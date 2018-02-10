The Rise And Fall Of Colombia’s Shale Industry

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 59.20 -1.95 -3.19%
Brent Crude 1 day 62.79 -2.02 -3.12%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.584 -0.113 -4.19%
Mars US 1 day 57.20 -2.05 -3.46%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.69 -1.61 -2.50%
Urals 3 days 62.72 -1.56 -2.43%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.60 -0.81 -1.26%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.60 -0.81 -1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.14 -1.06 -1.63%
Mexican Basket 3 days 54.94 -1.03 -1.84%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.584 -0.113 -4.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.83 -1.10 -1.78%
Murban 2 days 64.28 -1.10 -1.68%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.78 -3.02 -4.89%
Basra Light 2 days 57.91 -1.92 -3.21%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.66 -1.21 -1.87%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.14 -1.06 -1.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.14 -1.06 -1.63%
Girassol 2 days 63.69 -1.06 -1.64%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.69 -1.61 -2.50%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 32.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 30.15 +1.11 +3.82%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 61.65 -0.64 -1.03%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 62.00 -0.64 -1.02%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.35 -0.64 -1.14%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.15 -0.64 -1.34%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.15 -0.64 -1.34%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 56.90 -0.64 -1.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 61.30 -0.64 -1.03%
Central Alberta 3 days 48.15 -0.64 -1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 63.60 -0.81 -1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 57.50 -0.75 -1.29%
Giddings 3 days 51.25 -0.75 -1.44%
ANS West Coast 4 days 65.93 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 3 days 55.10 -0.64 -1.15%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.05 -0.64 -1.07%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.05 -0.64 -1.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 57.60 -0.64 -1.10%
Kansas Common 3 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Buena Vista 3 days 68.16 -0.89 -1.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day Canadian solar companies sue US over tariffs
  • 9 hours Diplomacy On Display - Dialogue between N and S Korea
  • 1 day Saudis not winning diplomatic war on Qatar
  • 1 day What If Chinese Panel Makers Move to U.S.?
  • 1 day EPA Penalties Decline From Last FY
  • 3 hours Climate Change 'Worst Case' Scenario is NOT Likely to Happen
  • 2 days Twitter announces first-ever profitable quarter
  • 9 hours Belgian Company Created Whirlpool Turbo Machine - 24/7 Energy Power
  • 9 hours Who Will Succeed Putin?
  • 2 days IBM and Walmart Using Blockchain to Keep Food Fresh
  • 1 day Dow drops another 1000 points, Jim Rogers calls 'doozy' bear market
  • 9 hours Blockchain Technology Officially Enters the Oil and Gas Industry
  • 2 days SpaceX Successfully Launched the World's Most Powerful Rocket
  • 2 days Venezuela Sets Presidential Election for April 22
  • 1 day HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 2 days US solar industry lost nearly 10000 jobs in 2017

Breaking News:

Russian Scientists Caught Using Nuclear Supercomputer To Mine Bitcoin

Alt Text

What's Behind Canada's Oil Driller Exodus?

Canadian drillers are moving rigs…

Alt Text

China’s Becomes World’s Next Top Oil Importer

China continues to exceed U.S.…

Alt Text

Exxon To Produce All Of Its Oil Despite Peak Demand Fears

ExxonMobil has released a report…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He is Master of Law graduate located in Latin America where here works as a…

More Info

Share

Related News

The Rise And Fall Of Colombia’s Shale Industry

By Matthew Smith - Feb 10, 2018, 4:00 PM CST Colombia

One of Latin America’s most stunning tales of economic development in recent years appears doomed to come to a bitter end…

Colombia’s reliance upon its abundant oil and gas reserves, which saw production surge to a just over one million barrels daily in 2015 to drive its economic miracle, appears on the brink of expiring

At the end of 2016, the Andean nation had oil reserves of a mere 1.7 billion barrels — or a 174th of neighboring Venezuela and an eighth of Brazil’s reserves — compared to over 2.3 billion barrels at the end of 2014. It’s believed that those reserves are only sufficient to support another five years of production at the current rate reported for 2017 of 854,000 barrels daily.

This has sent alarm bells ringing in Bogota, where oil revenues form an important source of government income.

The Latin American nation once generated roughly a fifth of its national income from oil revenues, royalties and taxation, but that plummeted to nearly zero in 2016 as the protracted weakness of oil heavily impacted investment in the industry as well as exports. That becomes apparent when considering that export income from petroleum exports plummeted from 55 percent of the value of total exports in 2013 to a mere third in 2017. Related: LNG: Glut Today, Shortage Tomorrow

The industry’s contribution to GDP has also fallen, declining from 8 percent in 2015 to what is estimated to be less than 6 percent in 2017. That significant decline saw the government record fiscal deficits of around 4 percent of GDP from 2015 to 2017, with indications that the fiscal deficit will be just over 3 percent in 2018.

One of the biggest issues that Bogota is facing aside from dwindling oil reserves is that there have been no major oil discoveries since the Caño Limón field in 1983. That has further amplified fears that Colombia’s much-needed oil wells are running dry. In 2017, the Latin American nation’s Office of the Comptroller General even stated, “Given the historic fall in reserves at the existing oil fields, 2021 will mark the end of the country’s 30-year-old oil self-sufficiency.”

To address the issue, the Santo government has turned to unconventional oil exploration and fracking to boost reserves and production.

That has to some extent been inspired by Argentina’s successful attempt at turning around its own ailing energy sector when the de Kirchner government nationalized YPF S.A. and pushed for a focus on the massive shale oil and gas potential of the Vaca Muerta in 2012.

Considerable shale oil and gas potential exists in three of the Andean nations’ 23 basins: the Middle Magdalena, Llanos and Catatumbo basins. The emerging belief among industry insiders is that by tapping into shale oil, they can add up to another 7 billion barrels of reserves. Most of the unconventional exploration efforts to date have been focused on the Middle Magdalena, and it’s believed that the La Luna shale formation, which is believed to be on par with the Eagle Ford shale, could hold up to 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

To put that in perspective, that’s almost two-thirds of the reserves held by the Vaca Muerta shale field, which has been proclaimed to be the third largest on the planet. If the potential of the La Luna can be truly realized, it will be a saving grace for Colombia’s oil industry, giving its reserves an important boost.

While there’s some activity in the basin with state-controlled Ecopetrol as well as Canadian small-cap drillers Canacol Energy and Parex Resources having amassed sizable acreages, it may take some time for exploration activities to reach the desired levels.

Related: Venezuela Is Moving From Crisis To Collapse

The prolonged weakness of oil, immense breakeven costs that some analysts claim is as high as $50 per barrel, and security issues have all taken their toll on investment in Colombia’s energy patch.

According to Reuters, investment by private oil companies in Colombia will be up to $4.9 billion in 2018, which is almost half of what it was in 2014 and nowhere near sufficient to fund the desperately needed shale oil exploration. Most of that investment will occur in lower-risk known conventional oil fields rather than riskier unconventional acreage, as smaller drillers focus on deploying capital to boost oil reserves, output and profitability.

While the peace with the largest insurgent group, the FARC, should deliver a dividend for Colombia’s energy patch, it will be limited due to the breakdown in peace talks and the ceasefire with the ELN. Since then, the Marxist inspired guerilla group has renewed its focus on attacking energy infrastructure including multiple pipeline bombings and the kidnapping of oil workers. That will not only disrupt Colombia’s oil output but also act as a deterrent for investment, particularly in riskier oil assets such as shale oil acreage.

If Colombia fails to significantly expand its oil reserves in the immediate future, it will be a significant blow for the nation’s economy, and could potentially even trigger a crisis of confidence among foreign investors, creating a vicious cycle.

By Matthew D. Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Market Wipeout Is Set To Continue
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He is Master of Law graduate located in Latin America where here works as a…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Ravaged By Financial Turmoil

Oil Prices Ravaged By Financial Turmoil
The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

 Oil Prices Fall On Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall On Rising Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

 U.S. Oil Production Is Rising Much Faster Than Expected

U.S. Oil Production Is Rising Much Faster Than Expected

Most Commented

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com