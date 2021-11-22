U.S. Shale Is Refusing To Reinvest Despite Record High Cash Flow

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.24 -0.51 -0.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.31 -0.39 -0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 4.820 +0.031 +0.65%
Graph down Heating Oil 17 mins 2.320 -0.006 -0.24%
Graph down Gasoline 22 mins 2.246 -0.014 -0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.51 -2.41 -3.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.51 -2.41 -3.05%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 79.15 +1.16 +1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.32 +0.95 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 73.75 +1.41 +1.95%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.246 -0.014 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 78.39 -2.35 -2.91%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 80.21 -2.46 -2.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 75.45 +1.29 +1.74%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 80.85 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 80.54 +1.06 +1.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 79.15 +1.16 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 79.15 +1.16 +1.49%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 79.94 +1.44 +1.83%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.32 +0.95 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 57.39 +0.89 +1.58%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 55.94 -2.47 -4.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 74.94 -2.47 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 76.34 -2.47 -3.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 70.94 -2.97 -4.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 68.04 -2.47 -3.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 68.04 -2.47 -3.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 70.94 -2.47 -3.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 71.94 -2.47 -3.32%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 67.94 -2.47 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.51 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 73.25 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 67.00 +0.75 +1.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.33 -2.21 -2.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 70.70 +0.65 +0.93%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 74.65 +0.65 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 74.65 +0.65 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 73.25 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.25 -3.00 -4.33%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.45 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 mins Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 22 hours NordStream2
  • 48 mins "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 hours Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 24 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Peak oil - demand vs production

Breaking News:

Energy Crisis Claims Its Biggest Victim In The UK Yet

Russia And Saudi Arabia See Oil Oversupply In 2022

Russia And Saudi Arabia See Oil Oversupply In 2022

“Everybody is predicting a surplus…

Natural Gas Prices Could Spike As Europe Braces For Its First Cold Blast

Natural Gas Prices Could Spike As Europe Braces For Its First Cold Blast

Europe is set to get…

Oil Inches Higher After EIA Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Inches Higher After EIA Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Crude oil prices gained today…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Is Refusing To Reinvest Despite Record High Cash Flow

By Rystad Energy - Nov 22, 2021, 5:00 PM CST
  • U.S. shale producers saw reinvestment rates hit an all-time low in the third quarter and saw record levels of free cash flow 
  • A group of 21 public U.S. shale companies that are expected to produce 40% of 2021 output had a reinvestment rate of 46%
  • Despite seeing the strongest cash flow from operations since the second quarter of 2019, these shale producers’ capital expenditure was remarkably low
Join Our Community

Reinvestment rates among US shale oil producers hit an all-time low in the third quarter of 2021, resulting in a record free cash flow for the quarter, and are projected to fall even lower by year-end according to a Rystad Energy analysis. The analysis focused on a peer group of 21 public US shale oil producers, excluding majors, that together account for 40% of the expected 2021 output.

The peer group’s combined reinvestment rate in the third quarter of 2021 was 46%, down from 53% over the same period in 2020 and way lower than the historical average of above 130%. The reinvestment rate is calculated by comparing shale producers’ oil and gas capex against their cash flow from operations (CFO). The CFO of the last quarter was the strongest since the second quarter of 2019.

The analysis shows $7 billion in underspending by shale producers over the third quarter of 2021, comparing oil and gas capex with CFO. Operators managed to slightly increase peer-group quarterly capex in this year’s third quarter to $5.9 billion, up from $5.3 billion in the previous quarter, while further increasing CFO to $12.8 billion. All but one operator balanced spending in the third quarter of this year, reaching a new level of industry-wide cash balancing.

“Such a low reinvestment rate stands out for shale industry observers, especially as the peer group reported a record-breaking free cash flow (FCF) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $6 billion and $16 billion, respectively. But it’s not the end of the reinvestment slide,” says Alisa Lukash, vice president for North American shale at Rystad Energy.

Rystad Energy projections show that reinvestment will fall further to 40% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Also, for the first time since late 2018, the group’s combined net debt dropped below the eight-year average floor of $52 billion, coming in at $51 billion for the third quarter. Additionally, leverage ratios continued their consistent decline in keeping with the past three quarters.

Third-quarter results show several large independent operators ramped up spending in line with another financially robust quarter, in part due to the strong recovery in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices. Operators, as expected, started to communicate 7% to 15% cost inflation, with much of the impact anticipated to come in early 2022. However, this is expected to be absorbed by improved well productivity and capital efficiencies in most cases.

Combined third-quarter net income for the peer group amounted to $5.3 billion, double the income earned in the second quarter of 2021 and significantly higher than the sizable losses of $6 billion and $2.1 billion in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, respectively. EBITDA, meanwhile, recovered to $16.3 billion in this year’s third quarter, a level not seen historically. FCF across the peer group was $5.6 billion, a rise of $500 million from the previous quarter and more than double the $2.5 billion seen in last year’s final quarter.

Dividend payments jumped by 70% for the peer group in this year’s third quarter versus the second quarter. In comparison, the actual dividend-to-capex ratio increased to 26% compared to 17% in the preceding quarter. Further capital spending control by the industry was aimed at deleveraging and garnering stable shareholder support. Stock buybacks have predominantly been paused as the market recovered naturally with the WTI price increase. However, a few companies (CLR, FANG, PDCE) initiated buybacks amounting to $200 million.

For the first time since late 2018, the peer group dropped combined net debt below the eight-year average floor of $52 billion, reporting $51 billion for this year’s third quarter. Many operators mentioned revised hedging plans for 2022 due to lower expected leverage. Both leverage ratios – total debt to assets and total debt to equity – have consistently declined during the last three quarters. Despite more robust stock prices driving total equity up in 2021, the decline in leverage ratios has been partly offset by consistent debt issuance flared by merger and acquisition opportunities in the shale sector.

By Rystad Energy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

India May Join Coordinated Strategic Oil Reserves Release
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6
When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?

When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?
U.S. Natural Gas Producers Face Billions In Hedging Losses In 2022

U.S. Natural Gas Producers Face Billions In Hedging Losses In 2022
How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022

How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com