A Drilling Boom in Africa

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.23 -0.59 -0.80%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.19 -0.51 -0.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.24 -0.76 -0.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.070 +0.020 +0.98%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.164 -0.031 -1.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 -1.97 -2.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 -1.97 -2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 +0.57 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.99 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Mars US 91 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.164 -0.031 -1.39%

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.08 -2.26 -2.78%
Graph down Murban 1 day 80.47 -2.36 -2.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.96 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Basra Light 794 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.15 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 +0.57 +0.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 +0.57 +0.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.53 +0.42 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.99 +0.05 +0.06%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 247 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 55.72 -2.03 -3.52%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 75.97 -2.03 -2.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 74.22 -2.03 -2.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 65.32 -2.03 -3.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 59.72 -2.03 -3.29%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 59.72 -2.03 -3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 63.82 -2.03 -3.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 66.82 -2.03 -2.95%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 60.32 -2.03 -3.26%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 -1.97 -2.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.33 -1.97 -2.65%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.08 -1.97 -2.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 83.35 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.63 -1.97 -2.71%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.33 -1.97 -2.65%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.33 -1.97 -2.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 -2.00 -2.69%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.00 +1.00 +1.49%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.20 -1.23 -1.49%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Chevron Returns Record Cash to Investors as Oil and Gas Output Hits New High

Can OPEC Win Back Its Lost Market Share?

Can OPEC Win Back Its Lost Market Share?

OPEC is now facing the…

Lithium Price Crash Prompts Profit Warnings from Miners

Lithium Price Crash Prompts Profit Warnings from Miners

Lithium miners are issuing profit…

China Poised To Take Further Control Of Iraq’s Key Southern Oil Assets

China Poised To Take Further Control Of Iraq’s Key Southern Oil Assets

Even before the huge strategic…

Ed Liston

Ed Liston

Ed Liston is a senior contributing editor at various online publications. An active market watcher and investor, Ed guides an independent team of experienced analysts…

A Drilling Boom in Africa

By Ed Liston - Feb 02, 2024, 7:30 AM CST
Drilling

1. Shell Kicks Off Q4 Results With a Bang

- The second largest investor-owned oil and gas company in the world, Shell has kicked off this month’s Q4 earnings calls exceeding expectations and promising to maintain the pace of buybacks despite lower commodity prices.

- Shell posted a net profit of $28 billion for 2023, beating analyst expectations with Q4 readings of $7.3 billion thanks to improved LNG trading as well as higher production after Australia’s Prelude facility came back online.

- The UK-based energy major cut spending on its renewables and energy solutions divisions by 23% last year, at $2.7 billion accounting for 11% of the company’s total spending, down from 14% in 2022.

- Shell still needs to fend off pressure from activist investors as a group of 27 shareholders led by Follow This filed a resolution demanding tighter climate targets, after a similar initiative last year that only won the backing of 20% of shareholders.

2. Africa Becomes World’s Hottest Drilling Hotspot

- Seeking to bounce back from a disappointing year of 2023 that saw high drilling activity but very few large commercial discoveries, upstream operators are zooming in on Africa and Latin America to discover new crude frontiers.

- Rystad Energy has identified 36 high-impact wells to be drilled in 2024, the highest total since 2014, and Africa seems to be taking the lead amongst all continents, with 13 likely prospects.

-…

Ed Liston

Ed Liston

Ed Liston is a senior contributing editor at various online publications. An active market watcher and investor, Ed guides an independent team of experienced analysts…

