U.S. Oil Interests In Jeopardy If Key NAFTA Provision Is Removed

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 65.88 +1.58 +2.46%
Brent Crude 1 day 69.81 +1.43 +2.09%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.633 -0.023 -0.87%
Mars US 1 day 64.83 +1.68 +2.66%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.19 +0.80 +1.22%
Urals 2 days 67.06 +2.30 +3.55%
Louisiana Light 3 days 66.55 -1.00 -1.48%
Louisiana Light 3 days 66.55 -1.00 -1.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.21 +0.80 +1.15%
Mexican Basket 3 days 57.44 -0.25 -0.43%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.633 -0.023 -0.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 64.98 -0.15 -0.23%
Murban 2 days 68.53 -0.05 -0.07%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.88 +0.73 +1.16%
Basra Light 2 days 65.32 +1.42 +2.22%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.66 +0.77 +1.12%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.21 +0.80 +1.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.21 +0.80 +1.15%
Girassol 2 days 69.91 +0.75 +1.08%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.19 +0.80 +1.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 44.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 35.80 -0.37 -1.02%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 67.90 -0.87 -1.27%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 64.55 -0.87 -1.33%
Sweet Crude 3 days 59.50 +0.23 +0.39%
Peace Sour 3 days 55.80 -0.87 -1.54%
Peace Sour 3 days 55.80 -0.87 -1.54%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 57.80 -0.87 -1.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 64.80 -0.87 -1.32%
Central Alberta 3 days 57.55 -0.87 -1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 66.55 -1.00 -1.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.25 +1.50 +2.47%
Giddings 2 days 56.00 +1.50 +2.75%
ANS West Coast 4 days 68.94 +1.63 +2.42%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.83 +1.58 +2.71%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.78 +1.58 +2.54%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.78 +1.58 +2.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.33 +1.58 +2.60%
Kansas Common 3 days 54.50 -1.00 -1.80%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.06 -0.87 -1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day This Will Be the Answer From China On U.S. Tariffs
  • 23 hours Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again
  • 12 hours China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 2 days France Terrorist Attack?! At Least One Dead In French Supermarket Hostage-Taking
  • 2 days Twitcoin....
  • 2 days Snowden Reveals Bitcoin Transactions Being Tracked by NSA
  • 1 day U.S. Charges, Sanctions Iranians For Global Cyber Attacks on behalf of Tehran. What about sanctions on Russia?
  • 23 hours Canada Bent On Ruining Its Oil Industry
  • 3 days Elon Musk’s $2.6 Billion Tesla Challenge
  • 1 day The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica Scandal
  • 1 day Surprise! Aramco Scraps International Listing Plans
  • 23 hours Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 3 days Getting out of oil .. now
  • 2 days EU Proposes Online Turnover Tax For Big Tech Firms
  • 1 day HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 days U.S. Judge To Question Big Oil On Climate Change

Breaking News:

Apache Makes Another North Sea Oil Discovery

Alt Text

Can The Gulf Of Mexico Break Its Oil Production Record?

Oil production in the Gulf…

Alt Text

EIA Stuns Oil Market With Huge Inventory Build

In a shock to oil…

Alt Text

The Truth About Aramco’s $2 Trillion Valuation

There has been significant doubt…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Oil Interests In Jeopardy If Key NAFTA Provision Is Removed

By Irina Slav - Mar 24, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Offshore

A group of more than 100 GOP Senators and House Representatives has called on President Trump to keep investor protection provisions in NAFTA intact. Otherwise, the group says, U.S. investments in Mexico’s oil and gas industry would come under threat.

The legislators detailed their concerns in a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, cited by S&P Platts. They urged the President to keep these provisions intact to reassure U.S. companies investing south of the border that their investments are safe, and should an issue arise between a U.S. company operating in Mexico and the government, there will be a mechanism in place allowing the company to seek international arbitration to settle the issue.

The importance of these investor protection provisions seems to be more prominent now than before as the frontrunner for the Mexican elections this summer is leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador from the Morena party, who has more than once said that he will review all oil contracts inked by the Pena Nieto government with foreign oil companies.

These oil contracts are part of the foray of U.S. energy companies into Mexico following a wide energy sector reform enacted in 2013. As a result of the reform, after an initially slow start to attracting foreign investment, Mexico’s offshore oil auctions have recently started paying off, after an alliance (including foreign firms) announced a “world class discovery” estimated to hold more than 1 billion barrels of oil in place—one of the major global discoveries in the past five years.

Related: The Oil Major That Won’t Leave Iran

In addition, supermajors Exxon, Chevron, and BP are opening or plan to open their first service stations to tap into the Mexican refined products market. Shell is the latest Big Oil player to enter the retail market, pledging US$1 billion in investment over the next 10 years.

S&P Platts’ Meghan Gordon notes that the investor protections under NAFTA have been instrumental in this influx of U.S. and transnational energy company investments in Mexico, so removing them could jeopardize these and future investments, especially in light of Obrador’s suggestions he would try to undo the energy reform.

Of course, whether he would really attempt such a move is unclear, not simply because he may face constitutional restrictions in his actions regarding the reform, but also because Mexico needs higher oil and gas production and Pemex is in no position to go it alone in achieving this goal.

And it is not just the most likely next Mexican president that is making legislators nervous. Some are concerned that Mexico and Canada have already started negotiating their separate, bilateral, investor protection mechanisms. I'm deeply concerned about reports that Mexico and Canada have begun negotiating bilateral ISDS provisions without us, because USTR said it doesn't want to participate in that," the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Kevin Brady, said during a committee hearing of Lighthizer.

Related: Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

The U.S. Trade Representative countered the concern of the congressmen noting that there are other ways to ensure an investment abroad, such as adding special clauses to that effect in their contracts with the foreign government and state-to-state dispute settlement channels. These, Lighthizer said, were used effectively before NAFTA and its investor protection provisions came into force.

If Lighthizer’s stance is any indication, Washington is unhappy with the investor protection mechanism of NAFTA. However, as committee chairman Brady pointed out, American businesses want to know who has their back when they invest abroad, which for the legislators seems to be the crux of the matter.

Yet NAFTA protects investors from all three signatory countries, not just U.S. ones, which seems to be Lighthizer’s concern and the government’s. The investor protection debate seems to be the latest sign that the renegotiation talks will continue to drag as they have dragged so far.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Can The Gulf Of Mexico Break Its Oil Production Record?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw
OPEC Doubles Down On Draining Oil Inventories

OPEC Doubles Down On Draining Oil Inventories

 Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

 Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

 What Trump’s Tariffs Mean For Global Oil And Gas

What Trump’s Tariffs Mean For Global Oil And Gas

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com