U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 73.56 -0.33 -0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 79.07 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.29 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.610 +0.038 +1.48%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.130 -0.028 -1.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 51 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.130 -0.028 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 78.32 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph up Murban 3 days 80.45 +0.40 +0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.97 +0.20 +0.25%
Graph down Basra Light 755 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 79.98 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.11 +0.31 +0.38%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.41 +0.35 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 208 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 53.29 -0.33 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 76.04 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 74.29 -0.33 -0.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 64.14 -0.33 -0.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 60.39 -0.33 -0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 60.39 -0.33 -0.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.14 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.89 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 60.64 -0.33 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.37 +0.45 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 64.12 +0.45 +0.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 80.19 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 67.97 +0.45 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 70.50 +0.58 +0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.50 +0.58 +0.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.55 -0.33 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Steady Before Holiday

Germany Looks To Gold To Help Weather Financial Storm

Germany Looks To Gold To Help Weather Financial Storm

The Bundesbank is considering using…

Gold Drops After Spiking To Record High of $2,130

Gold Drops After Spiking To Record High of $2,130

As for gold, everything is…

Unprecedented Gold Hoarding By Central Banks Heralds Financial Sea Change

Unprecedented Gold Hoarding By Central Banks Heralds Financial Sea Change

World official gold holdings have…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver

By ZeroHedge - Dec 24, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • The proposed legislation would remove barriers to using gold and silver as money by lowering transaction costs.
  • The bills also aim to treat precious metals as legal tender, breaking down the Federal Reserve's monopoly on money.
  • The move is part of a larger effort at the state level to support sound money and challenge the federal government's fiat currency system.
Join Our Community
Gold Silver

Authored by Michael Maharrey via SchiffGold.com,

Bills filed in the Oklahoma and Missouri legislatures for the 2024 legislative session would eliminate state capital gains taxes on the sale of gold and silver. The legislation would also take other steps to treat gold and silver as money instead of as commodities.

In Missouri, Rep Doug Richey filed HB1867 on Dec. 11. Rep. Bill Hardwick filed HB1955 on Dec. 15. The bills are companions to SB735 filed in the Senate by Sen. William Eigel earlier this month.

In Oklahoma, Sen. Shane Jett filed SB1507 and Sen. Nathan Dahm is running SB1508.

The enactment of any of these bills would eliminate state capital gains taxes on the sale and exchange of gold and silver bullion.

Both of these states are already among the 42 that do not levy sales taxes on gold and silver bullion.

Exempting the sale of gold and silver bullion from taxes lowers the investment cost of precious metals. It also takes a step toward treating gold and silver as money instead of commodities. Taxes on precious metal bullion erect barriers to using gold and silver as money by raising transaction costs.

Imagine if you asked a grocery clerk to break a $5 bill and he charged you a 35-cent tax. Silly, right? After all, you were only exchanging one form of money for another. But that’s essentially what a sales tax on gold and silver bullion does. By eliminating this tax on the exchange of gold and silver, Missouri and Oklahoma would treat specie as money instead of a commodity. This represents a small step toward reestablishing gold and silver as legal tender and breaking down the Fed’s monopoly on money.

“We ought not to tax money – and that’s a good idea. It makes no sense to tax money,” former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul said during testimony in support of an Arizona bill that repealed capital gains taxes on gold and silver in that state. “Paper is not money, it’s fraud,” he continued.

The impact of enacting this legislation will go beyond mere tax policy. During an event after his Senate committee testimony, Paul pointed out that it’s really about the size and scope of government.

“If you’re for less government, you want sound money. The people who want big government, they don’t want sound money. They want to deceive you and commit fraud. They want to print the money. They want a monopoly. They want to get you conditioned, as our schools have conditioned us, to the point where deficits don’t matter.”

GOLD AND SILVER AS LEGAL TENDER

Under provisions in the Missouri bill, gold and silver in physical or electronic form would be accepted as legal tender and would be receivable in payment of all debts contracted for in the state of Missouri. The state would be required to accept gold and silver for the payment of public debts. Private debts could be settled in gold and silver at the parties’ discretion.

Practically speaking, this would allow Missourians to use gold or silver coins as money rather than just as mere investment vehicles. In effect, it would put gold and silver on the same footing as Federal Reserve notes.

Oklahoma took a similar step in 2014. Utah and Arkansas also consider gold and silver legal tender.

The proposed Missouri law also includes provisions authorizing the state to invest in gold or silver “greater than or equal to one percent of all state funds” and to expressly bar any state agency, department, or political subdivision from seizing gold or silver bullion.

BACKGROUND

The United States Constitution states in Article I, Section 10, “No State shall…make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts.” Currently, all debts and taxes in the US are either paid with Federal Reserve Notes (dollars) which were authorized as legal tender by Congress, or with coins issued by the US Treasury — very few of which have gold or silver in them.

The Federal Reserve destroys this constitutional monetary system by creating a monopoly based on its fiat currency. Without the backing of gold or silver, the central bank can easily create money out of thin air. This not only devalues your purchasing power over time; it also allows the federal government to borrow and spend far beyond what would be possible in a sound money system. Without the Fed, the US government wouldn’t be able to maintain all of its unconstitutional wars and programs. The Federal Reserve is the engine that drives the most powerful government in the history of the world.

Tax repeals knock down one of the tax barriers that hinder the use of gold and silver as money, and could also begin the process of abolishing the Federal Reserve’s fiat money system by attacking it from the bottom up – pulling the rug out from under it by working to make its functions irrelevant at the state and local levels, and setting the stage to undermine the Federal Reserve monopoly by introducing competition into the monetary system.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a paper presented at the Mises Institute, Constitutional tender expert Professor William Greene said when people in multiple states actually start using gold and silver instead of Federal Reserve Notes, it would effectively nullify the Federal Reserve and end the federal government’s monopoly on money.

“Over time, as residents of the state use both Federal Reserve notes and silver and gold coins, the fact that the coins hold their value more than Federal Reserve notes do will lead to a “reverse Gresham’s Law” effect, where good money (gold and silver coins) will drive out bad money (Federal Reserve notes). As this happens, a cascade of events can begin to occur, including the flow of real wealth toward the state’s treasury, an influx of banking business from outside of the state – as people in other states carry out their desire to bank with sound money – and an eventual outcry against the use of Federal Reserve notes for any transactions.”

Once things get to that point, Federal Reserve notes would become largely unwanted and irrelevant for ordinary people.

These bills make up part of a broader movement at the state level to support sound money.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Precious Metals: Can Gold Reach a New All-Time High?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Top 5 Oil Producers of 2023

The Top 5 Oil Producers of 2023
Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024
Analysts Say Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 In 2024

Analysts Say Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 In 2024
U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation

U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation
What’s Driving America’s New Oil and Gas Boom?

What’s Driving America’s New Oil and Gas Boom?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com