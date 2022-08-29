Texas Gets Government Aid To Plug Orphan Oil Wells

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 96.77 -0.24 -0.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 55 mins 105.1 +4.10 +4.06%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 104.8 +4.41 +4.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours 9.353 +0.057 +0.61%
Graph down Gasoline 51 mins 2.873 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 95.11 +3.45 +3.76%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.873 -0.004 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 99.46 -0.19 -0.19%
Graph down Murban 4 days 99.80 -2.09 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 273 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 72.58 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 78.96 +0.54 +0.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 95.21 +0.54 +0.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 93.46 +0.54 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 91.36 +0.54 +0.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 90.61 +0.54 +0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 94.16 +0.54 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 88.81 +0.54 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 5 days Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Pemex Sees Sizeable Increase In Crude Processing In July

Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza

Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza

Oil supermajors are on track…

Oil Prices Hit $104 On New Supply Scare

Oil Prices Hit $104 On New Supply Scare

Supply scares in Libya and…

Energy Sanctions On Russia Have Been A Boon For China And India

Energy Sanctions On Russia Have Been A Boon For China And India

Western sanctions against Russia have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Texas Gets Government Aid To Plug Orphan Oil Wells

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 29, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • The Railroad Commission of Texas will begin the plugging of around 800 abandoned wells on September 1.
  • The 800 wells are a fraction of the more than 6,000 documented orphan wells in Texas as of 2019.
  • In Texas, the average plugging and restoration cost per well is around $30,000.
Join Our Community

Texas will start plugging more abandoned oil and gas wells this week, utilizing a federal grant as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.   The Railroad Commission of Texas will begin the plugging of around 800 abandoned wells on September 1 with a $25-million federal grant for which it has applied with the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Texas oil and gas regulator said last week.  

Although most oil and gas wells that are no longer productive are plugged by the responsible operators, the Railroad Commission administers a program to plug abandoned oil and gas wells. 

The extra 800 wells that are expected to be plugged will advance the RRC’s well-plugging program, which is a key part of the agency’s mission to protect public safety and the environment across the state. The wells which will be plugged with the federal funding will add to the wells being plugged by the State Managed Plugging Program (SMP). 

“We will use our established success with workplans, staff expertise and contracting processes to use the grant funding to plug abandoned wells,” Clay Woodul, RRC Assistant Director of the Oil and Gas Division for Field Operations, said in a statement. 

The 800 wells are a fraction of the more than 6,000 documented orphan wells in Texas as of 2019, the most part of which are on private land. That’s according to figures from the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission (IOGCC) released in 2020. 

In Texas, the average plugging and restoration cost per well is around $30,000, slightly higher than the national average, per a 2020 analysis by researchers at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy. The national average is a weighted average and is relatively low because the largest number of wells have been plugged in lower-cost states such as Texas, Louisiana, Wyoming, and Kansas, the researchers said.  Related: Mozambique Eyes $100 Billion LNG Windfall As It Prepares To Ship Its First Cargo

The initial federal grant to Texas is part of an initial $560 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 24 states to begin work to plug, cap, and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells. The federal investment is part of an overall $1.15 billion funding announced in January by the Department of the Interior. 

Of states eligible for funding, 22 states, including Texas, have been allocated $25 million each in Initial State Grants. States will receive additional formula funding dollars in the coming months, the Department of the Interior said last week.  

“We must act with urgency to address the more than one hundred thousand documented orphaned wells across the country and leave no community behind. This is good for our climate, for the health of our communities, and for American workers,” Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in January, announcing the $1.15 billion in federal funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells across the country.

According to the Department’s estimates, Texas is eligible to receive a total federal funding of $343.7 million to plug and clean up orphaned oil and gas wells. 

That’s nearly $150 million less than the expected costs of some $482 million for plugging all documented wells, The Texas Tribune reported, citing the Railroad Commission’s notice of intent to apply for federal funds it had obtained.     

In Texas, the number of pluggings completed this fiscal year was a total of 1,072 wells physically plugged as of July 31, although not all of them have yet been invoiced and approved for payment, according to a monthly report of the Railroad Commission of Texas. The total cost of completed pluggings of abandoned oil and gas wells so far this fiscal year stands at $29 million, the RRC said.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

 


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Hit $104 On New Supply Scare
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel
Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity

Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity
Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw
China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis

China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com