Traders Bet On U.S. Oil Export Ban

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.68 +0.63 +0.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.09 +0.65 +0.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 3.812 +0.104 +2.80%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.270 +0.046 +2.05%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.155 +0.055 +2.61%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 70.85 +2.56 +3.75%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.155 +0.055 +2.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.19 +3.17 +4.53%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.31 +3.24 +4.56%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 71.70 +4.01 +5.92%
Graph down Basra Light 9 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.07 +3.86 +5.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.05 +3.73 +5.16%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.21 +3.00 +5.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 54.50 +2.56 +4.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 71.05 +2.56 +3.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 72.45 +2.56 +3.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 67.80 +2.56 +3.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 64.05 +2.56 +4.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 64.05 +2.56 +4.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 66.05 +2.56 +4.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 68.30 +2.56 +3.89%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 65.25 +2.56 +4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.50 +2.50 +3.79%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.25 +2.50 +4.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 74.28 +3.50 +4.94%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.00 +2.56 +4.04%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.95 +2.56 +3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.95 +2.56 +3.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.50 +2.50 +3.79%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.25 +2.50 +4.18%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.79 +2.56 +3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 7 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 1 day President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 1 day Delta variant in European Union
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Iceland Cuts Electricity To Crypto Miners Amid Power Crunch

Aramco CEO: Rushed Energy Transition Could Spark Social Unrest

Aramco CEO: Rushed Energy Transition Could Spark Social Unrest

A rushed transition into renewable…

Oil Investment Must Rise To $525 Billion Per Year To Avoid Supply Crunch

Oil Investment Must Rise To $525 Billion Per Year To Avoid Supply Crunch

Upstream oil and gas investment…

Adapt Or Die: Nigeria’s Oil Industry Faces A Huge Challenge

Adapt Or Die: Nigeria’s Oil Industry Faces A Huge Challenge

Nigeria upstream sector has faced…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Traders Bet On U.S. Oil Export Ban

By Irina Slav - Dec 08, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Traders are betting on the possibility the U.S. administration will ban oil exports, Bloomberg has reported, citing a pile-up in options contracts that would yield profits if U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fall against Brent crude.

Some, according to the report, are betting that WTI could fall to as much as $10 below Brent crude. The last time this happened, Bloomberg notes, was in 2018 and 2019, when oil producers in the Permian were struggling with a pipeline shortage. At the moment, the spread between Brent and WTI is less than $4 per barrel.

The idea of banning crude oil exports was floated last month, with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna telling media that it was being considered at the White House and that “The economics of it makes sense.”

According to Khanna, refiners could be reconfigured to work with domestic oil.

The industry is naturally dead set against a ban on exports. Analysts are also advising against it. According to both the industry and analysts, a crude export ban would upend the global flows of crude, result in much lower U.S. benchmark WTI crude prices, and further discourage the American oil industry from investing in production while undermining U.S. leadership and leaving an even larger share of global oil supply in the hands of OPEC and its OPEC+ partners.

This is not a situation anyone in Washington would like to see, much less participate in, regardless of their attitude towards the local oil and gas industry because ultimately, a ban could push prices at the pump higher by shrinking locally available oil.

Most observers don’t believe the Biden administration would go as far as to impose a ban on oil exports, and according to the Bloomberg report, many skeptical traders see the options bets on a ban as buying a lottery ticket.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Steady On Minor Crude Draw, Products Build

Next Post

Oil Investment Must Rise To $525 Billion Per Year To Avoid Supply Crunch
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson
China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices
The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom

The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom
OPEC+ To Add 400,000 Bpd In January Despite Oil Price Plunge

OPEC+ To Add 400,000 Bpd In January Despite Oil Price Plunge
Why Helium Could Be The Hottest Commodity Play Of 2022

Why Helium Could Be The Hottest Commodity Play Of 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com