  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

U.S. Drillers Add 10 Oil Rigs As Permian Takes The Lead

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 24, 2022, 12:11 PM CDT
The number of total active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 13 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count rose to 753 this week—283 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021.

Oil rigs in the United States rose by 10 this week to 594. Gas rigs rose by 3 to 157. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2.

The rig count in the Permian Basin rose by 4 this week at 349. Rigs in the Eagle Ford rose by 3, to 72. Oil and gas rigs in the Permian are 113 above where they were this time last year.

Primary Vision's Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells—a more frugal use of finances than drilling new wells—rose again last week. The frac spread count is now 284 for week ending June 17, compared to 235 a year ago.

It is unclear how much crude oil U.S. oil companies produced in the week ending June 17 due to technical difficulties at the EIA. However, in the week prior, U.S. crude oil production rose to 12 million bpd for the week ending June 10—the highest level since April 2020 when the pandemic took hold.

At 10:37 a.m. ET, oil prices were trending up on the day. WTI was trading at $107.50—up $3.21 per barrel (+3.08%) on the day, and down roughly $4 per barrel on the week. The Brent benchmark traded at $113.00 per barrel, up $2.90 (+2.64%) on the day, and down roughly $1 on the week.

At 1:11 pm ET, WTI was trading at $106.90, while Brent was trading at $112.50 per barrel—both down up the day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

India's Top Refiner Sees Oil Staying Above $100 This Year
