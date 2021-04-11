The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.56 +0.24 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.28 +0.33 +0.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins SellBuy 2.559 +0.033 +1.31%
Graph up Heating Oil 32 mins SellBuy 1.813 +0.005 +0.30%
Graph up Gasoline 26 mins 1.969 +0.007 +0.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 61.61 -0.16 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 61.61 -0.16 -0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 61.55 +0.28 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 61.22 +0.54 +0.89%
Chart Mars US 39 mins 59.37 -0.38 -0.64%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 1.969 +0.007 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 61.07 -0.09 -0.15%
Graph down Murban 3 days 61.37 -0.31 -0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 58.71 +0.33 +0.57%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 62.78 -0.48 -0.76%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 61.63 +0.24 +0.39%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 61.55 +0.28 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 61.55 +0.28 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 3 days 61.92 +0.30 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 61.22 +0.54 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 48.69 -0.18 -0.37%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 49.15 -0.27 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 58.60 -0.17 -0.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 60.00 -0.17 -0.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 56.35 -0.32 -0.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 55.60 -0.17 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 55.60 -0.17 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 56.10 -0.17 -0.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 59.80 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 55.40 +0.08 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 61.61 -0.16 -0.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 49.50 -0.50 -1.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 63.10 +0.42 +0.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 53.27 -0.28 -0.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 57.22 -0.28 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 57.22 -0.28 -0.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 65.94 -0.17 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 day Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 1 day America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 3 days Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 4 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 2 days U.S. and Chinese investors to buy Saudi pipelines , $10 Billion deal.
  • 2 days Create a new law "Postericide" to prosecute and imprison Climate Change "Deniers"
  • 1 hour New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 3 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 9 hours Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 1 day NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 5 days New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 7 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

North Dakota Oil Pipeline Prevails Over Environmentalists

UAE Presents Phenomenal Plan To Boost Its Position As Oil Hub

UAE Presents Phenomenal Plan To Boost Its Position As Oil Hub

Three key developments were announced…

The UK Prepares To Boost North Sea Drilling

The UK Prepares To Boost North Sea Drilling

The UK has announced plans…

Oil Prices Rise After OPEC+ Agrees To Gradually Increase Output This Summer

Oil Prices Rise After OPEC+ Agrees To Gradually Increase Output This Summer

Oil prices edged higher on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production

By Alex Kimani - Apr 11, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Strict production discipline by OPEC and its partners is the #1 reason why oil prices have managed to stage a remarkable recovery and stay relatively high after plunging to historical lows in 2020. Early this month, oil prices reacted positively after OPEC and its non-OPEC partners, aka OPEC+, reached a favorable agreement to start gradually curbing production cuts beginning in May. Starting next month, OPEC+ will allow an additional 350,000 barrels per day to join the markets, with another 350,000 coming in June and June and 450,000 barrels per day slated for July. Currently, OPEC is holding back just over 7 million barrels per day, with Saudi Arabia voluntarily cutting an additional 1 million barrels per day.

Indeed, the OPEC kingpin has since taken on voluntary cuts of 1 million barrels per day from the beginning of February.

That marks a sharp turnaround from the Kingdom’s stance just a year ago when Riyadh and Moscow failed to agree to deep supply cutbacks in a bid to cope with falling oil demand leading to a supply glut and oil prices descending into negative territory for the first time in history.

And it certainly appears like overkill bearing in mind that Saudi Arabia has some of the lowest production costs anywhere in the world.

However, Saudi Arabia could be eyeing an even bigger prize with its generous cuts.

Related: Italian Oil Heiress Arrested In Major Mafia Bust

Diversifying the economy

Whereas Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest economy of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) boasts the largest economy and the lowest production costs of any Arab nation, the harsh reality is that the country needs significantly higher oil prices than the current WTI price of $59.50 per barrel to balance its books.

Indeed, Saudi Arabia’s fiscal breakeven price of $76.10 per barrel means that it remains heavily in the red, with only Qatar being able to record a surplus thanks to its low breakeven point of $39.90 per barrel.

Budget deficit

Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia desperately needs higher oil prices not only to balance its books but also to lower its dependence on crude.

That goal is even more critical now that Saudi Arabia is pushing a 7.2 trillion-dollar plan to diversify its economy, essentially requiring state companies to cut dividends they pay the government in order to boost spending.

For a company like Saudi Aramco--whose $75 billion dividends last year were the highest for state revenues--any reduction in dividends would need to be compensated by higher oil prices to boost transfers to the sovereign through taxes and royalties instead.

Saudi Arabia has a target to boost domestic spending to 27 trillion riyals ($7.2 trillion) by 2030 as the world’s biggest oil exporter seeks to tame a huge deficit caused by lower oil revenues and weak demand due to the pandemic.

Related Video: Iran’s Oil Exports Render Sanctions Irrelevant

To achieve its goal, Saudi Arabia needs to curb supply over the coming years in a bid to boost oil prices.

The fiscal benefits of higher oil prices can easily outweigh the impact of lower oil production on the economy.

Whereas Saudi companies participating in the new programme have the liberty to decide how to fund their investments, the most likely avenues are dividends, soft loans, debt, and other financial instruments.

Further, Saudi Arabia desperately needs to boost investments coming into the country (FDI) by nearly 100x, from $5.5 billion last year to FDI flows of over $500 billion over the next decade.

Betting on clean energy

On the energy front, Saudi Arabia is clearly committed to moving from crude to cleaner energy sources.

The Saudi government has announced plans to build a $5 billion green hydrogen plant that will power the planned megacity of Neom when it opens in 2025. Dubbed Helios Green Fuels, the hydrogen plant will use solar and wind energy to generate 4GW of clean energy that will be used to produce hydrogen.

But here’s the main kicker: Helios could soon produce hydrogen that’s cheaper than oil.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) estimates that Helios’ costs could reach $1.50 per kilogram by 2030, way cheaper than the average cost of green hydrogen at $5 per kilogram and even cheaper than gray hydrogen made from cracking natural gas. Saudi Arabia enjoys a serious competitive advantage in the green hydrogen business thanks to its perpetual sunshine, wind, and vast tracts of unused land.

In fact, Saudi Aramco has told investors that it has abandoned immediate plans to develop its LNG sector in favor of hydrogen. Aramco has said that the Kingdom’s immediate plan is to produce enough natural gas for domestic use to stop burning oil in its power plants and convert the remainder into hydrogen. Blue hydrogen is made from natural gas either by Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) or AutoThermal Reforming (ATR), with the CO2 generated captured and then stored. As the greenhouse gasses are captured, this mitigates the environmental impacts on the planet.

Saudi Arabia clearly has its eyes on a future whereby the economy will stop relying too heavily on oil. Whether or not it will remain committed enough to achieve its long-term goal is another question.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Eni’s Latest Oil Discovery Could Be Big For Angola
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?
What Caused The Saudi-India Oil Rift?

What Caused The Saudi-India Oil Rift?
Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed

Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed
Goldman Sachs Sees Large Oil Demand Rebound This Summer

Goldman Sachs Sees Large Oil Demand Rebound This Summer
The Oil Industry Receives An Unexpected Boost From Biden

The Oil Industry Receives An Unexpected Boost From Biden



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com