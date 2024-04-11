Deficit in Grid Capacity Threatens European Energy Policy Targets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.88 -1.33 -1.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.40 -1.08 -1.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.48 -1.05 -1.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.800 -0.085 -4.51%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.753 -0.028 -1.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%
Chart Mars US 160 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.753 -0.028 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.13 +0.57 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.78 +0.44 +0.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.31 -0.66 -0.77%
Graph down Basra Light 863 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 90.65 -0.83 -0.91%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.21 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 316 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 71.91 +0.48 +0.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 88.36 +0.98 +1.12%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 86.61 +0.98 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 82.06 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 79.31 +1.33 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 79.31 +1.33 +1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 83.16 +0.98 +1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 89.91 +1.18 +1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 79.71 +1.03 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 76.44 +0.98 +1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 89.61 -1.03 -1.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 81.79 +0.98 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 82.75 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 days e-truck insanity
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 8 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

UK Confident Its Energy Demand Will Be Met at All Times This Summer

Russia Leverages Its Nuclear Expertise in Africa

Russia Leverages Its Nuclear Expertise in Africa

Despite Western sanctions, Russia is…

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory researchers…

The West’s Nuclear Power Revival Could Be Slower Than Hoped

The West’s Nuclear Power Revival Could Be Slower Than Hoped

The West has seen in…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Deficit in Grid Capacity Threatens European Energy Policy Targets

By ZeroHedge - Apr 11, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Many European countries' grid plans fall short of their respective 2030 policy targets for wind and solar capacity.
  • The misalignment between grid plans and policy targets is likely due to a time lag between policy creation and grid development.
  • The deficit in grid capacity could make it harder to achieve energy policy targets and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.
Renewables

A new analysis by the energy think tank Ember has found that several countries in Europe could soon face bottlenecks in their national transmission energy grids, as more solar and wind power will be generated than these networks have capacity for.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the following chart , Spain, France and Poland are just some of the countries that will have energy grids that undershoot their country’s respective 2030 policy targets for wind and solar capacity.

Out of the 26 countries studied by Ember in this comparison, 11 will not have enough capacity for the expected wind and solar build out if the present grid plans are realized.

You will find more infographics at Statista

This pattern is not Europe-wide though: several grid plans were found to be closely aligned to the renewable energy targets and and in four countries they were even more ambitious (Croatia, Denmark, Finland, and the Netherlands).

According to the writers of the report, these latter countries have adopted a “sensible approach that better prepares transmission networks to accommodate potential future step ups in national ambition levels.”

Ember analysts say that the misalignment between grid plans and policy targets is likely due to a time lag between the creation of national policy and the development of grid plans, adding that the current lack in grid plan capacities is due to previous policy targets.

The deficit in capacity is problematic, as the writers of the report explain:

“Since it takes far longer to increase grid capacity than it does to deploy wind and solar projects, grids may not be prepared to meet the scale of future increases.”

This will make it harder to achieve energy policy targets.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Leverages Its Nuclear Expertise in Africa
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Glut? Not for Long.

Gas Glut? Not for Long.
3 Reasons Gold Prices Continue To Climb

3 Reasons Gold Prices Continue To Climb
Is $100 Oil Within Reach?

Is $100 Oil Within Reach?
Wall Street Remains On The Sidelines as Oil Jumps to $90

Wall Street Remains On The Sidelines as Oil Jumps to $90
The World Faces A Natural Gas Glut Not Seen in Decades

The World Faces A Natural Gas Glut Not Seen in Decades

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com