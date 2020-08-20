The Oil Industry’s Biggest Weakness Is Its Reliance On China

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 42.62 -0.31 -0.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.89 -0.48 -1.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.350 -0.076 -3.13%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 44.28 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
Graph up Urals 2 days 44.55 +0.85 +1.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.41 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.41 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.68 -0.06 -0.15%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.350 -0.076 -3.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.84 -0.64 -1.44%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.08 -0.60 -1.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.56 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 47.60 -0.03 -0.06%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.30 -0.31 -0.69%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.39 -0.30 -0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 30.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 33.36 -0.01 -0.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 42.11 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 43.51 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 39.56 -0.01 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 38.11 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 38.11 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 39.41 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 40.56 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 37.66 -0.01 -0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.41 +0.02 +0.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 33.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.26 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 36.88 +0.04 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 40.83 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.83 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.67 +0.04 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 9 mins Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 11 hours BLM and Reparations
  • 16 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 2 days Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 1 day The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 2 hours Biden declares for China
  • 5 hours Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 18 hours Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 2 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 2 days The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 2 days Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 2 days Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 3 days Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.
  • 3 days In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims

Breaking News:

An Innovative Way To Deal With Soaring Battery Demand

UAE’s Oil Major ADNOC Sees ‘Robust’ Return Of Oil Demand

UAE’s Oil Major ADNOC Sees ‘Robust’ Return Of Oil Demand

The Abu Dhabi National Oil…

U.S. Oil Production To Fall More Than Expected This Year

U.S. Oil Production To Fall More Than Expected This Year

U.S. crude oil production will…

Demand For Oil Tankers Plunges As OPEC+ Restricts Exports

Demand For Oil Tankers Plunges As OPEC+ Restricts Exports

Ton-mile demand, a proxy for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oil Industry’s Biggest Weakness Is Its Reliance On China

By Irina Slav - Aug 20, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Whenever the commodity cycle reaches a trough, all eyes turn to China. Asia’s biggest powerhouse has through years of explosive growth become the top—or one of the top—importers of many commodities, leading the producers of these commodities to base their own growth strategies on China’s insatiable appetite. Nowhere is this truer than in oil and gas. And now the pandemic has bared the shaky foundation of this dependence. It could hardly be argued that China is an important factor in the oil markets. It is the second-largest consumer of crude oil—most of which it imports—and the second-largest LNG importer in the world. This has turned the country into a natural focus of growth strategies in the oil and gas industry. Every oil demand forecast and every gas demand forecast inevitably has China specifically—and Asia more generally—as the drivers of future growth.

The pandemic has not changed this. Asia, and China in particular, are still seen as drivers of future oil and gas demand growth.

The problem is, this growth will not be as robust as analysts forecast before the crisis. What is more, this growth will be delayed, potentially wreaking havoc with companies’ near-term plans.

China gobbled up millions of barrels of oil when prices fell in March and continued to fall through May. One could say with a decent degree of certainty that if it was not for China, prices would have slumped a lot lower. In that, the country shined as what some have called “the Asian tooth fairy”.

But even this tooth fairy’s storage space is finite and as global storage filled up with unsold—and unsellable—crude, so did China’s, raising questions about how long it could continue to soak up the world’s excess crude.

China’s crude oil imports over the first half of the year rose by some 10 percent from the sale period of 2019. The latest data suggests they have continued to be robust in July, even as they slipped 3 percent from June. On top of that, reports emerged that Chinese state oil companies had booked tankers for at least 20 million barrels of U.S. oil this month and next.

Related: Big Oil’s Petrochemical Bet Is A Risky One


So far, so good. But there is always a but. In July, Bloomberg reported that China had started selling crude oil from its storage. Now, this piece of information had the potential to shake up global markets like nothing else. China, the default buyer of the world’s oil, was now selling it, after having bought it on the cheap in the spring. While the selling can hardly be called the beginning of a trend, it did represent an unforeseen event in an industry already rocked by unforeseen events this year. China is not obligated to keep buying oil at this pace forever. If it suits it, China could take advantage of the higher prices and sell this oil, in competition with the rest of the sellers.

There is a congestion of oil tankers at the moment in Chinese ports. For weeks now, according to a Wall Street Journal report, tankers have been piling up at the ports, waiting to unload in what in some cases are already full storage tanks. According to brokers that the WSJ cited, the pileup is made up of at least 80 tankers, more than half of the Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), each with a capacity to ship 2 million barrels of crude. The world’s top crude oil importer seems to have nowhere to put the oil it ordered earlier this year in hopes that demand for fuel would increase quickly.

“The swift increase in imports in recent months is an optimistic sign for the global economy. However, the pace has been so quick that it has challenged the logistical capabilities of Chinese ports,” said OilX analysts earlier this month in comments on early Chinese oil import data.

Related: Saudi Oil Minister: Oil Demand Could See A 97% Recovery By The End Of 2020

Indeed, demand for oil in China rebounded quickly to about 90 percent of its pre-crisis level, but then things began to slow down, as people remained reluctant to spend amid still heightened uncertainty about the future. Although not as vital as it is for the U.S., consumer spending is an essential indicator of any economy’s recovery, so that reluctance to spend was counted towards the downward risks for oil demand.

Then there is the already present fuel glut in Asia, caused by none other than Chinese refineries. Higher oil import quotas, low oil prices, and strong pre-crisis demand led to this glut, and it came back to bite its makers with falling margins and, most recently, a wave of refinery shutdowns across Asia as demand continued to stall.

On the positive news front, there are expectations that an ambitious infrastructure spending program devised by Beijing to jumpstart the economy will push up demand for at least diesel to a record high this year.

Will that be enough to keep Chinese oil imports as strong as they were during the second half of the year? We have yet to see.

So, one of the many unpleasant truths about the modern world that the coronavirus has bared is the oil industry’s dangerously strong reliance on a single source of demand growth. Effectively, oil exporters have gotten used to putting most of their eggs in the Asian basket, and this has backfired. In all fairness, oil demand has been devastated across the world, not just in Asia. Yet the hit from Asia—and specifically China—has been particularly painful.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is U.S. Shale Poised For A Comeback?

Next Post

Low Prices Put The Brakes On Peru’s Oil Ambitions
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom
Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend

Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend
Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.

Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.
Bank Of America: Brent Will Recover To $60 In H1 2021

Bank Of America: Brent Will Recover To $60 In H1 2021
Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com