Sri Lanka Looks To Pay For Iranian Crude With Tea

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.84 -0.42 -0.62%
Brent Crude 11 mins 73.02 -0.05 -0.07%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.692 -0.036 -1.32%
Mars US 3 days 67.06 -0.94 -1.38%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.57 +0.66 +0.93%
Urals 4 days 69.65 +1.82 +2.68%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.56 +0.89 +1.26%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.56 +0.89 +1.26%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.20 -0.21 -0.29%
Mexican Basket 4 days 65.20 +0.88 +1.37%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.692 -0.036 -1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 71.08 +1.10 +1.57%
Murban 4 days 73.78 +1.01 +1.39%
Iran Heavy 4 days 68.15 -0.29 -0.42%
Basra Light 4 days 71.82 +0.57 +0.80%
Saharan Blend 4 days 72.26 -0.27 -0.37%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.20 -0.21 -0.29%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.20 -0.21 -0.29%
Girassol 4 days 72.65 -0.21 -0.29%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.57 +0.66 +0.93%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 41.11 -0.08 -0.19%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 38.26 +0.02 +0.05%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.56 +0.02 +0.03%
Sweet Crude 4 days 60.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 69.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Central Alberta 4 days 60.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.56 +0.89 +1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 66.00 +0.75 +1.15%
Giddings 5 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
ANS West Coast 6 days 73.94 +0.52 +0.71%
West Texas Sour 5 days 63.41 +0.70 +1.12%
Eagle Ford 5 days 67.36 +0.70 +1.05%
Eagle Ford 5 days 67.36 +0.70 +1.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 65.91 +0.70 +1.07%
Kansas Common 4 days 60.75 +1.00 +1.67%
Buena Vista 4 days 76.97 +1.00 +1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes US production hits record
  • 7 minutes Does Anyone Think the EU Can Successfully Defy US Iran Sanctions?
  • 17 minutes Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 4 hours Oil @ 69.5, headed for 62.5. Down for 3+ weeks
  • 4 hours Costa Rica Will Become The First Nation In The World To Completely Eliminate Fossil Fuels
  • 4 hours Tesla Asks Suppliers for Cash Back to Help Turn a Profit
  • 3 hours China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 1 hour Putin Offers to Help America on Oil
  • 1 hour Elon is a full blown con man
  • 19 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 14 hours Baltimore joins oil lawsuit
  • 19 hours Verbal War - Merkel: Europe Can't Rely On U.S. To Impose World Order
  • 20 hours Russia & China bypassing Oil Sanctions to North Korea, U.S. Peeved
  • 4 hours Goldman Sachs' Grim Number on Solar
  • 4 hours Iran's President Warns Over U.S. Push For Countries To Stop Buying Oil From Iran
  • 6 hours A Massive Trove of Rare-Earth Metals Has Been Found in Japan

Breaking News:

Taiwan Refiner Samples U.S. Crude

Alt Text

Why Is Venezuela Still Sending Subsidized Oil To Cuba?

As Venezuela’s economic crisis and…

Alt Text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

The peak oil debate has…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Crash As Libya Resumes Production

Despite a significant draw in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Sri Lanka Looks To Pay For Iranian Crude With Tea

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 23, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Tea

Sri Lanka will pay down its oil debt held by Iran with tea in response to new regulations that Sri Lanka has issued in order to comply with a UN Security Council Resolution.

The UN resolution calls for the imposition of sanctions on Iran for failing to stop its uranium enrichment program, and restricts financial transactions with Iran. In response to these restrictions, Sri Lanka is hoping to pay Iran in tea—a year’s worth of it.

Sri Lanka’s Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), Sri Lanka’s state-owned oil and gas company, owes Iran about $250 million for oil shipments in recent months. But restrictions on payments limits CPC’s options on how to pay for the oil. The Sri Lanka Tea Board proposed a solution: compensate Iran with tea instead of dollars.

The proposal would have the CPC pay for the tea, then the tea would be shipped to Iran.

“If the CPC pays us, we can continue the export of tea to Iran as there is no ban on this commodity. The amount the CPC owes Iran can offset payment for a year of tea export to Iran,” Tea Board Chairman Lucille Wijewardena said, adding that there would be more discussions on the subject in the coming week. Related: IEA: World Is Not Spending Enough On Energy

Sri Lanka has long relied on Iran’s participation in various energy projects, including upgrading oil refineries, as well as chipping in on hydroelectric projects and rural electrification projects.

Iran agreed in May to build a new refinery for Sri Lanka, on top of upgrading an existing state-run oil refinery that Iran had built for Sri Lanka in 1969—a refinery built specifically to refine Iranian light crude. But in the wake of the first round of US sanctions on Iran, Sri Lanka was forced to look for other suppliers.

Iran is the fourth largest market for Sri Lankan Ceylon tea, accounting for 9.5% of its total exports.

While payments in tea may be a technically acceptable method of skirting UN sanctions, the $250 million that’s owed is for a couple of months’ worth of oil, whereas it would take a year’s worth of tea to compensate. It is unclear how future oil shipments to Sri Lanka will be paid for.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is The Oil World In Panic Mode?

Next Post

Anti-OPEC Bill Could Be A Game-Changer For Oil Markets
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down
Is The Oil World In Panic Mode?

Is The Oil World In Panic Mode?

 Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

 Oil Prices At Risk Of Economic Downturn

Oil Prices At Risk Of Economic Downturn

 The Best And Worst Oil Price Predictions

The Best And Worst Oil Price Predictions

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com