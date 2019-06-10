China’s Oil Imports Slump In May As Beijing Slashes Iran Imports

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 20 mins 53.26 -0.73 -1.35%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.29 -1.00 -1.58%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.357 +0.020 +0.86%
Mars US 3 days 58.99 +1.40 +2.43%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.88 -0.16 -0.26%
Urals 16 hours 56.65 -1.20 -2.07%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.55 +1.36 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.55 +1.36 +2.26%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.29 +1.93 +3.09%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.85 +1.76 +3.14%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.357 +0.020 +0.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 61.20 +1.96 +3.31%
Murban 4 days 62.50 +1.63 +2.68%
Iran Heavy 4 days 56.32 +2.32 +4.30%
Basra Light 4 days 63.64 +1.64 +2.65%
Saharan Blend 4 days 63.38 +2.20 +3.60%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.29 +1.93 +3.09%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.29 +1.93 +3.09%
Girassol 4 days 63.76 +2.11 +3.42%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.88 -0.16 -0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.98 -0.70 -1.91%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 39.89 +1.30 +3.37%
Canadian Condensate 108 days 50.74 +1.40 +2.84%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 54.44 +1.40 +2.64%
Sweet Crude 3 days 45.74 +1.30 +2.93%
Peace Sour 3 days 43.59 +1.30 +3.07%
Peace Sour 3 days 43.59 +1.30 +3.07%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 48.24 +1.60 +3.43%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 52.29 +1.45 +2.85%
Central Alberta 3 days 45.99 +1.40 +3.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.55 +1.36 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 49.75 -0.75 -1.49%
Giddings 16 hours 43.50 -0.75 -1.69%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.67 +1.35 +2.20%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 47.21 -0.73 -1.52%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 51.16 -0.73 -1.41%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 51.16 -0.73 -1.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 49.75 -0.75 -1.49%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.25 +1.50 +3.51%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.14 +1.40 +2.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 7 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 minutes Oil Demand Needs to Halve: Equinor
  • 13 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 2 hours The Latest: Iranian FM Says US Cannot Expect To ‘Stay Safe’
  • 49 mins BLOOMBERG: Bulls Beware: The 2020 Oil Market Is Quickly Turning Ugly
  • 2 hours Europe EV charging network
  • 5 hours Bloomberg : "Sunset for Oil Is No Longer Just Talk . . . Shell, at least, is putting its money where its mouth is. The supermajor is running down reserves and paying out cash."
  • 3 hours Oil Revenues Hard to Come By? Try taxes!
  • 9 hours Britain makes it almost 12 days with NO COAL
  • 8 hours The 97% Fallicy in Climate Change Science
  • 5 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 20 hours Beyond Stupid
  • 5 hours My Rebuttal to: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets
  • 1 day Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 16 hours Climate Change Predictions Influenced By Social learning

Breaking News:

U.S. Refiners Wanted Oil Imports Exempted From Mexico Tariffs

Premium Article

‘No Trade Deal’ Scenario Keeps A Hard Cap On Oil Prices

View
X
The Next Headache For Canada’s Oil Patch

The Next Headache For Canada’s Oil Patch

The rejection of the proposal…

OPEC Powerless Against Global Production Growth

OPEC Powerless Against Global Production Growth

Non-OPEC oil production, excluding the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Oil Imports Slump In May As Beijing Slashes Iran Imports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 10, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT qingdao oil terminal

China’s crude oil imports dropped in May from a monthly record in April, as Chinese refiners drastically reduced Iranian oil imports after the end of the U.S. waivers and as some state refineries were offline for planned maintenance.

According to data from China’s General Administration of Customs, reported by Reuters, Chinese crude oil imports fell by 8 percent from 43.73 million tons in April to 40.23 million tons in May. This, converted in barrels per day, is an 11-percent drop from April to May, to average 9.47 million bpd last month, according to Reuters estimates.

According to Seng Yick Tee, an analyst with Beijing-based consultancy SIA Energy, the key reason for the lower Chinese crude oil imports in May was the sharp drop in imports from Iran as the U.S. ended all sanction waivers for Iranian customers on May 2, including for Iran’s biggest oil buyer China.

In April, just before the waivers ended, China had stocked on Iranian crude oil. China imported around 800,000 bpd of crude from Iran in April—the highest amount that Iran’s top oil customer had purchased since August of 2018—as Chinese refiners rushed to buy Iranian oil ahead of the expiry of the U.S. sanction waivers.

The surge in Iranian imports in April resulted in China setting a new monthly oil import record that month, despite the fact that there was refinery maintenance and fuel demand was lukewarm, analysts told Reuters at the time.

Apart from the sharp drop in Iranian imports and regular maintenance at several refineries, another factor for the decline in Chinese crude oil imports in May were the weak refining margins across Asia.

Although refiners in Asia are not left without choice for crude oil after the end of the U.S. sanction waivers for Iranian oil, the higher price of alternative supplies, as well as soaring fuel exports from China, are depressing refining margins across Asia.

Last month, reports emerged that persistent pressure on profit margins had forced Asian refiners to start considering a reduction in their run rates as Asia’s refining margins slipped to a 16-year low

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Greenpeace Activists Stop BP Rig

Next Post

Large Chinese Refiner Starts Construction Of 320,000 Bpd Complex

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

 Large Crude Build Weighs On Oil Rally

Large Crude Build Weighs On Oil Rally

Most Commented

Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Alt text

Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com