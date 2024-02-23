U.S. Oil Drilling Sees 6-Rig Gain

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.53 -2.08 -2.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.68 -1.99 -2.38%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.98 -2.09 -2.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.624 -0.108 -6.24%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.274 -0.061 -2.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.94 +0.75 +0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.94 +0.75 +0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.74 +0.39 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.90 +0.91 +1.11%
Chart Mars US 112 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.274 -0.061 -2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.09 +1.21 +1.50%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.76 +1.11 +1.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.56 +0.30 +0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 816 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.23 +0.57 +0.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.74 +0.39 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.74 +0.39 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.68 +0.52 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.90 +0.91 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 269 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 59.81 +0.75 +1.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.76 +0.70 +0.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 79.01 +0.70 +0.89%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 70.86 +0.70 +1.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 64.71 +0.70 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 64.71 +0.70 +1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 68.56 +0.70 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 74.86 +0.95 +1.29%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 65.36 +0.70 +1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.94 +0.75 +0.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.09 +0.70 +0.94%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.84 +0.70 +1.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.49 +0.70 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.09 +0.70 +0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.09 +0.70 +0.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.46 -0.25 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 7 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 4 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 33 mins America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 6 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 7 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 7 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 8 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 8 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Native American Tribes Given Power To Halt Hydropower Projects  

10 Reasons Why the World Can’t Run Without Fossil Fuels

10 Reasons Why the World Can’t Run Without Fossil Fuels

Despite the narrative that we…

Standard Chartered: Expect Very Little Growth In U.S. Oil Supply In 2024

Standard Chartered: Expect Very Little Growth In U.S. Oil Supply In 2024

Stanchart sees growth in U.S.…

BofA: Oil Demand Growth Has Peaked

BofA: Oil Demand Growth Has Peaked

Global oil demand continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Drilling Sees 6-Rig Gain

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 23, 2024, 12:09 PM CST
Join Our Community
Rig

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States rose this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count rose by 5 to 626 this week, compared to 753 rigs this same time last year.

The number of oil rigs rose by 6 this week after falling by 2 in the week prior. Oil rigs now stand at 503--down by 97 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 1 this week to 120, a loss of 31 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed at 3.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production stayed the same at an average 13.3 million bpd in the week ending February 16, hovering at their all-time high level.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing wells that are unfinished, rose in the week ending February 16. Completions rose by 4 to 264 for the week.

The Permian saw a 2-rig gain after falling by 1 the week before. The count in the Eagle Ford stayed the same this week after seeing no movement in the week prior.

Oil prices were trading down on Friday morning. At 12:50 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading down $1.84 (-2.34%) on the day at $76.77, down roughly $2.50 week over week.  

The Brent benchmark was trading down $1.85 (-2.21%) at $81.82, a decrease of nearly $2 per barrel from a week ago.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Industry Thinks OPEC+ Will Extend Production Cuts Into Q2
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves
Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash

Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash
U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes

U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes
The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels

The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels
Carbon Nitride: A Breakthrough in Material Science

Carbon Nitride: A Breakthrough in Material Science

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com