The Only Venue Where Oil Majors Will Still Spend Big

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.15 -0.48 -0.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 68.96 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins SellBuy 2.945 +0.007 +0.24%
Graph down Heating Oil 15 mins SellBuy 1.990 -0.013 -0.65%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.130 -0.021 -0.98%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.62 +1.26 +1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.62 +1.26 +1.90%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 68.18 +0.87 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.67 +1.58 +2.43%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 65.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.130 -0.021 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 67.70 +2.02 +3.08%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 68.30 +1.80 +2.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 64.51 +0.90 +1.41%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 68.04 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 68.33 +0.86 +1.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 68.18 +0.87 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 68.18 +0.87 +1.29%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 69.18 +1.19 +1.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.67 +1.58 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.86 +0.28 +0.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 mins 52.84 +1.20 +2.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 64.69 +1.20 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 66.09 +1.20 +1.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 mins 61.59 +1.20 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 mins 60.19 +1.20 +2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 mins 60.19 +1.20 +2.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 mins 61.49 +1.20 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 64.39 +1.20 +1.90%
Chart Central Alberta 20 mins 60.44 +1.20 +2.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.62 +1.26 +1.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.25 +1.25 +2.05%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.81 +0.98 +1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 59.64 +1.20 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 63.59 +1.20 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.59 +1.20 +1.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.25 +1.25 +2.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.03 +1.20 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 9 hours *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 5 hours 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows
  • 3 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 1 day Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 day Forecasts for Natural Gas

Breaking News:

80% Of U.S. Coal Plants Are Uneconomic As Renewables Costs Drop

Oil Theft Is A Major Problem In Latin America

Oil Theft Is A Major Problem In Latin America

Latin America has seen a…

Is California’s Fracking Ban A Big Deal For The Oil Industry?

Is California’s Fracking Ban A Big Deal For The Oil Industry?

California Governor Newsom's decision to…

Mozambique Delays Could Disrupt Global LNG Market

Mozambique Delays Could Disrupt Global LNG Market

The global LNG market, which…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Only Venue Where Oil Majors Will Still Spend Big

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 05, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil majors may be slashing spending and deferring development plans across the globe, but they remain committed to developing the newest offshore oil finds in the heart of Latin America.  

The oil price collapse has forced the world's oil companies to slash spending and curb production at many projects that are uneconomical at the current prices. From Russia and Nigeria to the Permian basin in the United States, companies are scaling back output, either because of the new OPEC+ pact or because of economics.

 While production in the U.S. shale plays has started to decline in response to the low oil prices, development plans for the major offshore oil discoveries in Guyana and Suriname remain unchanged, with operators reiterating their pre-crash plans in the Q1 earnings releases.

The price crash has upended production plans across the U.S. shale patch, but Guyana and Suriname were spared the ax, as independent energy analyst and consultant David Blackmon writes for Forbes.

Long-Term Potential in Offshore Oil Projects

These operators continue to view the oil discoveries offshore Guyana and Suriname as high-quality resources that deserve the full attention and financing even as oil prices are sitting below $30 a barrel. Abundant quality offshore resources could pump oil for decades, compared to a year or two of the wells in the U.S. shale patch, which are much cheaper and faster to design, drill, and develop, but which deplete much quicker than large offshore reservoirs.

Related Video: Good Luck Getting Gas This Summer


For this reason, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Exxon said at the earnings call last week that it would be cutting production in the Permian, yet going full-steam ahead with the developments in Guyana.

Exxon Doubles Down on Guyana's Huge Oil Discoveries  "Guyana remains an integral part of our long-term growth plans and as such is a high priority," Exxon's chairman and chief executive officer Darren Woods said on the call.

Operations at Liza Phase 1 have been largely unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Exxon said. Thanks to the Liza Phase 1 development, Guyana officially joined the ranks of oil-producing nations at the end of December. Exxon and its partner, Hess Corporation, now believe that the recoverable resource base from 16 oil discoveries offshore Guyana is more than 8 billion oil-equivalent barrels

Liza Phase 1 continues to ramp up production, which is expected to reach full capacity of 120,000 bpd in June 2020, Exxon said last week. In addition, Liza Phase 2 development is carrying on as planned and remains on schedule for start-up in 2022. Exxon is also working with the Guyana government on the approval of the field development plan (FDP) for another discovery, Paraya, the U.S. supermajor said.

"Unfortunately, the ongoing election process and uncertainty around the next administration has slowed government approvals of the Payara development plan," Exxon's Woods said on the earnings call last week.

"The review of the Payara FDP is fairly advanced," but talks continue, Mark Bynoe, Director of Guyana's Department of Energy, said this week.

The government of Guyana has also just deposited the first royalty payment for Guyana's crude, worth the equivalent of US$4.9 million, into the country's Natural Resources Fund (NRF), with the next deposit expected to be made at end-July.

Related: Investors Skeptical of Big Oil’s Green Plans

Guyana's crude is also attracting the largest commodity trading houses and oil majors willing to market the oil to which the government is entitled. As many as 34 firms--including Shell, which lifted Guyana's first oil cargoes; Exxon; and even Aramco Trading--expressed interest in April to market Guyana's share of the oil from the Exxon-operated Liza development, Stabroek News reported last month.  

Apache Bets on its Major Oil Discoveries Offshore Suriname

Guyana's neighbor to the east, Suriname, has also shown great potential for holding considerable offshore oil resources. The companies that are exploring Suriname's waters, Apache Corporation and Total, are also reaffirming their pre-crisis plans for well drilling and appraisal.

Arnaud Breuillac, President, Exploration & Production at Total, described the Guyana-Suriname Basin as "a highly favorable petroleum province," when Total entered in December the Block 58 offshore Suriname to partner with Apache. Four months later, Apache and Total had already announced two major oil discoveries that could turn Suriname into an oil producer the same way that significant oil discoveries made its neighbor Guyana the world's newest oil producer.

Apache, which vowed discipline and prioritizing investment for long-term returns over production growth, said in its Q1 results release this week that it would advance the exploration program and follow-on appraisal activity in Block 58 offshore Suriname.

Apache began drilling its third exploration well in the second half of April, and it will be followed by a fourth exploration well. The corporation will also finalize and submit this quarter the appraisal plan for its first Suriname discovery, Maka, announced in January, while appraisal planning for the second discovery announced in early April is underway, the company said.

The reaffirmed commitment to the Guyana-Suriname basin highlights the companies' views that it is a top-quality high-resource area worth developing for long-term returns.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Mozambique Delays Could Disrupt Global LNG Market
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Three Things That Will Drive Oil Prices In May

Three Things That Will Drive Oil Prices In May
The Port City That Could Become Europe's First Big Hydrogen Hub

The Port City That Could Become Europe's First Big Hydrogen Hub
Will Oil Hit $80 This Summer?

Will Oil Hit $80 This Summer?
Big Oil Hikes Dividends After Blowout Quarter

Big Oil Hikes Dividends After Blowout Quarter
Could Oil Prices Hit $80 Per Barrel?

Could Oil Prices Hit $80 Per Barrel?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com