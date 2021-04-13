OPEC’s Bullish Demand Data Sparks Hope Of New Oil Rally

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 60.54 +0.84 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.10 +0.43 +0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 2.627 +0.066 +2.58%
Graph up Heating Oil 14 mins SellBuy 1.827 +0.012 +0.66%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 1.975 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 61.55 +0.31 +0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.55 +0.31 +0.51%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 62.56 +0.36 +0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.46 +0.32 +0.52%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 60.23 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 1.975 -0.001 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 61.49 +0.57 +0.94%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 62.17 +0.57 +0.93%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 59.42 +0.52 +0.88%
Graph up Basra Light 23 hours 63.49 +0.53 +0.84%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 62.21 +0.51 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 62.56 +0.36 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 62.56 +0.36 +0.58%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 62.74 +0.36 +0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.46 +0.32 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 48.70 +0.38 +0.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 58.70 +0.38 +0.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 60.10 +0.38 +0.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 55.60 +0.38 +0.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 55.20 +0.38 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 55.20 +0.38 +0.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 55.70 +0.38 +0.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 59.05 +0.38 +0.65%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 55.05 +0.38 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 61.55 +0.31 +0.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 56.75 +0.50 +0.89%
Graph up Giddings 23 hours 50.50 +0.50 +1.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 62.75 -0.41 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 23 hours 54.13 +0.48 +0.89%
Graph up Eagle Ford 23 hours 58.08 +0.48 +0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 58.08 +0.48 +0.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 56.75 +0.50 +0.89%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 50.00 +0.50 +1.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 66.04 +4.43 +7.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 11 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 1 hour Fukushima
  • 3 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 1 min CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 8 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 39 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 days U.S. and Chinese investors to buy Saudi pipelines , $10 Billion deal.
  • 5 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 2 days Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 1 day Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 2 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 3 days NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 4 days Create a new law "Postericide" to prosecute and imprison Climate Change "Deniers"

Breaking News:

WTI Prices Unmoved By Small Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

OPEC Meeting: Saudis Look To Unwind Unilateral Output Cuts

OPEC Meeting: Saudis Look To Unwind Unilateral Output Cuts

Oil prices gave up earlier…

Eni’s Latest Oil Discovery Could Be Big For Angola

Eni’s Latest Oil Discovery Could Be Big For Angola

Italian oil major Eni has…

Russia Aims To Raise Production, Backs OPEC+ Cut Rollover

Russia Aims To Raise Production, Backs OPEC+ Cut Rollover

Russia, the leader of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC’s Bullish Demand Data Sparks Hope Of New Oil Rally

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 13, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

OPEC has revised its 2021 oil demand upward to stand 190,000 bpd higher than last month's estimates, on the back of an economic rebound that surpasses last month's outlook.

Global 2021 oil demand is now expected to average 96.46 million bpd for the full year, according to OPEC's latest projects included in its April Monthly Oil Market Report. That figure is up from 96.27 million bpd in last month's report, and up from the newly estimated 2020 oil demand figure of 90.51 million bpd.

In last month's report, OPEC had estimated 2020 global oil demand at 90.39 million bpd.

Behind the Curtain

This upward revision comes after the group's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, told the group at the last OPEC meeting that the oil demand figures they were using were too low and that actual global oil demand would be higher.

As the only true swing producer in the group, Saudi Arabia still has enormous sway within OPEC.

The group ultimately decided to gradually lift oil production starting in May 2021 based on these figures, which it did not disclose at the time.

Whatever spark, an optimistic oil demand projection by OPEC is bound to have a positive effect on prices.

For its April MOMR, OPEC cited a "stronger economic rebound than assumed last month." Supporting this economic rebound, OPEC said, were stimulus programs, easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures, and accelerated vaccine rollout, particularly in the OECD region.

Related Video: Iran’s Oil Exports Render Sanctions Irrelevant

On the vaccine front, which OPEC cites as cause for oil demand optimism, an estimated 20% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated. In Israel, a whopping 57% of the population has been fully vaccinated. But overall, less than 10% of the world has received a single dose. Some countries are not expected to reach the 20% threshold by the end of 2021.

The Sad Truth About H12021

While OPEC has adjusted up its oil demand projections for the whole year—and adjusted its production to match—it revised downward its oil demand projections for the first half of this year.

Its reasons for lowering its H12021 projections seem to mimic the reasons it raised its full-year oil demand projections: Covid-19 measures in OECD Europe, and sluggish—actual—Q1 2021 demand data in the non-OECD region.

And OPEC raised another caution flag in its report: "Risk will remain high during 2021, subject to COVID-19 developments, and the pace of reaching heard immunity targets." OPEC also pointed out additional risks that included new energy policies and the "effectiveness of the large scale monetary and fiscal stimulus measures"—all of which will impact oil demand in the short-term.

OPEC production

While the data for the first part of 2021 showed worse oil demand than previously expected, OPEC's actual Q1 production for 2021 increased. OPEC's first-quarter production this year was 25.138 million bpd, compared to the previous quarter's 24.941 based on OPEC's secondary source figures. Related: Oxford Institute: Don't Expect A Supercycle In Oil

The countries showing increases in production of more than 100,000 bpd quarter on quarter are all the countries that are currently exempt from OPEC's production cut agreement. Iran, Libya, and Venezuela produced a combined average of 558,000 barrels per day more in Q1 2021 than they did in the last quarter of 2020.

 The UAE also increased production by 96,000 bpd quarter over quarter. Iraq represented the fifth-largest increase at 64,000 bpd, while it was supposed to be producing under its quota to make up for previous overages as spelled out in the production cut agreement.

Thankfully for OPEC, swing producer Saudi Arabia produced an average of 522,000 barrels per day less in Q1 2021 compared to Q4 2020.

For the month of March, Iran, Angola, Iraq, and Libya saw the largest increase in crude production, while Saudi Arabia was, again, saw the largest decrease, bringing its March production to 8.090 million bpd. Overall, OPEC’s March production was 201,000 bpd higher than February, at 25.042 million bpd.

This compares to an average 25.645 million bpd across all of 2020.

OPEC’s production is expected to increase in the coming months after the last OPEC+ meeting agreed to ease up on the production cut quotas. In the first tranche of increases, an additional 500,000 bpd is expected—half from OPEC+ and half from Saudi Arabia’s voluntary cuts. Saudi Arabia, however, has signaled to the market that the group will be flexible with its production quotas to meet demand, wherever it may be.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Oil Imports Surge Ahead Of Refinery Maintenance Season
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?
The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production

The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production
What Caused The Saudi-India Oil Rift?

What Caused The Saudi-India Oil Rift?
Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed

Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed
Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans

Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com