Air Travel Booms in 2023, but Challenges Loom

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 23 hours 71.65 -0.12 -0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 22 hours 77.04 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.97 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 23 hours 2.514 -0.043 -1.68%
Graph up Gasoline 23 hours 2.106 +0.007 +0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 10 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 57 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 2.106 +0.007 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.12 -1.85 -2.37%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.40 -2.15 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.63 -1.50 -1.94%
Graph down Basra Light 761 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.10 -1.15 -1.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.49 -1.13 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 10 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 214 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 51.17 -2.34 -4.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 73.92 -2.34 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 72.17 -2.34 -3.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 62.02 -2.34 -3.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.02 -2.34 -3.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.77 -2.34 -3.71%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 58.52 -2.34 -3.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 64.34 +0.55 +0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 80.29 -1.29 -1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.19 -1.46 -2.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.07 -1.46 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 18 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Ecuador’s NOC Declares Force Majeure After Indigenous Protests

Major Investments Propel Smart Grid Development Worldwide

Major Investments Propel Smart Grid Development Worldwide

Smart grids, utilizing AI and…

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

The Red Sea, and specifically…

Aerospace Industry Eyes Full Recovery by 2025

Aerospace Industry Eyes Full Recovery by 2025

The aviation industry is experiencing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Air Travel Booms in 2023, but Challenges Loom

By City A.M - Dec 30, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • Airlines like Ryanair, Easyjet, IAG, TUI, and Jet2 reported record profits and significant business developments, despite facing various disruptions.
  • Analysts warn of overconfidence in the sector, with concerns about the sustainability of the travel boom amid rising costs and geopolitical tensions.
  • The industry faces uncertainties in 2024, including high oil prices, supply chain issues, and volatile market conditions, despite a slight increase in net profits forecasted by IATA.
Join Our Community
Ryanair

It’s been a remarkable 2023 for Europe’s major airlines.

Travel demand has returned with a vengeance after years of Covid-related torment. Carriers across the board cashed in on a historic summer, announcing record profits, bumper dividends and a string of aircraft orders.

So-called ‘pent up demand’ — referring to holidaymakers desire for travel post-lockdown — stole the show despite a chaotic summer of disruption, which included a monumental slip-up at the UK’s National Air Traffic Services (NATS), European wildfires and continued airspace issues across the continent.

Here were the headline-grabbing moments at Britain’s most prominent airlines:

What lies in store in 2024?

It says a lot that such a booming year of demand ultimately posed more questions than answers.

Disruption has been a feature of this year. Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary’s furious tirade against NATS in a commons committee hearing summed up the thoughts of the entire sector on the UK’s air traffic system.

Many of the issues were out of airlines’ control. Wildfires, war in the Ukraine and Middle East and air traffic control strikes in Europe can’t be legislated for. Aircraft delivery delays at Boeing and Airbus are also largely in the hands of the two manufacturers.

But analysts say carriers may be getting overconfident, amid a demand upturn that can’t be relied on forever. Shares dipped at a slew of different airlines over the Autumn months, despite a string of positive results, revealing investor’s concerns over how long the travel boom will truly last.

The conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East aren’t going away any time soon and will likely keep oil prices high into next year. Supply chain issues plaguing the major plane makers have also not been resolved, with carrier’s now passing on ticket fare hikes to consumers.

And it remains to be seen whether consumers’ ethereal ‘pent-up demand’ will hold amid higher food, energy and mortgage bills.

“If anything, the industry’s biggest enemy may be — as usual — overconfidence. Capacity additions are in the pipeline and these fleet expansion plans, coupled with lingering fears of a recession and sticky oil prices, were behind the mid-year swoon in airline prices,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, told City A.M.

“As soon as the industry starts to make anything like a decent profit, new entrants pile in and existing players ladle on the capacity – that’s why net margins are still so thin and revenue and profit streams so volatile. Competition is just brutal.”

“As soon as the industry starts to make anything like a decent profit, new entrants pile in and existing players ladle on the capacity – that’s why net margins are still so thin and revenue and profit streams so volatile. Competition is just brutal.”

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell

The chequered return of corporate and international Asian travellers also poses an industry risk, according to the 2024 Bloomberg Intelligence airline outlook. “Even if strong leisure demand holds, European airlines’ scope for earnings per share upgrades is more limited in 2024 vs a bumper 2023,” the report noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, trade body the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts a slight increase in net profits to $25.7bn in 2024, a prediction its director-general Willie Walsh hailed as a “tribute to aviation’s resilience”.

The sector is famously volatile, with thin profit margins and return on capital. A look at history suggests any boom may soon be followed by a bust, but airlines aren’t ready to hear that just yet.

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Sees Minor Uptick in Oil Rigs

Next Post

Major Investments Propel Smart Grid Development Worldwide
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver
Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient

Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient
New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia
U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023

U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023
World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea

World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com