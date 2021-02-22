Airlines Slammed By Soaring Jet Fuel Prices

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 61.49 +2.25 +3.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 65.81 +2.90 +4.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 50 mins 2.953 -0.116 -3.78%
Graph down Mars US 50 mins 59.69 -1.28 -2.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 61.30 -2.13 -3.36%
Graph up Urals 62 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 61.82 -0.83 -1.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 61.82 -0.83 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 58.07 -1.33 -2.24%
Chart Natural Gas 50 mins 2.953 -0.116 -3.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 60.80 -2.58 -4.07%
Graph down Murban 4 days 61.15 -2.38 -3.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 59.73 -1.10 -1.81%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 62.55 -1.39 -2.17%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 62.70 -0.95 -1.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 4 days 63.03 -0.86 -1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 61.30 -2.13 -3.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 47.64 -1.29 -2.64%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 47.41 -1.27 -2.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 58.26 -1.27 -2.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 59.66 -1.27 -2.08%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 56.76 -1.27 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 53.76 -1.27 -2.31%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 53.76 -1.27 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 56.01 -1.27 -2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 57.76 -1.27 -2.15%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 53.91 -1.27 -2.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 61.82 -0.83 -1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 51.75 +1.25 +2.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 62.93 -1.11 -1.73%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.44 +0.97 +1.78%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.39 +0.97 +1.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.39 +0.97 +1.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 49.50 -1.25 -2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 65.63 -1.28 -1.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 3 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 2 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 18 mins The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 2 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 5 mins Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 3 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Scientist clone endangered Black Footed Ferret from Ferret that died 30 years ago . It's a 100% exact genomic match.
  • 1 day Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 20 mins The good ol' days.
  • 5 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 20 hours Get First Access To The Oilprice App!

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Goldman: European Oil Major Stocks Poised To Rally This Year

Goldman: European Oil Major Stocks Poised To Rally This Year

The expected recovery of global…

Oil Prices Fall Back Below $60

Oil Prices Fall Back Below $60

Oil prices have fallen back…

Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

One massive project changed the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Airlines Slammed By Soaring Jet Fuel Prices

By Irina Slav - Feb 22, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Prefer to watch a video about jet fuel demand? Find Goldman Sachs' latest forecast here

Jet fuel prices hit a 13-month high last week as oil prices rose, making airlines’ already difficult life even more difficult.

Despite still depressed demand for air transport, jet fuel follows the price curve of crude oil as costlier oil for refining results in costlier end products, including jet fuel.

Last week was a special case, however. The Arctic cold wave that bore down on parts of the U.S. unused to such low temperatures caused massive disruption in oil production and refining due to wellhead freezing and power outages that affected refinery operations.

With airlines already battered by the pandemic and the travel restrictions it led to, this is just one more challenge to deal with while they are still in a vulnerable state. According to analysts, passengers could start flying again as early as this spring as more people get vaccinated and the weather becomes warmer.

However, there is no certainty as newly emerging variants of the coronavirus that caused the epidemic have medical experts warning of more waves of infections unless restrictions continue.

These restrictions have cost airlines billions. Just the four largest U.S. air carriers—Delta, United, American, and Southwest Airlines—lost more than $31 billion last year alone, the New York Times reported recently. According to estimates from Airlines doe America, the industry is still losing $150 million every day.

Whole airlines received some $40 billion in federal grants to keep paying their employees and billions more in low-interest loans, the federal government could not foot their jet fuel bill. It will now just add to the conundrum of keeping airfares low enough to keep passengers coming but high enough to start recouping some of the losses incurred during the pandemic.

On the flip side, the jump in jet fuel prices may well be temporary, and prices could fall back down as refineries on the Texas Gulf Coast return to normal operation.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could This Be The Most Exciting Lithium Play Of 2021?

Next Post

Investment In Battery Tech Exploded In 2020
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900
The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors
$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning
Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels
What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com