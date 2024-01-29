Activist Investor Urges BP to Abandon Renewables

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.88 -1.13 -1.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.46 -1.09 -1.30%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.16 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.458 -0.254 -9.37%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.246 -0.049 -2.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.30 +2.72 +3.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 80.30 +2.72 +3.51%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.00 +1.02 +1.24%
Chart Mars US 87 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.246 -0.049 -2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 80.69 +1.37 +1.73%
Graph up Murban 3 days 81.95 +1.23 +1.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.07 +0.22 +0.28%
Graph down Basra Light 790 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 83.07 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.02 +0.58 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.00 +1.02 +1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 244 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 58.91 +0.65 +1.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 80.16 +0.65 +0.82%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 78.41 +0.65 +0.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 68.81 +0.65 +0.95%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 63.91 +0.65 +1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 63.91 +0.65 +1.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 68.01 +0.65 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 70.01 +0.65 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 64.51 +0.65 +1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.30 +2.72 +3.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.49 +0.65 +0.88%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.24 +0.65 +0.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 82.72 +1.93 +2.39%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.79 +0.65 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 74.49 +0.65 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.49 +0.65 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.50 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.25 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.43 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 9 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 11 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

U.S. Prices At the Pump Climb After Cold Spell Shutdowns

Bitcoin’s Disinflationary Path Hits Another Milestone

Bitcoin’s Disinflationary Path Hits Another Milestone

The upcoming fourth Bitcoin halving…

Oil Tanker and Container Shipping Rates Hit Record Highs

Oil Tanker and Container Shipping Rates Hit Record Highs

The blockage in the Red…

What to Expect From Big Oil This Earnings Season

What to Expect From Big Oil This Earnings Season

Big Oil earnings are unlikely…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Activist Investor Urges BP to Abandon Renewables

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 29, 2024, 11:00 AM CST
  • Bluebell Capital Partners is calling on BP to renege on its goal to reduce oil and gas production and scale back its ambitions in renewable energy.
  • Bluebell Capital Partners urged the supermajor not to reduce its oil and gas output as it is destroying shareholder value.
  • Asked to comment on the urge from Bluebell Capital Partners, BP told FT that “we have met with most of our major shareholders recently and continue to receive support for our strategy”.
Join Our Community
BP

One activist investor is taking on supermajor BP. But instead of what all other activist investors have pursued with oil and gas giants in recent years, Bluebell Capital Partners is calling on the UK-based group to renege on its goal to reduce oil and gas production and scale back its ambitions in renewable energy.

Bluebell Capital Partners sent at the end of last year a letter to BP chair Helge Lund, a letter which the Financial Times has seen, urging the supermajor not to reduce its oil and gas output, as it is destroying shareholder value by guiding for moving away from fossil fuels faster than society would need it to.   

“This irrational strategy has, quite understandably, depressed the value of BP’s share price,” Bluebell Capital Partners wrote in the letter FT has seen.

After the 2022 energy crisis, BP has the only remaining target among Big Oil to reduce oil and gas production by 2030.  

In early 2023, BP scaled back its 2020 target that it would cut its oil and gas production by 40 percent by 2030 through active portfolio management and no exploration in new countries. The new goal is now to reduce production by around 25% compared to 2019, excluding production from Rosneft, compared to the previous expectation of a reduction of around 40%, former CEO Bernard Looney said at the time.

In the autumn of 2023, Looney resigned amid a scandal as he had failed to disclose personal relationships with colleagues at the firm.

The activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners doesn’t want any reduction in oil and gas production at BP and says that the supermajor should stop investing in renewables where it “has no right to win” against companies specialized in the sector.

Asked to comment on the urge from Bluebell Capital Partners, BP told FT that “we have met with most of our major shareholders recently and continue to receive support for our strategy”.

While BP faces investor pressure to abandon renewables, across the Atlantic ExxonMobil is suing two activist investor groups in a Texas district court, aiming to block their climate proposals from going to a vote at the annual shareholder meeting later this year, in the first such direct complaint to court instead of to the SEC.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Next-Generation Steel Offers Enhanced Performance for Hydrogen
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices
US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets

US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets
Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil

Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil
Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches

Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches
Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%

Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com