A Rare Bullish Bounce In Oil Markets

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 25 mins 56.20 +2.02 +3.73%
Brent Crude 15 mins 61.69 +2.07 +3.47%
Natural Gas 25 mins 2.714 +0.081 +3.08%
Mars US 20 mins 56.75 +2.17 +3.98%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.24 -0.20 -0.33%
Urals 2 days 59.20 -0.65 -1.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.42 -0.83 -1.42%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.42 -0.83 -1.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 -0.93 -1.54%
Mexican Basket 2 days 48.08 +0.56 +1.18%
Natural Gas 25 mins 2.714 +0.081 +3.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 60.81 -0.36 -0.59%
Murban 2 days 62.34 -0.56 -0.89%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.68 -0.97 -1.88%
Basra Light 2 days 64.14 -0.69 -1.06%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.04 -1.07 -1.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 -0.93 -1.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 -0.93 -1.54%
Girassol 2 days 60.41 -1.10 -1.79%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.24 -0.20 -0.33%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.10 +1.07 +3.05%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 34.18 -3.63 -9.60%
Canadian Condensate 73 days 48.18 -0.88 -1.79%
Premium Synthetic 63 days 54.58 -0.88 -1.59%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 46.78 -2.53 -5.13%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.43 -0.88 -1.82%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.43 -0.88 -1.82%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 48.68 -2.63 -5.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 53.18 -0.78 -1.45%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.18 -0.88 -1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.42 -0.83 -1.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.50 -1.00 -1.94%
Giddings 2 days 44.25 -1.00 -2.21%
ANS West Coast 50 days 63.68 -0.76 -1.18%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.13 -0.88 -1.80%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.08 -0.88 -1.66%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.08 -0.88 -1.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.50 -1.00 -1.94%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.50 -0.75 -1.66%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.76 -0.88 -1.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 9 minutes World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman wrong.
  • 12 minutes A Week Of Absurd Stories From Round The World
  • 5 hours Trump On Farage's Radio Show - 28 Minute Full Interview
  • 3 hours Offshore oil gas too expensive? valueless? Years of Offshore Investments Could be Valueless
  • 16 mins Solar Cells at 7.5 Cents Per Watt
  • 16 hours US role in Syria grows more complex with Trump claim to oil
  • 15 hours Democrats Just Accidentally Sparked A Federal Fracking Boom
  • 13 hours ''Brexit Is A Symptom, Not The Problem''
  • 22 hours “We Want To Keep The Oil”
  • 5 hours Big oil getting bigger: US majors focus on shale:
  • 5 hours Brasil to join OPEC, bad move?
  • 22 hours Hong Kong to be a USA election issue?
  • 19 hours China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 5 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018

Breaking News:

America's Biggest Oil Giant Beats Earnings Expectations

Alt Text

Will OPEC+ Declare War On U.S. Shale?

The final OPEC+ meeting of…

Alt Text

The Dirty Underwear That Saved Syrian Oil From ISIS

Dirty underwear played a key…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Jump As The Rig Count Collapse Continues

The U.S. oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Rare Bullish Bounce In Oil Markets

By Michael Kern - Nov 01, 2019, 2:30 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Bullish Bounce

While oil market sentiment has been and remains decidedly bearish, Friday has seen a rare bullish bounce after the rig count fell once again and China released some positive manufacturing data. Both WTI and Brent were up by more than 3.5 percent on the day.

News 1

News 2

News 3

news 4

news 5

News 6

News 7

Friday, November 1st, 2019

Oil received a jolt on Friday morning on unexpectedly positive manufacturing data from China and a continued rig count collapse, although it doesn’t put to rest concerns about an economic slowdown. Economic uncertainty continues to dominate the oil market narrative, and markets await the next move in the trade war.

Keystone pipeline spills, TC Energy declares force majeure. TC Energy’s (TSE: TRP) Keystone Pipeline ruptured and spilled more than 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota this week. The company declared force majeure on shipments from the 590,000-bpd pipeline. WCS prices fell by more than $3 to a discount of about $20 to WTI, the largest discount since prior to the mandatory production cuts announced by Alberta at the start of the year. “If you start to see this situation where flows are reduced for a long period of time, that’s when you’ll see a price impact” on both WTI and WCS, Mike Walls, an analyst at Genscape Inc., told Bloomberg. Meanwhile, Alberta lifted production curtailments for producers who are shipping oil by rail.

Encana leaves Canada. Encana (NYSE: ECA) said it was moving its headquarters from Canada to the U.S. and changing its name to Ovintiv Inc. “Sadly, I cannot say I am surprised, as Encana has been shifting its efforts to the U.S. for years, in large part due to harmful policies in Canada,” Sonya Savage, Alberta’s energy minister said in a statement.

Trade war hurdles remain despite soothing words. President Trump has raised expectations that a partial trade deal is all but a done deal, but hurdles remain. Reuters reports that Trump’s insistence on China buying as much as $50 billion in farm products – more than twice as much as China bought in the year before the trade war – is a sticking point. Bloomberg also reported that Chinese officials are not optimistic about a comprehensive deal, as they do not trust Trump to stick to the terms of any agreement. Still, press reports suggest there is momentum in the near-term for a partial deal. Related: Oil Production Paralyzed As Venezuela's Electricity Crisis Worsens

Trump admin may back off auto freeze. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Trump administration is reconsidering its freeze on fuel economy standards, and instead might opt for 1.5 percent annual increases, putting it closer to the Obama-era proposal.

Saudi budget deficit widens to $50 billion. Saudi Arabia’s budget deficit is expected to widen to $50 billion next year.

Exxon earnings fall by half. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) reported earnings of $3.17 billion in the third quarter, down from $6.24 billion a year earlier.

Iraq oil workers join protests. Oil workers in Iraq’s southern provinces are beginning to join anti-government protests, according to Iraq Oil Report. For now, Iraqi production has not been affected.

Total SA production hits record high. Total SA (NYSE: TOT) saw its output rise to 3.04 mb/d in the third quarter, up 8 percent from a year earlier. "The environment remains volatile, with uncertainty about hydrocarbon demand growth related to the outlook for global economic growth and in a context of geopolitical instability," Total noted in a results statement. Profits stood at $3.02 billion.

Rex Tillerson takes witness stand. In the trial of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), former CEO and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took the witness stand. He disputed allegations that his company defrauded investors over its risk to climate change and regulation.

Oilfield services scrap equipment. Bloomberg reports that the surplus of fracking equipment is being stripped for parts and sold off, rather than merely being idled. The industry is expected to use around 13 million horsepower at the end of 2019, out of 25 million horsepower available. Bloomberg reports that around 2.2 million horsepower – about 10 percent of industry capacity – is headed for the scrap heap.

Denmark gives greenlight to Nord Stream 2. Denmark gave approval to the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is the last major hurdle standing in the way of construction. The U.S., along with some countries in Eastern Europe, oppose the project. More than 87 percent of the project is already built and the project could be completed within the next few months. Related: The U.S. Just Doubled Its Natural Gas Exports

China manufacturing data contracts sharply. Factory data from China showed a six consecutive month of contraction, and activity fell faster than expected. “We expect the official manufacturing PMI to remain sluggish in coming months, the growth slowdown could gather pace, and markets could become more volatile in coming months,” said analysts from Nomura in a note. New data on Friday, however, was more positive.

Shell said worsening economy could slow returns. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) said that a deteriorating in the economy could hit returns, and could put a $25 billion share buyback plan into doubt. Shell beat earnings estimates, but its share price fell anyway. “The prevailing weak macroeconomic conditions and challenging outlook inevitably create uncertainty about the pace of reducing gearing to 25% and completing the share buyback program within the 2020 timeframe,” Shell’s CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia eyes carbon trading. Saudi Arabia said it plans on launching a cap-and-trade scheme to reduce emissions and help diversify the economy. “We will come soon with a suggestion on carbon trading that would be a fair carbon trading system ... And I think it will work,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Inventory Confusion
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth
The Biggest Oil & Gas Discoveries Of 2019

The Biggest Oil & Gas Discoveries Of 2019

 Democrats Just Accidentally Sparked A Federal Fracking Boom

Democrats Just Accidentally Sparked A Federal Fracking Boom

 Is U.S. Shale Circling The Drain?

Is U.S. Shale Circling The Drain?

 Texas Hit Hard By Shale Slowdown

Texas Hit Hard By Shale Slowdown

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com