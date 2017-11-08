Trudeau, Where Is Your Back Up Plan For The Arctic Ban?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.92 +0.11 +0.19%
Brent Crude 63.68 +0.19 +0.30%
Natural Gas 3.162 -0.01 -0.41%
Mars US 58.65 -0.38 -0.64%
Opec Basket 62.07 +1.02 +1.67%
Urals 60.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 63.27 +0.05 +0.08%
Louisiana Light 63.27 +0.05 +0.08%
Bonny Light 63.88 +0.01 +0.02%
Mexican Basket 54.71 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 3.162 -0.01 -0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.38 -0.60 -0.97%
Murban 63.98 -0.65 -1.01%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.83 +0.58 +0.96%
Basra Light 58.94 -0.27 -0.46%
Saharan Blend 63.82 -0.01 -0.02%
Bonny Light 63.88 +0.01 +0.02%
Bonny Light 63.88 +0.01 +0.02%
Girassol 63.88 -0.09 -0.14%
Opec Basket 62.07 +1.02 +1.67%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 42.32 +2.80 +7.09%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 63.27 +0.05 +0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.00 -0.50 -0.93%
Giddings 46.75 -0.50 -1.06%
ANS West Coast 63.67 +1.70 +2.74%
West Texas Sour 50.76 -0.39 -0.76%
Eagle Ford 54.71 -0.39 -0.71%
Eagle Ford 54.71 -0.39 -0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.26 -0.37 -0.69%
Kansas Common 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 64.65 +0.10 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 5 hours Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 6 hours ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 8 hours Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 9 hours China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 11 hours Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 12 hours Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 1 day API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 1 day Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires
  • 1 day OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 1 day Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 1 day BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 1 day Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 1 day Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 2 days U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 2 days Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 2 days Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 2 days Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 2 days Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 2 days Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 2 days Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 2 days Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 5 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 5 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 5 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 5 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 5 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 5 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 6 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 6 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 6 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 6 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 6 days Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 6 days TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 6 days PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 6 days Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 7 days Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 7 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 7 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 7 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018

Breaking News:

Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts

Alt Text

Big Oil Has Learned To Live With Lower Oil Prices

As lower-for-longer oil prices become…

Alt Text

Did Oil Markets Overreact To The Saudi Purge?

Oil markets responded dramatically to…

Alt Text

Has Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Plateaued?

Gulf of Mexico production has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Trudeau, Where Is Your Back Up Plan For The Arctic Ban?

By Irina Slav - Nov 08, 2017, 5:00 PM CST Arctic

When Canada’s federal government issued a five-year moratorium on oil and gas drilling in the Arctic at the end of last year, the environmentalist community rejoiced, just as it did in the United States, when the Obama administration did the same. Everyone seemed sure the move would bring benefits to everyone. Or perhaps they just didn’t really care that there are communities heavily dependent on the oil and gas industry for their livelihood.

Now, the premier of Canada’s Northwestert Territories has slammed Ottawa for its decision, along with others concerning the northern province, saying what we are witnessing today in that part of the world is “a return to colonialism.”

In a statement issued earlier this week, Bob McLeod said, Restrictions imposed on our vital energy and resource sector – 40 percent of our economy and source of middle class jobs and incomes for many of our people – are driving companies away, and with that go the jobs that sustain healthy families and community life. Staying in or trying to join the middle class will become a distant dream for many.

Earlier this year, when he had to defend the ban to a northern community whose livelihood depended on the oil and gas industry, PM Justin Trudeau said that while “one door of potential economic opportunity” has been shut, the government would work on all levels to open new doors. Those new doors, however, still remain undefined and, as such, provide little peace of mind for the local communities affected. Related: OPEC Eyes $70 Oil

Along with other decisions from the federal government being imposed on the Northwest Territories, according to McLeod, the ban on Arctic drilling demonstrates the lack of understanding in Ottawa that what works in the South doesn’t necessarily work in the North.

There is a strong enough argument against Arctic drilling: an oil spill there would quickly wreak havoc on extremely sensitive ecosystems and it would be a hell of a job to clean it up. As one Oilprice.com commenter said earlier this year when we reported on the ban, a large spill in the Arctic would bankrupt any company, as the Deepwater Horizon catastrophe is still too fresh in everyone’s memory.

Yet there are also arguments in defense of drilling, however little environmentalists want to hear them. None of these arguments are new: The transition to all-renewable energy will be a slow one. Until it is complete, the world will need oil. A lot of this oil has already been depleted—and a lot of what remains is in the Arctic.

It’s no wonder that Norway and Russia, two other Arctic countries, are focusing a lot of efforts on Arctic oil and gas exploration. And while Russia is not famous for a strong environmental lobby, Norway is among the greenest countries in the world, so the fact that Lundin, Statoil, and other E&Ps are betting big on the Arctic should be telling. Related: Does The U.S. Lead The World In Carbon Emissions Reduction?

Cynically speaking, for the government in Ottawa, the voices of the First Nations in the Northwest Territories probably count less than those of the much more densely populated southern provinces. The ban will hardly be revoked and it’s doubtful how willing the current license holders for Canadian Arctic blocks would be to utilize them.

This means that, in addition to inter-provincial rows elsewhere, such as between Alberta, which is complaining about the lack of enough pipelines to transport its oil, and British Columbia, which does not want tankers in its ports, now Ottawa also has to open those doors that Trudeau talked about in February.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Does The U.S. Lead The World In Carbon Emissions Reduction?

Next Post

Can We Expect An Oil Price Correction Soon?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?
WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

 Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

 600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

 Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com