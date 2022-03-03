A Perfect Storm Is Brewing In Gold Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins 107.7 -2.93 -2.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 18 mins 110.7 -2.21 -1.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 25 mins 4.722 -0.040 -0.84%
Graph up Heating Oil 25 mins 3.503 +0.009 +0.25%
Graph down Gasoline 25 mins 3.284 -0.024 -0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 111.8 +4.02 +3.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.2 +8.31 +8.00%
Chart Mars US 25 mins 111.5 +7.04 +6.74%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 3.284 -0.024 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 109.7 +11.04 +11.19%
Graph up Murban 2 days 111.6 +10.90 +10.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 105.7 +3.41 +3.33%
Graph down Basra Light 94 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 115.8 +4.43 +3.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 111.8 +4.02 +3.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 111.8 +4.02 +3.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 112.9 +4.02 +3.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.2 +8.31 +8.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 95.77 +6.56 +7.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 96.50 +7.19 +8.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 112.8 +7.19 +6.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 111.0 +7.19 +6.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 108.9 +7.19 +7.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 106.1 +7.19 +7.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 106.1 +7.19 +7.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 108.2 +7.19 +7.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 111.7 +7.19 +6.88%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 106.4 +7.19 +7.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 107.0 +7.00 +7.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 100.8 +7.00 +7.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 105.1 +7.18 +7.33%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 105.0 +7.19 +7.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 108.9 +7.19 +7.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 108.9 +7.19 +7.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 107.0 +7.00 +7.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.8 +7.00 +7.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 115.7 +6.69 +6.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 1 hour 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 10 mins Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 18 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 20 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 4 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 1 day "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 3 hours Saudi Arabia Dumps Suncor for Video Games

Breaking News:

Saudis Could Hike Prices For Their Oil To Highest Spreads On Record

Ukraine Crisis Could Send Gasoline Prices To $4

Ukraine Crisis Could Send Gasoline Prices To $4

U.S. gasoline prices are rising…

The Impossible Task Of Keeping Oil Prices Grounded

The Impossible Task Of Keeping Oil Prices Grounded

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and…

Oil Prices Soar Despite News Of Strategic Petroleum Reserve Release

Oil Prices Soar Despite News Of Strategic Petroleum Reserve Release

The IEA Ministerial Meeting being…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Perfect Storm Is Brewing In Gold Markets

By Safehaven.com - Mar 03, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • Gold prices have climbed nearly 7% over the past month, fueled in part by the growing tensions in Ukraine which have since boiled over, resulting in a full-scale invasion by Russia.
  • Analysts are predicting that the Ukraine War could potentially trigger something much bigger.
  • Chris Vermeulen predicts that gold is set to hit $2,700 an ounce in 2023, and rise to $7,400 in five years as a perfect storm brews for the precious metal.
Join Our Community

Gold prices have jumped nearly 7% over the past month to trade at levels they last touched nine months ago as a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia helped keep safe haven demand strong. Spot gold was trading at $1,919.20 per ounce on Wednesday’s intraday session, a 6% increase since the beginning of the year and a level they last touched in early June, 2021.

But some analysts are now saying that the Ukraine tensions will only serve to trigger something much bigger.

Chris Vermeulen, Chief Market Strategist of TheTechnicalTraders.com, says that gold remains in a secular bull market, with a long-term technical bull cycle that mirrors the beginning of 2008.

But here’s where it gets interesting: Vermeulen has told Kitco News that gold is set to hit $2,700 an ounce in one year, and up to $7,400 in five years as a perfect storm brews for the traditional safe haven.

Precious metals vs. commodities supercycle

“I think we’re coming into a pretty major supercycle in precious metals. I think we started back in 2019 and this is about a five-year cycle for gold, and it has been a very tough year for equities, and we’ve had a very long bull market, I think things are getting a little long in the teeth in terms of the equities side. When the stock markets get to the late stages, this is where we see commodities come to life,” Vermeulen has told Kitco.

According to Vermeulen, gold miners and commodities are set to outperform the broad equity index. 

And, so far, that appears to be the case.

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is up 7.7% in the year-to-date, outperforming the broad market benchmark by nearly 18 percentage points. Gold miners are among the stock market's few winning sectors this year, with gold futures gaining as rising fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine prompt demand for safe-haven assets.

"Further escalation of tensions are sure to keep gold well supported [but] any softening of the rhetoric on the Ukraine-Russia situation will surely put a bid back into equities," GoldCore's David Russell has told MarketWatch.

It’s a sentiment shared by UBS, with the analyst predicting that the gold rally will be short-lived and gold prices will fall back to the $1,600s by year-end.

But the broader commodity market has been even more impressive.

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Source: Financial Times

The Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) has rallied 14.5% YTD and 30.8% over the past year as supply chain snags and robust demand continue to fuel one of the biggest commodity rallies of modern history. For instance, copper, aluminum, cobalt and aluminum prices are sitting at historical highs as the green energy revolution continues fueling robust demand growth.

And unlike gold, the green metal rally appears to have staying power with prices of green metals projected to reach historical peaks for an unprecedented, sustained period in a net zero emissions scenario.

By Tom Kool via Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Wants To “Degrade” Russia As Oil, Gas Power
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows
$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession

$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession
Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions

Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions
Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens

Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens
Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange

Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com