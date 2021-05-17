Why A Shale Comeback Could Be Disastrous For Oil Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.29 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.49 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.121 +0.012 +0.39%
Graph down Heating Oil 15 mins SellBuy 2.059 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph up Gasoline 28 mins 2.162 +0.003 +0.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 67.42 +1.60 +2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 67.42 +1.60 +2.43%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 66.16 -0.41 -0.62%
Chart Mars US 27 mins 66.27 +0.90 +1.38%
Chart Gasoline 28 mins 2.162 +0.003 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 67.03 +1.61 +2.46%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 67.47 +1.65 +2.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 63.87 +0.43 +0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 69.04 +0.95 +1.40%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 67.85 +0.79 +1.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 68.65 +0.68 +1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 66.16 -0.41 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 52.91 +0.90 +1.73%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 52.57 +1.55 +3.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 64.37 +1.55 +2.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 65.77 +1.55 +2.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 61.37 +1.55 +2.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 59.52 +1.55 +2.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 59.52 +1.55 +2.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 61.57 +1.55 +2.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 64.62 +1.55 +2.46%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 59.47 +1.55 +2.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 67.42 +1.60 +2.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 65.85 -2.00 -2.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 60.22 +0.90 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.17 +0.90 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.17 +0.90 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 70.16 -2.26 -3.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours .
  • 2 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 3 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Prices Jump On Warmer Weather

Middle East Oil Producers Race To Pump Crude And Sell Assets

Middle East Oil Producers Race To Pump Crude And Sell Assets

Both Saudi Arabia and the…

India COVID Crisis Could Slow Global Oil Demand Rebound

India COVID Crisis Could Slow Global Oil Demand Rebound

India’s grim record-setting COVID wave…

Chinese Oil Imports Dropped 11% In April

Chinese Oil Imports Dropped 11% In April

China’s crude oil imports in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why A Shale Comeback Could Be Disastrous For Oil Markets

By Alex Kimani - May 17, 2021, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

After having a year to forget in 2020, the energy sector has this year emerged as the best-performing of all 11 U.S. market sectors. Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) is up 41% in the year-to-date, making the broader market S&P 500’s 11% gain appear downright anemic. Oil prices appear to have stabilized in the upper 60s, with WTI price finding support around $63 per barrel while Brent is seeing support around $65 per barrel.

The sector has a successful Covid-19 vaccination rollout and gradual recovery of the global economy to thank for the resurgence, with several countries—including the U.S. and much of Europe—having reopened their economies. But even more important is OPEC’s continuing production discipline with the organization sticking to earlier plans to only gradually increase production in its latest meeting. OPEC+ has cut output by around 8 million barrels per day (bpd), but has now agreed to bring 2.1 million bpd back to the market from May to July, easing cuts to 5.8 million bpd.

But experts are now warning that OPEC+, responsible for more than a third of global production, could see its efforts thwarted by a chief rival: U.S. shale.

According to an analysis by the authoritative Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, rising oil prices could allow for a significant return of U.S. shale to the market in 2022, potentially upsetting the delicate rebalancing of the global oil market.

Related: 3 Strong Oil And Gas Stocks For The Summer

As we enter 2022, the US shale response becomes a major source of uncertainty amid an uneven recovery across shale plays and players alike. As in previous cycles, US shale will remain a key factor shaping market outcomes,” Institute Director Bassam Fattouh and analyst Andreas Economou have said.

Market surplus

The institute lays out several possible scenarios, including some that could lead to an oil surplus.

During its latest meeting+, OPEC+ said it expects global oil demand to increase by 6 million barrels a day during the second half of the year. It said it saw stocks at about 70 million barrels below the average for the whole of 2021, a more optimistic outlook than its previous forecast of 20 million barrels below the average. But the Oxford analysts say that an expected increase in shale output by 0.95 million barrels per day could be easily absorbed by the market unless the global recovery hits a major snag.

However, Fattouh and Economou have warned that the market could flip into a surplus by the fourth quarter of 2022 if the U.S. shale growth hits the upper bound of 1.22 million barrels per day and global demand recovery turns out to be slower than expected.

Shale recovery

Source: Reuters

What we find alarming about the Oxford report is that it might only take a partial recovery by the U.S. shale industry for the effects of the extra oil to start being felt. U.S. shale producers cut more than 2 million barrels per day last year after oil prices plunged to historical lows. Related: Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money

However, many shale companies have been ramping up production as oil prices continue climbing. 

And that includes companies that have affected the deepest cuts. For instance, Texas-based shale producer ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned itself accolades after announcing some of the deepest production cuts at a time when many shale companies were reluctant to lower production and relinquish market share. The company lowered its North American output by nearly 500,000 bpd, marking one of the biggest cuts by an American producer. However, in its latest earnings call, COP revealed that Q1 production, excluding Libya, climbed 16.4% Y/Y to 1.49M boe/day, a good 30% above the 1.14M boe/day output in Q4 2020.  COP issued upbeat guidance, saying it expects Q2 production, excluding Libya, of 1.5M-1.54M boe/day due to seasonal turnarounds planned in Europe and Asia Pacific.

U.S. rig count has been steadily creeping up. The key rig count is set to rise to 602 by year-end, a big jump from the 13-year low of 222 rigs last summer. While the direct relationship between rigs and production is complex, the Oxford analysts have concluded that rising shale output could affect the careful calculations of OPEC+.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Markets Will Face A Supply Crisis Before Demand Peaks
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money

Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money
The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines

The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand
Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April

Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com