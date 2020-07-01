$40 Oil Isn’t Enough To Prevent A Wave Of Shale Bankruptcies

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.82 +0.55 +1.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 42.08 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.706 +0.035 +2.09%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 40.82 +0.50 +1.24%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 38.22 +0.89 +2.38%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.25 +0.80 +1.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.62 -0.40 -0.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.62 -0.40 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 34.28 -0.23 -0.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.706 +0.035 +2.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 42.55 +0.46 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 43.01 +0.83 +1.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 41.74 +0.49 +1.19%
Graph up Basra Light 23 hours 45.41 +0.88 +1.98%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 41.97 +0.59 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 43.42 +0.39 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 38.22 +0.89 +2.38%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 27.36 -0.48 -1.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 22 hours 35.77 -0.43 -1.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 38.27 -0.43 -1.11%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 39.67 -0.43 -1.07%
Graph down Sweet Crude 22 hours 39.27 -0.43 -1.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 34.27 -0.43 -1.24%
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 34.27 -0.43 -1.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 34.77 -0.43 -1.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 39.27 -0.43 -1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 34.27 -0.43 -1.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.62 -0.40 -0.98%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 36.25 +0.50 +1.40%
Graph up Giddings 23 hours 30.00 +0.50 +1.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.34 +1.08 +2.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 23 hours 33.77 +0.55 +1.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 23 hours 37.72 +0.55 +1.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 37.72 +0.55 +1.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 36.25 +0.50 +1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.50 -0.50 -1.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.91 -0.43 -0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 24 mins Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 2 hours Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 3 hours Apology Accepted!
  • 1 hour During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 5 hours U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.
  • 6 hours Biden came out of his basement today (Thursday) and said , "we have 120 Million deaths from Covid 19.
  • 5 hours Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 6 hours Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 7 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 11 hours CoVid in Spain, 9 months before China
  • 15 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 hours Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 11 hours The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist

Breaking News:

OPEC Production Falls To Three Decade Low

How The Fed Bailed Out U.S. Oil And Gas

How The Fed Bailed Out U.S. Oil And Gas

In March, the U.S. Congress…

Iraq Set To Fall Short Of Ambitious OPEC+ Targets

Iraq Set To Fall Short Of Ambitious OPEC+ Targets

Iraq, OPEC’s no.2 oil producer…

U.S. Shale Struggles For Survival

U.S. Shale Struggles For Survival

U.S. shale drilling activity has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough To Prevent A Wave Of Shale Bankruptcies

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 01, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The coronavirus pandemic and the oil price collapse are accelerating the pace of bankruptcy filings in the U.S. shale patch this year. The number of filings had already started to trend up in 2019 after a drop in prices in Q4 2018, but this year, the U.S. energy industry is setting some grim records as indebted cash-strapped producers face a day of reckoning from the borrowing exuberance of the past years.  

So far this year, bankruptcies in the U.S. energy industry have exceeded 20 filings from companies with more than US$50 million in liabilities. This is the highest number of first-half filings for protection from creditors since the first half of 2016, during the previous oil price collapse, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In June alone, seven oil and gas companies filed for Chapter 11, matching the record from the monthly peak in bankruptcy filings set in April 2016.

Many U.S. oil and gas drillers were already living on borrowed time even before the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to heavy borrowings from banks over the past years. But the crash in oil demand and the collapse in oil prices shortened the time for indebted companies to be able to kick the can down the road, accelerating the upward trend in bankruptcy filings.

Analysts and legal professionals expect more energy bankruptcies in the U.S. shale patch in the coming months even as WTI Crude prices more than doubled to nearly $40 a barrel by the end of June from the average in April.  

The number of filings for protection from creditors in the energy sector has been the second-highest so far this year, second only to bankruptcies in the retail and entertainment industry, according to Bloomberg estimates.

In the last week of June alone, several companies filed for Chapter 11 protection, including fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy, the biggest victim of the price crash so far and the most prominent example of the U.S. shale industry’s modus operandi of the past few years—borrow to drill.

Chesapeake has reached an agreement with creditors to restructure some US$7 billion out of its US$9 billion debt. Related: Russia And China Face-Off For Nuclear Dominance In Africa

Granted, Chesapeake could have resorted to bankruptcy filing even in the absence of the pandemic and the collapse in demand and prices. “This filing has been a long time coming,” Alex Beeker, principal analyst on Wood Mackenzie’s corporate upstream team, said.

“It was likely going to happen with or without Covid-19.”

“If I were to describe Chesapeake in one word, that word is ‘excess’ - excess liabilities, excess costs, excess gas in an oversupplied market, said Beeker.

While Chesapeake was the headline in the U.S. energy bankruptcies this past week, two other energy firms filed for protection from creditors—Permian producers Lilis Energy and Sable Permian Resources.

Before that, between January and May, 18 oil and gas firms in North America filed for bankruptcy, including Diamond Offshore Drilling and Whiting Petroleum, data from law firm Haynes and Boone showed.

Chesapeake’s high-profile bankruptcy this week is indicative of the ‘excess’ in the U.S. shale patch, which had borrowed heavily in recent years, and some companies ultimately ‘drilled themselves into oblivion’ as Harold Hamm had warned back in 2017.

The window of financing for the U.S. energy industry is closed, as creditors and investors had soured on the shale patch more than a year before the pandemic struck, and prices crashed for the second time in four years.  

In this low-for-longer price environment, a growing number of oil and gas firms are looking to restructure debt via Chapter 11 proceedings, especially in Texas, where the number of energy bankruptcies is the highest.

“Bankruptcy filings are up, and prevailing opinion is that the trend is only beginning. O&G-related bankruptcies represent a sizeable portion of the Chapter 11 filings in Texas, but retail bankruptcies and service-industry bankruptcies are hot on their heels,” John D. Cornwell, a shareholder and member of the bankruptcy, insolvency and restructuring practice group at law firm Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, told Texas Lawyer in a recent interview.

The industry should spend very wisely over the next few months because “Cash is truly king in today’s uncertain world,” Cornwell said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Power Companies Can’t Ditch Coal Just Yet

Next Post

Gulf Oil Producer Oman Is Quickly Running Out Of Options
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Country That Won The Oil War

The Country That Won The Oil War
Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced

Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced
Natural Gas Drops To 25-Year Low As Demand Disintegrates

Natural Gas Drops To 25-Year Low As Demand Disintegrates
Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True
Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins

Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com