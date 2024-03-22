All Indian Refiners Now Reject Russian Crude Shipped by Sovcomflot Tankers

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.29 +0.22 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.98 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.47 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.668 -0.015 -0.89%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.742 +0.015 +0.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.19 -1.60 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.19 -1.60 -1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.62 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.03 -0.49 -0.57%
Chart Mars US 140 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.742 +0.015 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.42 -0.69 -0.80%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.30 -0.69 -0.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.42 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph down Basra Light 843 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.24 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 87.62 -0.38 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.62 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.09 -0.46 -0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.03 -0.49 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 296 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 65.77 -0.20 -0.30%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 83.22 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 81.47 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 76.37 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 73.82 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 73.82 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 73.32 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 82.12 -0.20 -0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 73.72 -0.20 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.19 -1.60 -1.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.16 -1.79 -2.24%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.91 -1.79 -2.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.58 +0.35 +0.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.01 -1.79 -2.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.16 -1.79 -2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.16 -1.79 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 -1.75 -2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 -1.75 -2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.11 +0.75 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 8 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

All Indian Refiners Now Reject Russian Crude Shipped by Sovcomflot Tankers

Oman Takes The Lead in Green Hydrogen

Oman Takes The Lead in Green Hydrogen

Hydrogen produced with renewable power…

Indonesia Aims to Cap Nickel Prices at $18,000

Indonesia Aims to Cap Nickel Prices at $18,000

The stainless steel market shows…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

All Indian Refiners Now Reject Russian Crude Shipped by Sovcomflot Tankers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 22, 2024, 8:13 AM CDT

All Indian refiners are now refusing to take Russian crude transported on vessels of sanctioned Russian tanker fleet owner Sovcomflot to avoid running afoul of the stricter enforcement of the U.S. sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg reported on Friday, quoting unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.   

The U.S. levied new sanctions against Russia last month, on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and in response to the death of opposition politician and anticorruption activist Alexey Navalny.

Among the 500 targets of the new sanctions, the U.S. Treasury and State are targeting Russia’s tanker operator Sovcomflot and more than a dozen crude oil tankers linked to the Russian state-owned firm.  

All Indian refiners are now carefully checking the ownership chain of every tanker carrying Russian crude to make sure the vessels are not affiliated with Sovcomflot or other entities on the U.S. sanctions list, Bloomberg’s sources said.

Earlier this week, two unnamed sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that India’s largest refiner, Reliance, had stopped buying crude oil sourced from Russia and carried on tankers owned by Sovcomflot as the U.S. tightened sanction enforcement.

As a result, Reliance has asked its Russian oil trading partners to not load the shipments on Sovcomflot vessels, Reuters’ sources said.

Refiners in India have started to worry that the new sanctions would make it more difficult to have oil shipped from Russia on non-sanctioned vessels, which would raise shipping costs and eat into their refining margins, according to sources who spoke to Reuters at the end of February.  

India will still buy crude from Russia but only if it is sold below the G7 price cap of $60 per barrel and is shipped on non-sanctioned vessels, an Indian government source told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even before the latest U.S. sanctions, refining margins for India’s biggest state-owned refiners had dropped amid more difficult access to Russian crude and soaring freight rates due to the Red Sea disruption to shipments, analysts and traders told Bloomberg last month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Exxon Slightly Ahead of Schedule to Double Its LNG Portfolio by 2030

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

 Alt text

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com