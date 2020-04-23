OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 17.20 +0.70 +4.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 21.33 +0.96 +4.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.812 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 18.90 +6.62 +53.91%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 12.22 -2.41 -16.47%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 18.45 +0.70 +3.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 51.14 -7.77 -13.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 51.14 -7.77 -13.19%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 17.28 +2.34 +15.66%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 7.190 +0.070 +0.98%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.812 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph up Marine 19 hours 18.95 +4.48 +30.96%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 19.04 +4.72 +32.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 13.27 +1.74 +15.09%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 25.47 +1.20 +4.94%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 14.22 +2.15 +17.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 17.28 +2.34 +15.66%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 17.28 +2.34 +15.66%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 17.55 +2.04 +13.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 12.22 -2.41 -16.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 29 mins 10.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours -1.620 +2.210 +-57.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 14.63 +2.21 +17.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 14.18 +2.21 +18.46%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 9.530 +2.210 +30.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 3.780 +2.210 +140.76%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 3.780 +2.210 +140.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 8.030 +2.210 +37.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 12.78 +2.21 +20.91%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 4.280 +2.210 +106.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 51.14 -7.77 -13.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 13.00 +2.75 +26.83%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 6.750 +2.750 +68.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days -2.680 -18.100 -117.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 10.45 +2.72 +35.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 14.40 +2.72 +23.29%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 14.40 +2.72 +23.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 13.00 +2.75 +26.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 4.000 +3.750 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 19.31 +0.77 +4.15%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

U.S. Ban On Saudi Oil Could Force Riyadh To Reroute 40 Million Barrels

By Irina Slav - Apr 23, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Oil tankers

Saudi Arabia may be forced to reroute tankers carrying some 40 million barrels of crude oil to the United States if President Trump goes through with a threat to ban imports, Reuters has reported, citing shipping data and unnamed sources.

There have been reports that Washington is discussing a ban on Saudi imports of crude oil or impose tariffs to stem the decline in U.S. oil prices. When President Trump first floated the idea of oil import tariffs, it was taken as a threat to large oil exporters to the U.S. such as Saudi Arabia to finally reach an output cut agreement with their partners in OPEC+. Now, the stakes are higher.

According to Reuters’ sources, Saudi Arabia had first tried to seek storage options for the oil now at sea. Many tanker owners, however, were unwilling to agree to such a change in plans as it would have meant stranding tankers, with the prospects of finding a buyer quickly grim.

Aramco “offers its larger customers with refineries in multiple regions of the world optionality to take their crude purchases from Aramco into the region,” the company told Reuters in a statement. “Changes in ship destinations are routine in the course of our business, particularly in a company of our scale.”

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that at least one in every ten Very Large Crude Carriers capable of holding up to 2 million barrels of oil is now serving as floating storage, with many of them full of unsold Saudi oil.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the volume of Saudi crude en route to the United States was seven times higher than the typical monthly intake of Saudi oil in 2019. These vessels, however, were loaded before OPEC+ struck the deal to cut 9.7 million bpd from its collective output beginning in May.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

