Venezuela's Oil Exports Continue To Plunge

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 37.78 +0.97 +2.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 39.80 +0.83 +2.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.055 -0.189 -5.83%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 37.11 +1.02 +2.83%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 35.89 -0.61 -1.67%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.92 +1.34 +4.11%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.055 -0.189 -5.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 36.39 -0.76 -2.05%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.76 +2.03 +5.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 35.18 +0.39 +1.12%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 40.70 +1.81 +4.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 36.50 +0.22 +0.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 38.75 +0.41 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.89 -0.61 -1.67%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 46 days 25.22 -0.03 -0.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 27.46 +1.27 +4.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 35.81 +1.02 +2.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 37.21 +1.02 +2.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 33.81 +1.42 +4.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 32.56 +0.77 +2.42%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 32.56 +0.77 +2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 33.56 +1.27 +3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 34.16 +1.77 +5.46%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 32.56 +0.37 +1.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.50 +1.00 +3.08%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 27.25 +1.00 +3.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 36.84 -0.24 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 30.76 +1.02 +3.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 34.71 +1.02 +3.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 34.71 +1.02 +3.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.50 +1.00 +3.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.00 +1.00 +3.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.09 +1.02 +2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 10 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 12 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 9 hours Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 2 days The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 1 hour Did Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Overstep by determining what the public has the right to view.
  • 5 hours Biden's laptop
  • 22 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 3 days .
  • 5 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 2 days The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 1 day Making diamonds from thin air
  • 2 days Trump Brutal Truth @ U.N Left Everyone Speechless
  • 22 hours Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 1 day Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 2 days How much switching to an electric vehicle could save you.

Breaking News:

China Looks To Boost Oil Exploration, Expand Oil & Gas Storage

BP CEO: Second Wave Of COVID Hits Oil Demand Harder Than Expected

BP CEO: Second Wave Of COVID Hits Oil Demand Harder Than Expected

The second wave of coronavirus…

Another Permian Giant May Be Forced To Consolidate Or Die

Another Permian Giant May Be Forced To Consolidate Or Die

The U.S. shale patch has…

The Future Landscape Of U.S. Oil

The Future Landscape Of U.S. Oil

Energy policy, automation and COVID-19…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Venezuela's Oil Exports Continue To Plunge

By Irina Slav - Nov 03, 2020, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Venezuela’s crude oil exports last month fell further, to a low of 359,000 bpd, Reuters reported, citing official data.

The decline was the result of the expiry of a grace period given by Washington to trading companies to wind down their business with PDVSA. This business most recently took the form of oil-for-fuel swaps, which were until now allowed under the U.S. sanction regime for humanitarian purposes.

As traders stopped taking in Venezuela crude, PDVSA saw its inventories swell. Last week, inventories at the port of Jose—Venezuela’s main oil export hub—reached 11.8 million barrels, the highest since August. This meant, according to Reuters calculations, that the company had about 3 million barrels in spare capacity yet. However, as new purchases from Eni, Repsol, or Reliance are unlikely to come, this could fill up fast, prompting a deliberate cut in oil production.

However, some companies still bought Venezuela crude in October, notably Thai Tipco Asphalt, which commissioned one cargo for delivery in October and at least two more—for delivery this month—according to Reuters. This made Asia the top destination for Venezuelan oil in October, taking in about a third of all exports.

However, there is a chance that PDVSA actually sent more oil abroad: the company, like its Iranian peers, has taken to ship-to-ship transfers to keep on exporting oil despite U.S. sanctions. As these transfers become increasingly frequent, the official export figures may become a less reliable sign of how PDVSA is faring than they used to be.

Meanwhile, however, the U.S. has demonstrated there could be some exceptions to the maximum pressure campaign: Italy’s Eni was allowed to start repairs on a floating storage and offloading facility in Venezuela, as concern about an environmental catastrophe mounted when the facility began tilting to its side. There are 1.3 million barrels of crude at the facility.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Argentina Is In Desperate Need Of An Oil Boom
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Next Oil & Gas Battleground For Supermajors

The Next Oil & Gas Battleground For Supermajors
Oil Plunges To $35 As Lockdowns Return

Oil Plunges To $35 As Lockdowns Return
A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch

A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch
Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut

Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut
Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com