Schlumberger Chief: Crazy Shale Growth Is A Thing Of The Past

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 48.65 -1.25 -2.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 52.73 -1.53 -2.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.824 -0.027 -1.46%
Graph down Mars US 23 hours 50.75 -1.63 -3.11%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 55.88 -0.26 -0.46%
Graph down Urals 16 hours 50.20 -3.35 -6.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.15 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.94 -1.47 -3.17%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.824 -0.027 -1.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 54.54 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph down Murban 2 days 56.29 -0.12 -0.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 47.81 +0.18 +0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 55.92 -1.89 -3.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 56.54 +0.22 +0.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 56.15 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.15 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.40 -0.14 -0.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.88 -0.26 -0.46%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.27 -1.09 -3.08%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 34.50 -1.53 -4.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 50.75 -1.53 -2.93%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 50.30 -1.53 -2.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 45.65 -1.53 -3.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 39.90 -1.53 -3.69%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 39.90 -1.53 -3.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 44.15 -1.53 -3.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 48.90 -1.53 -3.03%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 40.40 -1.53 -3.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 45.25 -1.25 -2.69%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 39.00 -1.25 -3.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 54.69 -1.96 -3.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 42.68 -1.17 -2.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 46.63 -1.17 -2.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 46.63 -1.17 -2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 45.25 -1.25 -2.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 40.25 -1.50 -3.59%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 57.63 -1.53 -2.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 6 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 8 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 11 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 hours Oil and gas producers fire back at Democratic presidential candidates.
  • 1 hour Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 2 hours So the west is winning, is it? Only if you’re a delusional Trump toady, Mr Pompeo, by Simon Tisdall
  • 15 mins "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 5 hours CDC covid19 coverup?
  • 18 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 2 hours Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.
  • 10 hours Fight with American ignorance, Part 1: US is a Republic, it is not a Democracy
  • 1 day Democrats Plan "B" Bloomberg Implodes. Plan "C" = John Kerry ?

Breaking News:

Kuwait Excludes Oil Tankers From Ship Ban Over Coronavirus

Alt Text

Oil Prices Extend Losses As Market Fears Pandemic

Oil prices tumbled for a…

Alt Text

The 3 OPEC Countries Considering Deeper Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf…

Alt Text

This Country Could Soon Become The Biggest Buyer Of U.S. Oil

South Korea, the world’s fifth…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Schlumberger Chief: Crazy Shale Growth Is A Thing Of The Past

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 26, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Shale rig

The crazy rate of production growth seen in US shale over the last five years is a thing of the past, Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch told Reuters on Tuesday on the sidelines of a conference in Saudi Arabia.

While shale production will continue to grow this year and in future years, the rate of growth will slow considerably, to 600,000 to 700,000 barrels per day this year, and even worse—to just 200,000 barrels per day in 2021, after which it will plateau, never to the previous rate of growth.

Unless, of course, there are significant developments in new technologies that will allow E&P companies in the United States to lower their costs, Le Peuch said.

This isn’t the first time that analysts and industry players have called the end to the rapid growth in US Shale that has forever changed the landscape of the global oil industry. And while most believe that US shale cannot possibly sustain the rapid rate of growth it has seen up until now, few agree on when, exactly, this rapid growth will slow to next to nothing.

Few analysts predicted that Saudi Arabia would still be taking the brunt of the OPEC cuts on itself, effectively subsidizing oil prices for the entire world—and it is precisely this subsidy that is allowing US shale to keep pumping more and more.

But Schlumberger sees this US Shale heyday ending soon, and is already preparing for tough times, after experiencing a strong Q4—but not in North America. Rather, its international business carried the oilfield services giant to better than expected profits. Determined to improve Schlumberger’s bottom line in North America, it cut 1,400 jobs since Q3 2019, and is looking to ditch underperforming businesses. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Prices Bounce Back On Bullish EIA Data

Next Post

More Than A Dozen Saudi Oil Firms Book Hefty Losses In 2019
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger
Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Refuses To Act

Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Refuses To Act

 The Dark Side Of Hydropower

The Dark Side Of Hydropower

 This Country Could Soon Become The Biggest Buyer Of U.S. Oil

This Country Could Soon Become The Biggest Buyer Of U.S. Oil

 Nigeria’s Terrible Oil Decision

Nigeria’s Terrible Oil Decision



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com