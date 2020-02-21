The 3 OPEC Countries Considering Deeper Output Cuts

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 53.27 -0.61 -1.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 57.73 -1.07 -1.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.922 -0.009 -0.47%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 54.88 +0.89 +1.65%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 58.94 +0.59 +1.01%
Graph up Urals 1 day 55.90 +1.60 +2.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 56.87 +2.43 +4.46%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 56.87 +2.43 +4.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 49.15 +0.30 +0.61%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.922 -0.009 -0.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 57.12 +0.61 +1.08%
Graph up Murban 1 day 58.67 +0.65 +1.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 51.89 +0.07 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 61.05 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 61.02 +0.16 +0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Girassol 1 day 59.63 +0.49 +0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 58.94 +0.59 +1.01%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.78 -0.16 -0.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 31.38 +0.39 +1.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 52.28 +0.39 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 54.28 +0.39 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 46.48 +0.39 +0.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 41.88 +0.39 +0.94%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 41.88 +0.39 +0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 45.88 +0.39 +0.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 50.38 +0.39 +0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 41.88 +0.39 +0.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 56.87 +2.43 +4.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 50.25 +0.50 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 44.00 +0.50 +1.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 57.16 +1.24 +2.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 47.73 +0.49 +1.04%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 51.68 +0.49 +0.96%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 51.68 +0.49 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 50.25 +0.50 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 44.00 +0.50 +1.15%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 61.51 +0.49 +0.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 5 minutes Can LNG Kill Oil?
  • 8 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 11 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 1 hour CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 2 hours Blowout videos
  • 21 hours Question - What if there are no buyers for Chevron's Appalachia Assets?
  • 10 mins Democrats Plan "B" Bloomberg Implodes. Plan "C" = John Kerry ?
  • 2 days OIL trades as if the virus is a 1 quarter event. As if it's Containable, Reversible and Temporary. Is it ?
  • 17 hours Natural Gas
  • 1 day Energy from thin air?
  • 2 days Hey NYC - Mayor De Blasio declares you must say goodbye to fossil fuels. Get ready to freeze your Virtue Signaling butts off.
  • 2 days Foxconn cancelled the reopening of their mfg plants scheduled for tomorrow. Rescheduled to March 3rd. . . . if they're lucky.
  • 20 hours Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 10 hours US Shale: Technology

Breaking News:

FERC Slams New York With Higher Renewable Energy Prices

Alt Text

Russia Supports Deeper OPEC+ Output Cuts

Russia will support deeper oil…

Alt Text

Coronavirus Could Cause China's Oil Demand To Plunge By 20%

China’s oil demand amid the…

Alt Text

Oil Recovers From Last Night’s Nosedive

The latest crude oil price…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The 3 OPEC Countries Considering Deeper Output Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 21, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
OPEC flag

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab neighbors and large fellow OPEC producers the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait are discussing this week a potential joint oil production cut of 300,000 bpd in response to the depressed demand amid the coronavirus outbreak, taking a break from the OPEC+ alliance with Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, quoting people with knowledge of the issue.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait are the largest, third-largest and fourth-largest producers in the cartel, respectively, and they hold together more than half of OPEC’s production capacity.    

The reported discussions about a three-way joint cut would be a break from the OPEC+ pact format with Russia, on which the Saudis have been relying for oil supply and price-fixing policies in the past four years.

Since the start of 2017, when OPEC and its Russia-led non-OPEC partners began their production cuts to prop up prices and erase the glut, OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia have always acted in concert with Russia in the formal taking of decisions about production policies. So far, Russia has always been on board with the cuts, although it has always announced its position at the last possible moment.

However, the coronavirus outbreak that shattered oil demand seems to have fractured the Saudi-Russian alliance, and the partners have been at odds over how to respond to the slump in oil demand in the key oil growth market, China. Related: EIA Cuts 2020 Oil Demand Forecast By 378,000 Bpd

While Saudi Arabia has been pushing for deeper cuts in Q2 to cushion the blow to oil demand, Russia has been reluctant to cut deeper—it has taken time to review an OPEC+ group’s joint technical committee (JTC)  proposal and has been avoiding for weeks now a direct reply.

On Thursday, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak dodged again a specific reply and reiterated that Russia hasn’t made a decision yet and continues to hold discussions with its partners.

Meanwhile, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, has reportedly compared the coronavirus impact on demand to a “house on fire,” Bloomberg reported this week, quoting anonymous sources who had heard the Saudi minister’s comments at an event closed to the press. When your house is on fire, “you can either treat it with a garden hose and risk losing the building, or call the fire brigade,” the minister reportedly said.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

EIA Cuts 2020 Oil Demand Forecast By 378,000 Bpd
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble

The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble
Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

 A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making

A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making

 New Breakthrough Makes Solar Cells More Durable

New Breakthrough Makes Solar Cells More Durable

 What Will Oil Prices Do After The Coronavirus?

What Will Oil Prices Do After The Coronavirus?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com