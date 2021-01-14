U.S. Shale Could Be The Biggest Winner Of The Latest OPEC Cuts

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 53.53 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 56.21 -0.21 -0.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.673 +0.007 +0.26%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 54.62 +0.66 +1.22%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.81 +0.40 +0.72%
Graph up Urals 23 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 55.01 -0.47 -0.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 55.01 -0.47 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 55.14 -0.65 -1.17%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.91 -0.34 -0.65%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.673 +0.007 +0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 55.61 -0.67 -1.19%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 55.88 -0.64 -1.13%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 51.85 -0.56 -1.07%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 57.84 +0.07 +0.12%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 55.18 -0.56 -1.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 55.14 -0.65 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 55.14 -0.65 -1.17%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 56.10 -1.05 -1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.81 +0.40 +0.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 39.41 +1.59 +4.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 41.51 +0.65 +1.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 51.91 -0.30 -0.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 53.31 -0.30 -0.56%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 48.11 +0.05 +0.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 46.26 +0.25 +0.54%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 46.26 +0.25 +0.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 48.16 -0.15 -0.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 50.01 +0.70 +1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 46.66 +0.65 +1.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 55.01 -0.47 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 43.75 +0.75 +1.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 57.23 +1.08 +1.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 47.52 +0.66 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 51.47 +0.66 +1.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 51.47 +0.66 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.25 -0.25 -0.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.80 -0.30 -0.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 hour Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 4 hours A Message from President Donald J. Trump - 5 minutes from The White House directly
  • 10 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 hour Pollster Frank Luntz released a poll today showing 90% of those that voted for Trump in November would vote for him again.
  • 11 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 day Do Republicans like Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Mitt Romney and now McConnell think voting for Impeachment can save the party ? Without Trump base what is the Republican constituency ? It's over.
  • 1 day Trump Supporters Just Handed a Huge Propaganda Victory to China
  • 9 hours Fast Car Charge Costs More Than Gas (?)
  • 1 day ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 1 day One drawback of an EV . . . .
  • 1 day Tonight Twitter took down Trump's personal account permanently. Trump responded on the POTUS account.
  • 15 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 16 hours Supreme Court of BC dismisses Dr Michael Mann’s defamation lawsuit vs. Canadian climate skeptic Dr Tim Ball.

Breaking News:

U.S. Watchdog: Large U.S. Banks Can No Longer Deny Funding To Oil & Gas

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

Though peak oil demand often…

India Oil Demand Falls For First Time In 20 Years Due To COVID

India Oil Demand Falls For First Time In 20 Years Due To COVID

India's crude oil demand last…

Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil prices rose further on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Could Be The Biggest Winner Of The Latest OPEC Cuts

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 14, 2021, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

OPEC, and especially OPEC+, has always seemed to be at odds with the U.S. shale industry. From the drastic oil embargos of the ‘70s to the all-out oil price war of 2020, OPEC policies have threatened to upend the United States’ use and production of crude. But the group’s latest policies may be a lifeline for U.S. shale, which is struggling under the weight of the new pandemic world order. 

Frenemies at Last

OPEC and the United States were once at bitter odds. In the days of the oil embargo, the situation was sticky and heated. Today, it’s more of a smoldering competition. OPEC--and now OPEC+--is trying to hang onto its own market share while maintaining adequate price levels for its members’ oil revenue-dependent budgets. It’s a lot to juggle. US shale, on the other hand, is operating in an every-man-for-himself mode, with less efficient producers folding under the crushingly low oil prices, and more efficient producers picking up assets for a song. 

There is no question that US shale has increased its market share over the last few years. The United States lifted a 40-year ban on oil exports at the end of 2015. At that time, the global oil market was already saturated, and that’s really when the battle for the market share began. 

The market that was most affected was the U.S. market, which used to get much of its oil from OPEC nations. Now, the United States is basically a net oil importer--importing some grades, and exporting others. U.S. oil is exported mostly to Mexico, Canada, and the largest destination --China. That last one must hurt for OPEC. India, too, takes a fair amount of U.S. crude. In October 2020, Asia’s second-largest crude importer took nearly a half a million barrels per day from the United States. 

And while this change was inspired in large part by the lifting of the export ban, it would not have been possible without OPEC’s help in the form of organized production cuts, which began just months after the U.S. lifted its export ban.

OPEC’s Prognostication on U.S. Shale

That OPEC’s policies are aiding U.S. shale isn’t a secret, either. OPEC itself now sees U.S. shale’s supply outlook as slightly more “optimistic,” OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report showed on Thursday. And some of those improvements in the supply side of the equation for U.S. shale are already upon us. Related: Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

“Market conditions have improved for US shale as oil prices have moved into a range where output is likely to recover at a higher-than-expected rate in 2H21,” the MOMR reads in part, adding that the US liquids supply forecast has been revised upward by 100,000 bpd, to average 18 million bpd in 2021. 

EIA’s Dim View

On January 12, the Energy Information Administration forecast a bleaker picture for the US oil industry. For 2020, the EIA now estimates that US crude oil production fell from 12.2 million bpd in 2019 to just 11.3 million bpd. For 2021, it expects that figure to fall to 11.1 million bpd, before rising to 11.5 million bpd in 2022.

That the EIA does not need US production picking up more than 400,000 bpd on average this year is noteworthy. 

OPEC is Doing it Again: The $56 Mark

For everything that OPEC has done for US shale up to this point, the industry surely thanks it. But it looks like OPEC is taking even more strides to do it again. While Russia is keenly aware of this unfavorable position, the group is nearly powerless to maintain prices for themselves without also opening the door for U.S. shale. 

Oil companies in the United States Tenth Federal Reserve District (Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and some parts of Missouri and New Mexico) reported in the fourth quarter of 2020 that they needed oil prices to be at $56 for a “substantial increase in drilling” to occur, according to the Kansas City Fed. 

In just the first two weeks of this year alone, the price of WTI has risen from sub $48 to more than $53--well on its way to that sweet spot. Most--if not all--of this gain has to do with Saudi Arabia’s promise to OPEC and OPEC+ that it would cut another million barrels of oil production per day in February in March in an effort to bolster prices. The market had expected a small increase. 

Meanwhile, Russia was allowed a small increase in production--a sign that at least one powerhouse is done holding that door open for US shale, who only cuts production on a company by company basis when it is uneconomical to do so (and sometimes not even then). 

But this time around, US shale companies are expecting not to lift production, but to rake in the extra profits from the increase in price and pay down their debt and give more back to investors. 

That it might be different this time around may be what saves OPEC from losing even more market share. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Sees Oil Demand Rise To 95.9 Million Bpd In 2021
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.
Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia

Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia
Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia
Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning

Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning
The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline Project Enters Its Final Phase

The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline Project Enters Its Final Phase



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com