The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.47 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 75.89 -1.15 -1.49%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.98 -0.99 -1.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.575 +0.007 +0.27%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.098 +0.003 +0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 13 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 60 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.098 +0.003 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 77.13 +1.01 +1.33%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 78.42 +1.02 +1.32%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 74.30 -1.33 -1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 764 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 76.52 -1.58 -2.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 77.22 -1.27 -1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 13 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 217 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 51.05 -0.12 -0.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 73.80 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 72.05 -0.12 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 61.90 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 58.15 -0.12 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 58.15 -0.12 -0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 60.90 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 60.65 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 58.40 -0.12 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 68.13 -0.12 -0.18%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 61.88 -2.46 -3.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 77.46 -0.71 -0.91%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 65.73 -2.46 -3.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.11 +0.13 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 43 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 14 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

U.S. Now World’s Largest LNG Exporter

Death Cross Isn't A Death Sentence For Energy Stocks

Death Cross Isn't A Death Sentence For Energy Stocks

Despite its ominous name, the…

Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

The U.S. is facing challenges…

EIA Reports Significant Build in Oil and Fuel Stocks

EIA Reports Significant Build in Oil and Fuel Stocks

Oil prices have decreased following…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom

By Robert Rapier - Jan 02, 2024, 4:00 PM CST
  • Texas dominates U.S. oil production, contributing 42.6% of the total output, mainly due to the Permian Basin.
  • New Mexico has seen a dramatic 190% increase in oil production over the past five years, becoming the second-leading oil producer in the U.S.
  • California faces a 30.7% reduction in oil production over the past five years, largely due to political and geological challenges.
Join Our Community
Oil Production

U.S. oil production has increased by 21% over the past five years. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), earlier this month U.S. oil producers set a new annual production record.

This increase is being driven by a surge of production in a handful of states. I thought it might be of interest to look at which states are contributing the most to U.S. oil production, and how much production has changed over the past five years.

Total production for 2023 is not yet available, but monthly numbers are available through September (as well as weekly number through mid-December). I averaged oil production over the past 12 months (October 2022 through September 2023) for the entire U.S., as well as for every state that reported oil production in the past five years. (See the data source here).

Here were the Top 11 oil-producing states over the past year. Production is in million barrels per day (BPD).

Top 10 Oil Producers

Top 11 Oil-Producing States in 2023. ROBERT RAPIER

Texas is contributing the largest share to the production record at 42.6% of the U.S. total. This is primarily due to surging production in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin effect can also be seen in New Mexico’s incredible 190% surge over the past five years. New Mexico is now the country’s second-leading oil producer.

Production in North Dakota is still above one million bpd, but oil production there is down from its peak. However, North Dakota production has been increasing this year, and is up 17% over the past year.

Five of the eleven states shown have seen production decline over the past five years. If you wonder why I listed eleven states, it was primarily to include Ohio, which has not historically been thought of as one of the leading oil producers. Ohio’s production is still modest relative to states like Texas and New Mexico, but it is growing due to development in the Utica Shale in the Appalachian Basin.

A hundred years ago, California was the country’s top oil producer. In the late 1980s, California was still producing over one million bpd. But production has been in steady decline there, due to politics and unfavorable geology that rendered hydraulic fracturing less appealing than in midwestern oil and gas formations. Over the past five years, California’s 30.7% decline in oil production is the largest among top producers.

One major area of production that I didn’t consider here was federal offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico. Over the past year, that contributed another 1.84 million bpd, which is 9.3% higher than it was five years ago (and just under the record 1.898 million bpd level set in 2019).

ADVERTISEMENT

By Robert Rapier 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC’s Influence on Oil Prices To Remain Significant In 2024
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient

Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient
We’re on the Verge of a Reset of Expectations in the Oil Sector

We’re on the Verge of a Reset of Expectations in the Oil Sector
New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia
World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea

World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea
Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com