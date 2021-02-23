Argus: Oil Demand Will Not Plunge Because Of The Energy Transition

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 61.33 -0.34 -0.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 mins 65.37 +0.13 +0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 17 mins 2.878 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph up Mars US 20 mins 61.37 +1.86 +3.13%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +0.70 +1.14%
Graph up Urals 63 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 60.10 +2.03 +3.50%
Chart Natural Gas 17 mins 2.878 -0.001 -0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 61.34 +0.54 +0.89%
Graph up Murban 2 days 61.48 +0.33 +0.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 60.74 +1.01 +1.69%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.41 +1.86 +2.97%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 63.39 +0.69 +1.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.84 +0.81 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +0.70 +1.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.18 +2.54 +5.33%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.95 +2.54 +5.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 60.70 +2.44 +4.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 62.10 +2.44 +4.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 59.20 +2.44 +4.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 56.20 +2.44 +4.54%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 56.20 +2.44 +4.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 58.45 +2.44 +4.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 60.20 +2.44 +4.22%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 56.35 +2.44 +4.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 62.15 -0.78 -1.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.62 +0.18 +0.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +2.25 +4.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.88 +2.25 +3.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 31 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 9 mins Wednesday Nikki Haley reached out to Trump for meeting at Mar-a-lago. Trump said No ! You blew it Nikki . . .
  • 20 mins NYT:  The Supreme Court’s order (Re:  Trump’s tax returns) set in motion a series of events that could lead to the startling possibility of a criminal trial of a former U.S. president
  • 9 hours The good ol' days.
  • 1 hour Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 22 hours Scientist clone endangered Black Footed Ferret from Ferret that died 30 years ago . It's a 100% exact genomic match.
  • 9 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 10 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 6 hours The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Inventory Build

Oil Is Hot Again, But For How Long?

Oil Is Hot Again, But For How Long?

From the pariah of industries…

The Oil Deal That Could Break Up Iraq

The Oil Deal That Could Break Up Iraq

The oil revenue arrangement between…

Can Anything Help Restore Wall Street’s Confidence In U.S. Shale?

Can Anything Help Restore Wall Street’s Confidence In U.S. Shale?

Despite rallying oil prices and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Argus: Oil Demand Will Not Plunge Because Of The Energy Transition

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 23, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The energy transition and the growing share of electrification of transportation will not lead to a fast decline in global oil demand—any drop in consumption will be very gradual, Argus analysts said at the Argus Crude forum during the IPWeek conference on Tuesday.  

The trend of world oil demand will be a “tug of war” between increased efforts at green recovery and electrification in Europe, the United States, and China to some extent, versus growing oil demand amid strong economic growth in emerging economies, according to Euan Craik, global head of oil at Argus.

Argus expects global oil demand to be just below 100 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2040—roughly the level of consumption in the last ‘normal’ year before the pandemic, 2019.

“It is worth noting that this is really in line with the levels we just came from in 2019, so it will be a very slow decline in oil demand even as new forms of energy come on stream and account for more of the pool,” Argus’ Craik said at the forum.

OPEC, for example, also sees demand growing in the next nearly two decades. OPEC expects global oil demand will exceed the pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and grow steadily until the late 2030s, when it will begin to plateau, the cartel said in October 2020, in a major shift in its forecast that put a timeline to peak oil demand. Related: U.S. Shale’s Struggles Will Be Help OPEC Stabilize Oil Prices

IHS Markit estimates that global oil demand for gasoline and diesel from light-duty vehicles peaked in 2019 at 29.1 million bpd. However, oil will still be the dominant energy source for transportation for years to come due to the sheer size of the global car fleet and the amount of time it takes for it to turn over, according to IHS Markit. The analysts estimate that electricity use in road transportation had only displaced about 370,000 bpd of oil demand—0.4 percent of world oil consumption—by 2020. This will rise to 1.5 million bpd by 2025.

“Increased electrification, along with rising fuel economy and emissions standards, will play an important role in the plateau and then decline of world oil demand that IHS Markit expects to emerge at some point over the next 10-15 years in its base case outlook,” it said last week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will New Zealand Ever Unlock Its Oil Potential?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors
Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket

Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket
What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?
Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?

Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?
Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough

Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com