Economic Uncertainty Could Spark A Drop In Diesel Consumption

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 106.3 -1.34 -1.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 111.8 -1.33 -1.18%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 117.8 +4.90 +4.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.143 -0.077 -1.24%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 3.865 -0.020 -0.51%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 2 days 102.5 +3.30 +3.33%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.865 -0.020 -0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 106.5 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph up Murban 3 days 112.6 +0.50 +0.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 108.9 +2.33 +2.19%
Graph down Basra Light 209 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 117.3 +2.71 +2.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Chart Girassol 3 days 116.7 +3.05 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 90.17 -1.92 -2.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 106.4 -1.92 -1.77%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 104.7 -1.92 -1.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 102.6 -1.92 -1.84%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 99.72 -1.92 -1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 99.72 -1.92 -1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 101.8 -1.92 -1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 105.4 -1.92 -1.79%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 100.0 -1.92 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 97.75 +3.25 +3.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 99.34 -1.92 -1.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 94.50 -2.00 -2.07%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 112.7 -0.92 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 5 hours European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 3 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 7 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 2 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 329 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 7 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

New Regulations In Permian Could Deter Drilling

The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing

The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing

A perfect storm is gathering…

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July

Saudi Arabia will ship lower-than-nominated…

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Holds At $120

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Holds At $120

The number of total active…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Economic Uncertainty Could Spark A Drop In Diesel Consumption

By Alex Kimani - Jun 26, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Growing uncertainty over economic growth is beginning to weigh on the oil price rally.
  • Slowing demand and the historic strategic petroleum reserve release have been major factors in the selloff.
  • Diesel demand is expected to drop by as much as 15%, adding further downward pressure to oil prices.
Join Our Community

The oil price rally has really cooled down over the past three weeks, with oil prices declining to levels last seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A massive increase in interest rates by the Fed, pandemic-related lockdowns in Shanghai, slowing U.S. oil demand growth, and a historic strategic petroleum reserve release have all contributed to the selloff.

That said, whereas it's crude markets that have been hogging the limelight, the most dramatic action in global oil markets has been happening in a more hidden corner of the market: distillate fuels.

The price of diesel and jet fuel in Europe has hit record highs amid unusually tight supplies. Both commodities have since pared some of their gains, but refiners are still making a killing.

Indeed, in another sign of impending distillate fuel shortages, jet fuel traded as high as $7.80/gallon in New York in May, a massive ~$200+ premium to crude feedstock prices. The jet fuel premium was~10x bigger than any premium seen in the past 30yrs. 

Back in April, oil permabull Goldman Sachs predicted that distillate fuel demand and refining margins were likely to remain robust due to the fact that diesel and jet fuel stocks are at historic lows while jet fuel consumption is poised to accelerate into summer with a return to international travel. Just a few weeks back, GS  predicted that Brent crude oil prices would average $140 a barrel between July and September, a level at which it's likely to discourage consumption but also incentivize new production.

But it appears GS might have rushed their fences: Reuters market analyst John Kemp has now warned that  U.S. diesel consumption is likely to decline by 200,000 to 600,000 barrels per day (5%-15%) over the next year as the economy slows in response to rising interest rates.

Distillate fuel oil is a category that includes diesel, gas oil, and heating oil. These are the petroleum products most sensitive to changes in the business cycle, and are therefore likely to be impacted most as the U.S. economy slows down.

Declining Consumption

According to Kemp, historical data shows that both recessions and mid-cycle slowdowns have tended to reduce consumption of distillates by between 5% and 15% Y/Y. The volume of distillates supplied to domestic customers in the United States is currently running at a little over 4 mb/d clip, meaning the expected decline is equivalent to between 200,000 and 600,000 bpd.

Kemp notes that whereas the Federal Reserve is not deliberately trying to induce a recession to bring inflation under control, the central bank is willing to risk pushing the envelope too far and plunging the economy into a recession as it struggles to lower inflation running at the fastest rate for 40 years.

That said, the Fed is hardly to blame for the current situation.

History shows that prolonged business cycle expansions tend to result in the progressive erosion of spare crude production and refinery capacity, which eventually puts strong upward pressure on crude prices and refining margins. Recessions, on the other hand, tend to restore a higher margin of capacity and inventories in both crude and refining but also result in downward pressure on prices and margins.

Currently, the world is rapidly running out of spare capacity to produce more crude and turn it into refined fuels, especially diesel, thanks to the rapid rebound in oil consumption in the aftermath of the pandemic. Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as subsequent sanctions by the U.S. and Europe, have only served to exacerbate the situation. Russia is a key source of distillate fuel for Europe and the world. Shortly after the war began, BP Plc (NYSE:BP) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL) stopped selling spot diesel in Germany. Shortly thereafter, Argentina's YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) warned of a diesel "scarcity" in the seaborne market. Jet fuel margins in New York harbor rocketed to $200/b shortly after the invasion, good for a ten-fold increase from historic averages.

The result has been an accelerating increase in crude prices and refining margins, which mirrors the end of earlier booms in 2008 and 2001.

Based on past experience, the only way this problem is going to be resolved is by a sharp slowdown in the business cycle so as to restore higher levels of spare capacity and reverse some of the run-ups in prices and margins.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Drillers Add 10 Oil Rigs As Permian Takes The Lead

Next Post

Is A Recession Really The Next Big Risk For Oil?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

4 Nations That Could Help Solve The Global Fuel Crisis

4 Nations That Could Help Solve The Global Fuel Crisis
Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify

Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify
Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?

Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?
Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data
The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis

The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com