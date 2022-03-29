Triple-Digit Oil Prices Leave Private Equity Investors Wanting More

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 105.3 -0.65 -0.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 111.5 -0.98 -0.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 5.255 -0.253 -4.59%
Graph down Heating Oil 25 mins 3.771 -0.013 -0.34%
Graph up Gasoline 29 mins 3.237 +0.018 +0.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 109.2 -8.65 -7.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 109.2 -8.65 -7.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.4 -2.60 -2.24%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 103.1 -7.44 -6.73%
Chart Gasoline 29 mins 3.237 +0.018 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 110.6 -1.18 -1.06%
Graph down Murban 2 days 112.3 -1.10 -0.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 108.9 -6.54 -5.66%
Graph down Basra Light 120 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 116.4 -6.49 -5.28%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.4 -6.79 -5.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.4 -2.60 -2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.53 -7.52 -7.52%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 91.86 -7.94 -7.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 108.1 -7.94 -6.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 106.4 -7.94 -6.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 104.3 -7.94 -7.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 101.4 -7.94 -7.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 101.4 -7.94 -7.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 103.5 -7.94 -7.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 107.1 -7.94 -6.90%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 101.7 -7.94 -7.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 109.2 -8.65 -7.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.5 -7.75 -7.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 96.25 -7.75 -7.45%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 117.1 +2.17 +1.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 99.91 -7.94 -7.36%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 103.9 -7.94 -7.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 103.9 -7.94 -7.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.5 -7.75 -7.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.25 -8.00 -7.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 116.0 -7.94 -6.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 1 min "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 11 hours What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "US Strikes Deal With EU To Boost LNG Exports, Reduce Bloc's Dependence On Russian Gas" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 3 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 5 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

Oil Recoups Losses As API Reports Large Crude Inventory Draw

Russian Oil Exports Rise Despite Reluctant Buyers

Russian Oil Exports Rise Despite Reluctant Buyers

Seaborne crude oil exports from…

High Oil Prices Are Crushing Biden’s Energy Policy Plan

High Oil Prices Are Crushing Biden’s Energy Policy Plan

President Biden’s plan to shift…

Huge Russian-Run Iraqi Oilfield May See Near-1 Million Bpd Output Boost

Huge Russian-Run Iraqi Oilfield May See Near-1 Million Bpd Output Boost

Estimated to have roughly 14…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Triple-Digit Oil Prices Leave Private Equity Investors Wanting More

By Irina Slav - Mar 29, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • After a few years of pushing the ESG trend, Big Money’s strategy appears to be shifting. 
  • Private equity firms are finally warming back up to oil and gas.
  • Triple-digit oil prices could push producers to ramp up output, and in turn, profits.
Join Our Community

Private equity investment in oil and gas has been on the wane in the past few years amid the drive toward more ESG-oriented investments and pressure on the industry from the federal government, which has prioritized a shift to renewable energy. This is changing, however. With oil prices lingering in the three-digit territory and the U.S. and other large consumer countries scrambling for more oil and gas, the industry once again looks attractive.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that oil and gas investment funds in the United States are seeing renewed interest from investors in the industry. One of these, Post Oil Energy Capital, told the WSJ’s Luis Garcia that “We see investors more interested in investing in our new funds going forward than we’ve seen in the last 18 to 24 months.”

The firm also said it had plans to set up a new investment fund to take advantage of newly opened investment opportunities in the oil and gas space. A sector player named Lime Rock Management, for its part, told the WSJ’s Garcia that it had recently raised more than $500 million to spend on oil and gas fields.

It appears that, unlike the persistent constraints in the industry itself, which are preventing U.S. producers from boosting output as quickly as many would like them to, energy investors cannot resist prices of above $100. And these are likely to remain there for a while yet.

Related: Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows

“EIU expects oil prices to remain elevated above US$115/barrel for most of the year. The risk of further spikes in prices has increased as well,” said the chief economist of the Economist Intelligence Unit, Matt Sherwood, this week.

Sherwood cited falling Russian oil production because of the sanctions and the fact that spare production capacity among OPEC+ members was concentrated in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and it was only about 3 million bpd, besides the apparent unwillingness of the two countries to deploy it.

What this price outlook means for the industry is continued investor interest, it seems. The longer prices remain elevated, the longer investor appetite will last, and this is very welcome news for independent drillers.

These have been hailed as the big winners of the latest price rally as they were not subject to shareholder pressure with regard to capital discipline. Yet, as one CEO of an energy independent told Oilprice, the small drillers’ club is not trouble-free.

Banks and private equity firms have been shunning oil and gas investments, Margaret P. Graham said last week, following the agenda of the federal government for a shift to renewables.

The independents are seen as a big driver of any U.S. production increase this year and next—and this increase is expected to be substantial, according to the Energy Information Administration. Renewed interest in oil and gas investment, therefore, is even better news for future U.S. oil and gas production trends.

It will, however, take time. Last year, the WSJ’s Garcia reported, private equity funds raised $2.48 billion across seven oil and gas funds. This compared with $15.66 billion raised across 21 funds in 2020. Yet, with prices set to remain high, fund managers appear to be cautiously optimistic.

“We are still not seeing a lot of that activity with endowments and foundations that made it a policy not to invest in fossil fuels anymore,” Jeff Eaton, managing director of fund placement gent Eaton Partners, told the WSJ. “We’re seeing it from some of the groups that either don’t have those policies in place or are willing to look past them a little bit because they’re starting to see a potentially attractive investment opportunity.”

It appears that the tables are turning as the world’s energy demand grows while supply stagnates, offering new opportunities to energy investors and new sources of much-needed funding for energy companies.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

There Is No Short Term Solution To Europe’s Oil Addiction
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global
High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand
Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years

Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years
Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude
U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up

U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com