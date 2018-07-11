Will The U.S. Compromise On Iran Oil Sanctions?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 70.43 +0.05 +0.07%
Brent Crude 11 mins 73.90 +0.50 +0.68%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.824 -0.005 -0.18%
Mars US 17 hours 67.88 -3.73 -5.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.34 +1.11 +1.48%
Urals 1 day 73.95 -1.28 -1.70%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 +0.63 +0.83%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 +0.63 +0.83%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.57 -2.26 -2.87%
Mexican Basket 2 days 69.46 +0.44 +0.64%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.824 -0.005 -0.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 74.18 -1.30 -1.72%
Murban 1 day 77.53 -1.30 -1.65%
Iran Heavy 1 day 71.60 -2.23 -3.02%
Basra Light 1 day 71.38 -5.07 -6.63%
Saharan Blend 1 day 75.74 -2.44 -3.12%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.57 -2.26 -2.87%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.57 -2.26 -2.87%
Girassol 1 day 75.67 -2.21 -2.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.34 +1.11 +1.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 42.90 -0.08 -0.19%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 50.88 -3.73 -6.83%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 68.38 -3.73 -5.17%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 70.68 -3.73 -5.01%
Sweet Crude 1 day 65.88 -3.73 -5.36%
Peace Sour 1 day 61.63 -3.73 -5.71%
Peace Sour 1 day 61.63 -3.73 -5.71%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 64.73 -3.73 -5.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 71.08 -3.73 -4.99%
Central Alberta 1 day 62.98 -3.73 -5.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 +0.63 +0.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.75 -3.75 -5.32%
Giddings 1 day 60.50 -3.75 -5.84%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.83 +0.49 +0.62%
West Texas Sour 1 day 64.33 -3.73 -5.48%
Eagle Ford 1 day 68.28 -3.73 -5.18%
Eagle Ford 1 day 68.28 -3.73 -5.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.83 -3.73 -5.29%
Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 +0.25 +0.39%
Buena Vista 2 days 81.12 +0.26 +0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will Iran Close Hormuz?
  • 10 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 17 minutes Foreign investment in US plunged 32%
  • 6 hours Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 4 hours Oil went below $72 as predicted, now headed for $52.
  • 1 hour by 7-12-2018, WTI (crude) will be trading under $72
  • 13 hours German Cars Have The Most To Lose From a Changing Auto Industry
  • 10 hours Total Trade War: U.S. Threatens Tariffs On $200 BN of China Goods
  • 10 hours What can bring oil prices down?
  • 4 hours Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 3 hours Trump Making Friends in Germany. Or Not.
  • 13 hours Saudi Production Up 500,000 bpd in June
  • 16 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 21 hours Trump's European trip: Trade wars, Brexit chaos, NATO "fight" — And A Russia Quandary
  • 17 hours Trump was right-AT&T has increased the prices
  • 20 hours Brent down $2 or 2.5% on the day...

Breaking News:

Canada’s Oil Producers Optimistic On Overcoming Takeaway Constraints

Alt Text

Russian Oil Production Soars To 11.193 Million Bpd

Following the agreement with OPEC…

Alt Text

EIA Reports Largest Crude Draw Since 2016

Oil prices popped on Wednesday…

Alt Text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

While OPEC has been focused…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Will The U.S. Compromise On Iran Oil Sanctions?

By Irina Slav - Jul 11, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT offshore rigs

Some of the United States’ closest allies are scrambling to find a way around the latest sanctions of the Trump Administration against Tehran, and Washington may have to revise its goal of reducing Iranian oil exports to zero.

Bloomberg recently reported, citing unnamed sources in the know, that Japan, for one, might have to stop loading Iranian crude in September unless it manages to score a waiver with the State Department.

South Korea earlier denied reports that it will stop buying Iranian crude from July, but now there are more reports, saying that the country, one of the world’s top oil importers, is having problems with tanker insurance as some of the largest maritime insurers refuse to touch Iranian vessels under the shadow of sanctions.

India is yet another case in point. The world’s fastest-growing economy has been importing Iranian crude at an average daily rate of 588,000 bpd since the start of the year. This makes it Iran’s second-largest client after China, and the nation that is struggling most as the sanctions start date approaches.

The problem is not exclusively related to commodities, however. Iran’s oil clients have also been actively working to improve bilateral relations after the inking of the nuclear deal. “Japanese companies were beginning to look toward Iran as an attractive investment destination,” a senior economist from Japan Research Institute Ltd. told the Japan Times recently.

Japan is by no means the only oil-hungry country looking for new investment opportunities in Iran. India has also been planning substantial investments in Iran, and just yesterday Iran criticized New Delhi for failing to make good on a promise to finance the expansion of a strategic port. The deputy ambassador of Tehran in India warned the country that Iran will strip it of its “special privileges” if it stops buying Iranian crude. Related: Spare Capacity: The Biggest Mystery In Oil Markets

For Japan, South Korea, and India the problem of oil supplies is actually one of balancing interests. “We are in a knotty situation as we have to listen to the U.S., but at the same time Iran is an important supplier of crude and condensate,” a research fellow from the Korea Energy Economics Institute told Bloomberg. “It’s the Trump administration that we are dealing with, and that unpredictability is stoking concern among refiners and petrochemical companies in Asia, making them voluntarily cut their shipments from Iran before the deadline.”

It seems some of this frustration has gotten through to Washington. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday said that “There will be a handful of countries that come to the United States and ask for relief from that. We’ll consider it.”

Pompeo did not name any countries, but the statement is significant enough: perhaps Washington is ready to accept something milder than an export reduction to zero to maintain its relationships with key Asian allies. Or maybe it has become evident even for the Trump administration that the insistence on an oil export reduction to zero has only served to stoke the oil price rally at a time when Republicans are preparing for midterm elections in November and prices at the pump are in the spotlight for voters.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC: Oil Demand Growth To Slow In 2019

Next Post

Oil’s Perfect Storm Lays At Trump’s Feet
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • GWOD on July 11 2018 said:
    Would our president lie for reaction? Price manipulation possible for public office? Is this about crowd size?
    This guy hurts people at an alarming rate. Our crowd size is getting bigger every day.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250
Chinese Refiner Stops U.S. Oil Imports, Turns To Iranian Crude

Chinese Refiner Stops U.S. Oil Imports, Turns To Iranian Crude

 How Bad Is Iran’s Oil Situation?

How Bad Is Iran’s Oil Situation?

 Big Oil’s Next Major Move

Big Oil’s Next Major Move

 Russian Oil Production Soars To 11.193 Million Bpd

Russian Oil Production Soars To 11.193 Million Bpd

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com