UAE, Saudi Arabia Pumping Oil Near Limits: Macron

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 111.5 +1.90 +1.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 117.6 +2.51 +2.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 118.8 -1.19 -0.99%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.512 +0.011 +0.17%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.934 +0.097 +2.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.7 +6.19 +5.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 112.7 +6.19 +5.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.5 +0.52 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.9 +3.79 +3.41%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 104.4 +1.95 +1.90%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.934 +0.097 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 109.9 +3.44 +3.23%
Graph up Murban 2 days 116.3 +3.69 +3.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 108.7 -0.13 -0.12%
Graph down Basra Light 211 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 117.7 +0.48 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 118.5 +0.52 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.5 +0.52 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 117.4 +0.73 +0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.9 +3.79 +3.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 95.47 +1.95 +2.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 111.7 +1.95 +1.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 110.0 +1.95 +1.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 107.9 +1.95 +1.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 105.0 +1.95 +1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 105.0 +1.95 +1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 107.1 +1.95 +1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 110.7 +1.95 +1.79%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 105.3 +1.95 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.7 +6.19 +5.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 97.75 +3.25 +3.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 114.3 +2.96 +2.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 99.34 -1.92 -1.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 99.75 +5.25 +5.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 118.0 +5.30 +4.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 23 hours "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 4 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 4 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 331 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 8 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

Tensions Are Rising Ahead Of Xi-Biden Meeting

The Energy Crisis Has Been A Boon For Argentina’s Dead Cow Shale Patch

The Energy Crisis Has Been A Boon For Argentina’s Dead Cow Shale Patch

The ban on Russian oil…

Guyana Could Overtake Brazil As South America’s Top Oil Producer

Guyana Could Overtake Brazil As South America’s Top Oil Producer

Guyana’s oil industry is exploding,…

Exxon CEO Warns That Consumers Will Pay For Hasty Energy Transition

Exxon CEO Warns That Consumers Will Pay For Hasty Energy Transition

In an interview with CNBC,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

UAE, Saudi Arabia Pumping Oil Near Limits: Macron

By Irina Slav - Jun 28, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT
  • Macron: Saudi Arabia and UAE are nearing the limits of their production capacity.
  • Saudi Arabia's production quota was raised 114,000 bpd in June and will be raised another 170,000 bpd in July.
  • News about shrinking spare capacity in leading OPEC+ producers could become next catalyst for oil
Join Our Community

The UAE and Saudi Arabia's oil production is nearing their limit, French President Emmanuel Macron told his U.S. counterpart during the G7 meeting this week.

The French president was referring to a conversation he had with the rule of the Emirates, as caught by Reuters. According to the cited conversation, the UAE was already "at maximum," Macron told Biden. Whether that was referring to the maximum as allowed by OPEC quotas or maximum capacity remains unclear.

"And then he [Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan] said (the) Saudis can increase by 150 [thousand barrels per day]. Maybe a little bit more, but they don't have huge huge capacities before six months' time," Macron also said, as quoted by Reuters.

Saudi Arabia's production quota was raised 114,000 bpd in June and will be raised another 170,000 bpd in July, but the OPEC quota expires well before six months, at the end of August—after which time Saudi Arabia would be free to ramp up production as it sees fit.

Bloomberg later quoted the UAE's oil minister, Suhail al Mazrouei, as saying that the UAE was in fact pumping close to the baseline set for it by the OPEC+ agreement. This baseline for the Emirates was 3.168 million bpd.

"In light of recent media reports, I would like to clarify that the UAE is producing near to our maximum production capacity based on its current OPEC+ production baseline," Al Mazrouei said, as quoted by Reuters.

The news about Saudi Arabia is potentially more worrying as the Kingdom is believed to have more than 1 million bpd in spare capacity that can be tapped within three months.

If it can indeed only add 150,000 bpd to current levels of production as dictated by capacity, this means the world's spare oil production capacity is much smaller than previously believed by every big energy agency, including the EIA and the IEA.

The Kingdom is currently producing around 10.5 million bpd. According to OPEC's latest monthly production report, its average for May was 1.424 million bpd, and this month's should be higher in keeping with the production recovery deal in OPEC+.

OPEC's number-one has a nameplate production capacity of 12 million barrels daily and plans to boost this by about a million barrels daily. The UAE's nameplate capacity, according to Reuters, is 3.4 million bpd, and the Emirates are planning to expand this to 4 million bpd.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Exxon CEO Warns That Consumers Will Pay For Hasty Energy Transition

Next Post

OPEC Well Completions Dip In 2021
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

4 Nations That Could Help Solve The Global Fuel Crisis

4 Nations That Could Help Solve The Global Fuel Crisis
Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify

Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify
Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data
U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells

U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells
Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed

Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com