1.25 +4.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 42.26 -0.47 -1.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.65 +1.21 +3.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.60 +1.21 +3.33%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.60 +1.21 +3.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.25 +1.25 +3.57%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.00 +1.25 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.34 +1.21 +2.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 12 hours CoVid in Spain, 9 months before China
  • 13 hours Biden came out of his basement today (Thursday) and said , "we have 120 Million deaths from Covid 19.
  • 48 mins Something Worse Than COVID comes from China? A New Flu Virus
  • 24 hours Businesses On The COVID's Crossroads: Weigh Reopening - Or Close Again
  • 13 hours Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was
  • 2 hours U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.
  • 5 mins Apology Accepted!
  • 1 day Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 12 mins Rocketman72
  • 2 days Silence on flood of Saudi oil
  • 22 hours World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 1 day The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 2 days Poland to use more LNG as coronavirus speeds coal's decline - PGNiG

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Discusses Progress Of OPEC+ Deal With Nigeria

U.S. Shale Has Lost $300 Billion In 15 Years

U.S. Shale Has Lost $300 Billion In 15 Years

The U.S. shale industry appears…

Shell Warns Of Massive $22 Billion Write Down After Oil Crash

Shell Warns Of Massive $22 Billion Write Down After Oil Crash

Royal Dutch Shell warned on…

Shale Giant Chesapeake Files For Bankruptcy

Shale Giant Chesapeake Files For Bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy has filed for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Alberta Lays Out Plan To Recover From Oil Price Collapse

By Irina Slav - Jun 30, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Alberta's Conservative government is taking steps to jumpstart an economic recovery with a blueprint it released yesterday, which involves billions in infrastructure investment and a tax cut, among other measures.

Under the plan, the Jason Kenney government will reduce the general business tax rate from 10 percent to eight percent effective July 1 instead of January 1, 2022, when the tax cut was originally scheduled to go into effect. The government will also invest some $7.3 billion in infrastructure projects that will create jobs.

Some $1.1 billion (C$1.5 billion) will be spent on the Keystone XL pipeline, the Alberta government said, which will support the province's recovery and create 7,000 jobs. However, the completion of the pipeline is far from certain as opposition against the project in the U.S. continues to put hurdle after hurdle on its road to finalization.

At the moment, the federal government is awaiting a decision by the Supreme Court regarding a lawsuit that is blocking construction. Meanwhile, two tribes have filed a new lawsuit against the controversial pipeline, alleging it violates the national Environmental Policy Act.

The Alberta government is firmly behind the 830,000-bpd Keystone XL, however.

"Global oil and gas prices are estimated to return to a WTI benchmark of $60 per barrel within 12 to 18 months.

In that environment, Alberta's oil and gas sector is set to thrive, as long as we can build new pipelines to get our product to market. This is why we invested $1.5 billion to ensure Keystone XL broke ground this spring - creating 7,400 high-paying jobs in Canada this year alone," the government's economic recovery plan stated.

However, the energy aspect of the plan is not solely focused on oil. According to the blueprint, the Alberta government will also support investment in so-called blue hydrogen, utilizing its abundant reserves of natural gas to produce clean fuel. Carbon capture and storage is also an area of interest, as is the emerging technology of geothermal energy extraction.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Shell Warns Of Massive $22 Billion Write Down After Oil Crash

Next Post

Why The World’s Central Banks Aren’t Fully Sold On Renewables
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The War On Gold Has Begun

The War On Gold Has Begun
The Country That Won The Oil War

The Country That Won The Oil War
Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced

Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced
Oil Prices Slide As EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slide As EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Build
Natural Gas Drops To 25-Year Low As Demand Disintegrates

Natural Gas Drops To 25-Year Low As Demand Disintegrates



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com