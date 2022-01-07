EOG Resources Bucks The Trend, Says It’s Ready To Boost Oil Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.84 -0.62 -0.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.69 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.921 +0.109 +2.86%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.483 +0.005 +0.21%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.298 -0.006 -0.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 77.91 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.298 -0.006 -0.26%

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.91 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.30 +0.56 +0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.06 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph down Basra Light 39 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.79 +1.28 +1.55%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.96 +1.17 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.88 +0.94 +1.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 67.06 +1.31 +1.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 78.46 +1.61 +2.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 79.86 +1.61 +2.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 77.11 +1.86 +2.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 76.56 +1.71 +2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 79.11 +2.51 +3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 73.71 +1.86 +2.59%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.48 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.80 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.95 +1.61 +1.98%

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia In February

A Look At Big Oil’s Spending Plans For 2022

How Iran Could Trigger The Next 10 Percent Drop In Oil Prices

EOG Resources Bucks The Trend, Says It’s Ready To Boost Oil Production

By Irina Slav - Jan 07, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • EOG signaled it would be willing to boost oil production if there is demand for it
  • Chief executive Ezra Yacob said EOG could return to pre-pandemic production levels this year as long as it makes economic sense
  • Facing disgruntled shareholders, shale producers chose to keep production lower and boost dividends and other payouts instead
EOG Resources, one of the largest operators in the U.S. shale patch, has signaled it would be willing to boost oil production if there is demand for it.

In a video conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, chief executive Ezra Yacob said EOG could return to pre-pandemic production levels this year as long as it makes economic sense.

“EOG would be in a position to return to pre-Covid levels of production,” Yacob said, as quoted by Bloomberg. “If the world has a call on oil and there’s room to grow our low-cost, lower- emissions barrels into the market, we can certainly deliver on that.”

U.S. oil producers, especially those in the shale patch, have been focusing on shareholder returns amid the pandemic, after years of plowing billions into higher production only to see it slump as the lockdowns began last year.

Facing disgruntled shareholders, shale producers chose to keep production lower and boost dividends and other payouts instead.

Investor attitude has been one of the reasons the shale industry did not respond to calls from the White House for higher oil production as the administration struggled to put a lid on prices at the pump. The other reason has been the White House’s choice to turn to OPEC for this kind of help first, overlooking the domestic oil industry.

The outlook for oil demand remains bullish for now, not least because there are doubts that OPEC and its partners in OPEC+ have the spare capacity they need to continue adding 400,000 bpd to it. Recent production outages in Libya and Kazakhstan have also cast a shadow over the group’s plans for a return to pre-pandemic production levels.

With demand seen strong, this has opened up opportunities for non-OPEC producers such as U.S. shale drillers to step in and fill the potential gap in supply that some analysts warn may appear later this year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

